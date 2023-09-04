Meet the Players: Thomas Kline, ICC Sep 4, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ICC tight end Thomas Kline Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save #88 | Tight End | 6'2" | 220 LB. | Freshman | Fulton, MSQ: What's your major, and why did you choose it?Business, to learn how to run a businessQ: What are your game-day rituals? How do you like to prepare for a big game?I take a nap before the game, listen to music and pray.Q: What's your go-to hype song?"Dreams and Nightmares" by Meek Mill.Q: Biggest challenge as a student athlete?Balancing academics with athletes and making time to study.Q: Who was your biggest inspiration growing up?My grandfatherQ: Favorite comfort food?Bacon cheeseburgerQ: You can only eat one ice cream flavor forever; what is it?Cookies and creamQ: Favorite horror movie?"It"Q: What show currently has you hooked?"Suits"Q: Hobbies off of the field?(Spending time) in the gym. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Staff Picks & Weekend Reads You'll get our monthly e-Magazine, top reads, bonus recipes and more, delivered to your inbox each Friday afternoon. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Food Film Industry Linguistics Education Gastronomy The Economy Recommended for you