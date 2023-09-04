Meet the Players: Guy Gillespie, NEMCC Sep 4, 2023 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gillespie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save #33 | Kicker | 6'0" | 200 LB. | Sophomore | Baldwyn, MSQ: What's your major, and why did you choose it?Biology, because I'm trying to become an anesthesiologist.Q: What are your game-day rituals? How do you like to prepare for a big game?I always make sure I have a specific pair of socks on, and I always make sure I pray before the game.Q: What's your go-to hype song?"Congratulations" by Post MaloneQ: Favorite NEMCC memory so far?Definitely beating East Mississippi. That game was absolutely crazy.Q: Biggest challenge as a student athlete?Definitely mental health. It's a challenge battling school and athletics. It's just something you have to take care of.Q: Biggest challenge you've had to overcome in your life?(My) mental health. Just making sure my mind and body are right.Q: Who was your biggest inspiration growing up?My grandfather. He's a man of many talents, and I've always looked up to him.Q: Favorite comfort food?Mac and cheese.Q: You can only eat one ice cream flavor forever; what is it?Mint chocolate chipQ: Favorite horror movie?I don't really watch horror movies to be honest.Q: What show currently has you hooked?"Breaking Bad"Q: Hobbies off of the field?Hanging out with friends, golfing and scuba diving. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Staff Picks & Weekend Reads You'll get our monthly e-Magazine, top reads, bonus recipes and more, delivered to your inbox each Friday afternoon. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Food Film Industry Linguistics Education Psychology Armed Forces School Systems Recommended for you