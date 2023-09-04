Meet the Players: Monty Montgomery, Ole Miss

So, I graduated from Louisville like two, three years ago. I’m a little older. I’m 24, man. But my major was communications.
Q: What are your game-day rituals? How do you like to prepare for a big game?
I’ll throw my Airpod Max (on), and I’ll wear like, some cool shades. … Just get in my zone.
Q: What's your go-to hype song?
Unreleased music. That’s what I love to listen to, unreleased. Atlanta artists.
Q: Favorite Ole Miss memory so far?
Mentoring the young guys. … I love doing that, man. Got to give back.
Q: Biggest challenge as a student athlete?
Class. After practice, man. That’s tough. That’s the worst, man.
Q: Biggest challenge you've had to overcome in your life?
When I tore my ACL in 2021, two games after we played Ole Miss. … That was the biggest challenge. I’d never been hurt before, man. And just trying to stay focused and positive, it was the worse year of my life. And my dad died the same year.
Q: Who was your biggest inspiration growing up?
Floyd Mayweather. I idolize him, man, just because the hard work he puts in. The dedication. And he’s so tough, it’s amazing. … It doesn’t matter what he’s doing; he could be playing video games, he’s just the most confident. And I love that about him.
Q: Favorite comfort food?
Hibachi
Q: You can only eat one ice cream flavor forever; what is it?
Strawberry
Q: Favorite horror movie?
I like action more than horror ... There's so many to choose from, man. I'll say "Taken."
Q: What show currently has you hooked?
I watch a lot of "Jack Ryan" … It’s probably the best show out.
Q: Hobbies off of the field?
Anything adventurous. I love to shop. I love to play games sometimes with my cousins and friends.
