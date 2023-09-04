Meet the Players: CJ Barney, NEMCC

My major is kinesiology because in high school I went through a lot of injuries, and I was in therapy all the time. So, I just want to be able to do the same thing for kids that I had to go through and be able to help wherever I can.
Q: What are your game-day rituals? How do you like to prepare for a big game?
Every game, I always make sure I do a big prayer and just take some time to myself to make sure I focus in and lock in and play my favorite songs that I got.
Q: Favorite NEMCC memory so far?
Beating East Mississippi because everyone thought we were the underdog, so that was a great night.
Q: Biggest challenge as a student athlete?
Meeting that standard. Some people fall under the pressure, and some people rise to it. You can't let that overcome what your goal is.
Q: Biggest challenge you've had to overcome in your life?
I've had a lot of surgeries in high school, so just mentally getting over that and able to get where I am today.
Q: Who was your biggest inspiration growing up?
My dada. He encouraged me through a lot and my mom, too. They pushed me whenever I was down.
Q: Favorite comfort food?
Ribs
Q: You can only eat one ice cream flavor forever; what is it?
Strawberry cheesecake
Q: Favorite horror movie?
"Insidious 3"
Q: What show currently has you hooked?
"All American"
Q: Hobbies off of the field?
Golfing and hanging out with friends
