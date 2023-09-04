Meet the Players: Charleston French, ICC Sep 4, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ICC running back Charleston French Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save #9 | Running Back | 5'9" | 195 LB. | Freshman | Amory, MSQ: What's your major, and why did you choose it?General studies. (I'm) leaving my options open.Q: What are your game-day rituals? How do you like to prepare for a big game?I pray before all my games and listen to music.Q: What's your go-to hype song?"Too much talking" by YTB FattQ: Biggest challenge as a student athlete?Making time to study and finding that balance between school, football, and social life.Q: Who was your biggest inspiration growing up?My dad (former Ole Miss tight end Rufus French)Q: Favorite comfort food?HibachiQ: You can only eat one ice cream flavor forever; what is it?VanillaQ: Favorite horror movie?The "Scream" moviesQ: What show currently has you hooked?"Blackbird"Q: Hobbies off of the field?Reading my Bible and working out and playing games online. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Staff Picks & Weekend Reads You'll get our monthly e-Magazine, top reads, bonus recipes and more, delivered to your inbox each Friday afternoon. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Food Film Industry Linguistics Education American Football School Systems Music Games And Toys Recommended for you