West Point shop offers everything home cooks needs, plus 'pretties'

WEST POINT – Valeda Carmichael has been making home cooks happy for more than 20 years.
Carmichael, owner of Culin-Arts in West Point, offers everything from cookware, bakeware, serving pieces, kitchen tools, gourmet coffee beans and tea towels to pottery, oil paintings, jewelry, charcuterie boards, outdoor rugs and a wedding registry.
"The theme of my shop is indoor and outdoor cooking and entertaining," said Carmichael, who opened her first tiny shop in West Point in 2002. A year later, she moved onto Commerce Street, where Petal Pushers is now, and in 2007 she settled into her current location, also on Commerce Street.
"I was briefly in Oxford, from 2014 to 2016, but they started doubling rents, so I decided to come back to West Point," she said.
Carmichael has been interested in food and cooking for as long as she can remember.
"I got an Easy-Bake Oven when I was 6, and I've been cooking ever since," she said. "It's what I love to do."
She was a home economics major in college and worked in the test kitchen at Bryan Foods doing recipe development and food styling from 1980 to 1996. She then freelanced for Bryan Foods and Sara Lee for a couple of years before moving to McAlister's Deli as the director of food and beverage.
"Food is my background," she said. "I'm a foodie. When I was a teenager, if I was in a mall and they had a kitchen shop, that's where you'd find me."
At Culin-Arts, Carmichael said she likes to carry classic pieces that are essential for a home cook.
"Not cute kitchen gadgets, but what you need to cook," she said. "I stress that for my brides as well. The whole purpose of a bridal registry is to give them things they'll use."
Carmichael said she used to carry more gourmet food items, but they didn't do well in a town the size of West Point. She still sells coffee beans, Himalayan sea salt, Greek olive oil and Mississippi honey.
"I also have Cabernet Chocolate Blueberries and Pinot Noir Chocolate Cherries," she said. "I've been carrying those since I first opened in 2002, and I dare not run out."
One side of Culin-Arts specializes in kitchen tools, good knives, bakeware, cookware, casseroles, wooden spoons and gourmet foods. The other side houses what Carmichael calls "the pretties" – pottery by Sheila Clark of Columbus and Helene Fielder of Prentiss County; charcuterie and serving boards from Barry and Jane Cox of Tupelo; oil paintings by Lee Gibson of Starkville; silver jewelry from Weldon Merchant of West Point; and tea towels and notecards by Catherine Smith of Oxford.
"What's fascinating is sometimes the groom will come in with the bride to register, and he'll be the one picking out the kitchen tools," she said. "He'll say to her, 'I'll pick out the kitchen stuff and you go pick out the pretties.' So many guys like to cook now."
For the fifth consecutive year, readers of Mississippi Magazine have voted Culin-Arts one of the best culinary stores/kitchen shops in the state.
"I feel pretty honored that this is the fifth time," she said. "We get a lot of out-of-town business, people just walking in off the street. There's a lot to do in downtown West Point. We have restaurants, antique malls, gift shops, clothing shops, parks, museums and walking trails. I encourage people to come and spend the day with us."
