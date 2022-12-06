M/M Health and Wellness: How To Keep Your Scalp Healthy

For many people, staying healthy means choosing healthy food options and maintaining a regular exercise schedule. It can also mean taking care of your mental health by reducing everyday stress.
One area of physical health that is often overlooked is skin and scalp care. The winter months take a toll on skin, with colder and dryer weather reducing the moisture necessary to keep skin hydrated and healthy. The scalp can suffer from this as well, especially for those who already experience dandruff.
This winter, we spoke with Lynsee Pannell at Citizen Style in downtown Tupelo for some simple, at-home steps to help you maintain a healthy scalp even during the driest and most frigid days.
1. Brush hair thoroughly, removing all tangles.
2. Shampoo hair with clarifying shampoo to eliminate build up from products and any dandruff.
3. Rinse hair well, then shampoo again with everyday shampoo. Consult your hair stylist about what shampoo works best for you. Salon quality products typically achieve better results.
4. Rinse hair well after the second round of shampooing. Next, apply conditioner to the ends of hair. Work conditioner up higher if need be, but avoid applying it directly to scalp.
5. Rinse all remaining product out of hair. Towel dry hair and brush thoroughly. Apply heat protectant before drying.
6. Dry hair while brushing it gently to ensure that each strand is dry.
In order to achieve the best results, consult your hair stylist first for recommendations of hair care products that work best for your hair and scalp.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.