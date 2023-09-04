English bulldog Dak makes debut in long line of Mississippi State live mascots

The history of Mississippi State University's live mascot — an American Kennel Club registered English bulldog — goes back nearly 90 years.
Today, he is known as “Dak,” and his favorite place is the balcony at Left Field Lofts overlooking Dudy Noble Field on campus.
"He is very playful. He wants to be around other people," said Julie Martin, his owner. "He will exhaust himself, actually, to just go to every single person."
The "Bulldogs" nickname for MSU teams and athletes can be traced back to at least 1905, but its first use as the official game mascot came in 1935 when coach Major Ralph Sasse went to Memphis to select a bulldog to represent the team, according to the university.
The first bulldog was named "Ptolemy," or "Tol" for short. Bully I, his littermate, later became the first in a long line of English bulldogs to bear the name.
The current live mascot, "Dak," is formally known as Bully XXII. He took over for "Jak," or Bully XXI, during a "passing of the harness" ceremony at MSU's Spring Game in April.
Born March 1, 2021, Dak is named after former MSU quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He is of the historic lineage of past live mascots including "Tonka" (Bully XIX) and "Champ" (Bully XX).
He will take the field at Davis Wade Stadium for his first home football game as MSU takes on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Sept. 2.
Before kickoff, he'll head to the Junction to lead the Dawg Walk. Then he'll move to the Alumni Association for photos followed by the stadium for Maroon Memories photos. He'll wait for the team at the 10-yard line and run with them to the 50-yard line. From there, Dak will cheer on the team during the game.
The bulldog will be at every home football game and two away games this season, and he will make appearances at other sporting and university events throughout the 2023-24 school year.
Dak has lived with his owners, Bruce and Julie Martin, longtime MSU fans and donors, on a Meridian farm since he was six weeks old and has been visiting campus since he was a pup.
He typically makes appearances two or three times per week. He also has underwater agility training once per week using a treadmill to help gain agility and speed, and occasionally a trainer comes to work with him.
"He stays super busy," Julie Martin said.
When she picks up Dak's backpack, harness and other supplies that accompany him when he travels to events, he knows it's time to work.
The life of a live mascot can be demanding, but don't be mistaken — Dak is treated like royalty and enjoys the spotlight.
Dak will continue to serve as Bully for the foreseeable future. Each live mascot remains in the role until it's no longer fun for them, and he's having a blast.
Julie Martin said it's a great honor to be trusted with caring for the university's mascot.
"He embodies everything about Mississippi State," Martin said. "He's inclusive, tough, kind, thoughtful. He's a hard worker. He's smart. And he's all about family."
