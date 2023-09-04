Meet the Players: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
#4 | Running Back | 5'11" | 210 LB. | Sophomore | Pike Road, AL
Q: What's your major, and why did you choose it?
My major is business. I chose that because, as a football player, a lot of people get caught up in just being a football player at times. And I think that’s why I love the new age of college football, because you can change who you are in certain aspects of what you want to do and what you want to be. You won't just better your game, but better yourself off the field.
Q: What are your game-day rituals? How do you like to prepare for a big game?
Nothing too serious. I have a roommate in my room, so we kind of do the same thing. Just go downstairs, meetings and then just chill out. We’re probably watching other college football games until we leave the hotel. So, it’s nothing too different.
Q: What's your go-to hype song?
I would say "Walking Dead" by NBA YoungBoy.
Q: Favorite Ole Miss memory so far?
Last year, my first day of fall camp, I thought that we were done with practice. And I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get to go home.’ And they were like, ‘Where are you going? We have to be in here until, like, nighttime.’ So, I didn’t expect it, but it was probably the fondest memory because we stayed in the room all day. And once we were done watching film, we just had so much fun.
Q: Biggest challenge as a student athlete?
Time management, because you put so much into sports that you don't really have time to do anything else in your personal life. So, I think that, because you give so much to your craft, you have to really find time to do personal things as well.
Q: Biggest challenge you've had to overcome in your life?
I didn’t have to face a challenge, but I would just say working hard to get to where I am today. Just developing who I am, my game. And playing this game for so long, you work so hard your whole life just to get here and not to stop here, but to keep going."
Q: Who was your biggest inspiration growing up?
Definitely my parents, for sure. … I admire their hard work, dedication. I just admire them because (of) just who they are and the things that they’ve done for me.
Q: Favorite comfort food?
Fries
Q: You can only eat one ice cream flavor forever; what is it?
Cookies and cream
Q: Favorite horror movie?
“Annabelle" or "The Conjuring"
Q: What show currently has you hooked?
My nephew is actually watching ... "Stranger Things." I already watched it, but he loves it so much that I’m just rewatching it with him.”
Q: Hobbies off of the field?
I like gaming. I like fishing. I used to skateboard growing up, and then I had to eventually stop skateboarding when I got to college. … But I really just hang out and chill.
