Haven Studio in Tupelo helps people achieve physical, mental wellbeing

For many, the new year comes with resolutions of improved lives and increased personal happiness. The more successful at fulfilling these new goals tend to be those who work them into their daily routines.
This is especially true with exercise. Few people know this better than Marci Sliman, owner of Haven Studio.
Since 2017, Haven Studio has been helping people reach their goals of physical and mental wellbeing. Located in a loft above Tupelo's downtown area, Haven Studio in Tupelo has two studio spaces utilized for barre, reformer Pilates, dance-based cardio classes and yoga. There are also spaces reserved for pedicures, manicures, massages and waxing services and other aesthetic treatments.
The newest Oxford location opened in December at 2311 W. Jackson Avenue, Ste. 306B in the Oxford Galleria.
The lobby of Haven Studio's Tupelo location serves as a boutique with athletic and leisure wear, and health and beauty products like lip treatments and supplemental vitamins on display.
Sliman first thought of establishing Haven Studio when she moved back to her hometown after living in Washington, D.C. and Boston. Back in Tupelo, Sliman did a lot of ultra trail running, which eventually took its toll on her knees.
"I started looking for Pilates reformer locally, which wasn't available,” she said. “I was driving to Oxford several times a week. That just led to me thinking if I really need this at my stage in life, so many others could benefit from it as well.”
Pilates on the reformer comprises low-impact exercises that seek to achieve long and lean muscle tone, while barre exercise has elements of ballet and uses a ballet-type barre for routines.
Sliman said her studio aims to provide a mix of classes and services to fit the needs of each individual client.
"We offer Pilates reformer in two types: One has more of a stretch component, and the other offers more of a cardio push,” she said. “We have barre classes and have lots of variations there with pop-ups,.”
Haven Studio also provides gentle power and heated yoga classes, as well as massage therapy.
"We also offer custom massage therapy and have five different therapists at this time, which is just fantastic," Sliman said.
For now, aesthetic treatments are only available at the Tupelo location of Haven Studio.
As for the business' boutique, Haven Studio's staff works hard to hand select high quality products and clothing.
"We curate what we believe is the best selection of lines,” Sliman said. “We try to pull a variety of lines that you can't find anywhere else locally.”
For more information about Haven Studio's Tupelo and Oxford locations, visit their website at thehaven.studio.
