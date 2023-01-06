Umble Coffee Co. also brews top coffee-themed podcast in U.S.

When Dr. Kenneth Thomas launched the "Coffee 101" podcast in April 2022, it quickly became the top coffee-themed podcast in the United States.
"It came out of the gate swinging and that has been fun," Thomas said.
It has remained near the top of the rankings and has led to random one-off orders and inquiries from coffee shops seeking to serve Umble Coffee in their stores.
Thomas had a podcast studio set up on his property where he records with his co-host and 16-year-old daughter, Katie. Her presence has elevated the show because she represents Coffee 101's potential market: the coffee curious. Katie lets him know when he needs to explain technical words or concepts to the audience.
Having a basic, approachable name like Coffee 101 helps the podcast appeal to a large audience.
While Umble Coffee Co. serves as a sponsor for the show, and Thomas hopes listeners will purchase the company's coffee, he also encourages local coffee shop owners to send customers to the podcast to learn more of the history and production process of what they're drinking.
It can also be a helpful tool to educate coffee shop employees.
"This is free education that you can plug and play with your new employees," Thomas said. "And it's chronological, so you just tell them 'Just go through it at your pace.'"