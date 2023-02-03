M&M: The Grove provides backdrop for lavish bridal shower

The last few decades have seen just about every aspect of the traditional wedding evolve, and bridal showers are no exception.
Quaint showers with punch and cake are a thing of the past. Instead, brides to be are celebrating their impending matrimonies with extravagant decorations, live music and meticulously planned menus.
Mary Susan Clinton, an alumna of the University of Mississippi, wanted to throw her sorority sister’s daughter a bridal shower for the ages.
Held this past September in the heart of the Grove on Ole Miss’ campus, the event was a grandiose celebration. Clinton’s family tent — known as Mrs. Shelby’s tent — has been tailgating every Ole Miss football weekend since 1980.
“This has been in the works for about three months,” Clinton said of the shower, thrown in honor of bride-to-be Aly Telfer. “I knew that the focal point would be balloons, so I used Mary Margaret Case with Oxford Pop and Party.”
Clinton ordered the rest of the decorations online and via Amazon. As for the accoutrements, she made most of the finger foods herself.
“Except the fried chicken,” Clinton laughed. “Really, the most work was this morning pulling it altogether.”
Clinton hopes to see more pop-up parties make their way to the Grove. Lately, she’s noticed that Oxford has become a hub for planned parties like bachelorette and bachelor trips.
“I think we are already seeing bachelorette parties coming to the Oxford area like Nashville,” the Naples, Florida, native said.
Telfer is a recent Ole Miss graduate and met her soon-to-be husband, Grenada-native Guy Braswell, while at the University of Mississippi. The couple will tie the knot this April in Nashville.
To her, enjoying a bridal shower at the heart of such an important location in their relationship was perfect.
“We love coming back as much as we can because Mississippi is true to our hearts,” Telfer said.
The bride-to-be has known Clinton her entire life, and she is not surprised by her efforts to throw an extravagant shower.
“She’s always been the person who blows it out of the water,” Telfer said. “She said she would love to do a tailgate for this shower, and all of it has been her creation, which is wonderful.”