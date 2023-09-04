Meet the Players: Cole Smith, Mississippi State

#57 | Offensive line | 6'3" | 305 LB. | Grad Senior | Pontotoc, MS
Q: What's your major, and why did you choose it?
I got my bachelor's in interdisciplinary studies ... you get three emphases there. I did criminal justice, psychology and sociology. The reason why I did that is because I didn't really want to have one singular major. I liked the idea of having almost three minors. I got my master's in workforce education leadership. I got that because I plan on getting into coaching football. I think that can help really add to my resume.
Q: What are your game-day rituals? How do you like to prepare for a big game?
Honestly, I try not to put too much thought into the game itself, just approach it like any other game. I try to really wake up in the morning and really calm myself, calm my mind and get in a place of solitude and try to get at peace.
Q: What's your go-to hype song?
I would say "Walk" by Pantera, "Harvester Sorrow" by Metallica and "Fade to Black" by Metallica."
Q: Favorite MSU memory so far?
The Egg Bowl this past year. That was definitely my favorite memory so far since I've been here. Getting the win in Oxford was really great.
Q: Biggest challenge as a student athlete?
Just finding a place of balance. Being able to balance academics and your athletic performance all at the same time. Not really getting too caught up in either, just trying to find someplace of balance, it can be hectic at first but it's my sixth year and I feel like I'm just now getting the balance down.
Q: Biggest challenge you've had to overcome in your life?
After the 2021 season, I had surgery on both my shoulders, I got my labrums repaired. It was about a six-month recovery. It was hell every day, basically going till you can't anymore in the training room every day trying to get back healthy. Being on the blood-flow restriction machine, it was absolute hell going through that, then coming back and playing all 13 games last year.
Q: Who was your biggest inspiration growing up?
When I was in high school and really started getting into football. It was "A Football Life" with Lyle Alzado and JJ Watt that really inspired me to play the game the way I do.
Q: Favorite comfort food?
Either rice with a ton of soy sauce or, probably, pasta.
Q: You can only eat one ice cream flavor forever; what is it?
Moose tracks
Q: Favorite horror movie?
"You're Next"
Q: What show currently has you hooked?
The most recent show I watched was a series called "From" on Amazon Prime. I absolutely loved it, but it only had two seasons, and I watched it in about a day. I was so bummed out, but I think they're about to renew it for season three.
Q: Hobbies off of the field?
Whenever I can — I haven't been in a while — I love to go fishing. I just like to be outdoors; anything with the great outdoors.
