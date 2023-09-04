Trash Can Friday: An Ole Miss football tailgating tradition

OXFORD — Before game day tailgating begins at Ole Miss, another tradition ensures that the natural beauty of the campus will remain after fans head home.
Trash Can Friday, the placement of between 1,500 and 2,500 red and blue trash cans across the University of Mississippi campus early Friday mornings, is a relatively new tradition that excites fans about what’s to come the following day.
"The best traditions happen organically," Jeff McManus, UM director of landscape services, said. "They happen because nobody planned them."
Such is the case with Trash Can Friday. When McManus began working for the university in 2000, the department used 55-gallon drums that were heavy and hard to manage.
For convenience, and to add a bit of school spirit, landscape services replaced them with stackable trash cans in school colors.
"We wanted to put the branding on to identify the cans so it was clear who they belonged to," McManus said.
Now, each Friday before a home game, the colorful trash cans remind fans that Ole Miss football is just a “Hotty Toddy” cheer away.
"The trash cans just represent that first step," McManus said. "It's almost game day."
In a way, seeing the red and blue trash cans in the Grove that first Friday in September is the first "Are You Ready?" of the season.
It's a way of setting the stage and setting the Grove up for success, McManus said.
For smaller non-SEC games, landscape services deploys about 1,500 trash cans across campus. For large conference games, they put out between 2,000 and 2,500 cans.
After the game ends and fans leave campus, each trash can is picked up, washed, stacked and stored for the next game.
The cleanup process begins between four and seven hours after kickoff, McManus said.
Several groups of paid volunteers from local high school and college sports teams and clubs help clean up across campus on Saturday night and Sunday.
On Sunday morning, landscape service workers pick up stacks of cans and haul them behind Tad Smith Coliseum, where they're washed and stored for the next game. Meanwhile, a waste removal company retrieves close to 30 trash dumpsters across campus.
After a small game, 80 tons of waste and recycling is collected. The largest amount collected after a game was 97 tons, McManus said.
Ole Miss takes pride in academics, athletics and how the university maintains its campus.
"I think that's important to people in Mississippi," McManus said. "We're not the richest state in the union, but by golly, we take care of what we have. I think that's what people appreciate, especially coming to a state institution, they see the efficiency and the organization. It makes us proud that we're doing something that well in the background."
Trash Can Friday isn't the main event, but it supports the main event.
"We want to get it done quickly and efficiently, and hopefully everyone has a great experience while they're here," McManus said.
