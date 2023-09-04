Meet the Players: Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
#94 | Defensive line | 6'5" | 305 LB. | Grad Senior | Hattiesburg, MS
Q: What's your major, and why did you choose it?
My major is industrial technology, and I chose it because it gives me the chance to do well in the things that I want to do after football. It puts me in a better place to do whatever I want to do in my career.
Q: What are your game-day rituals? How do you like to prepare for a big game?
Pray before every game and just listen to music. That keeps me pumped and motivated to get out there and play; that's really it for me.
Q: Favorite MSU memory so far?
The bowl games, especially the ones that we win. That's always my favorite.
Q: Biggest challenge as a student athlete?
Camp is the biggest challenge any student athlete faces. For one we have long days, just like we are fixing to be doing, and it's just going to be long and hard.
Q: Biggest challenge you've had to overcome in your life?
Losing a loved one that meant a lot to me.
Q: Who was your biggest inspiration growing up?
My mother. She's always been there, and she always motivated us to keep pushing ourselves. She's been the one to keep us going.
Q: Favorite comfort food?
Fried fish
Q: You can only eat one ice cream flavor forever; what is it?
Either vanilla or cookies and cream.
Q: Favorite horror movie?
"Insidious 3"
Q: What show currently has you hooked?
"Love Island." I watch it with my wife.
Q: Hobbies off of the field?
Playing with my dog.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.