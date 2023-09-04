Athens, Georgia: The Bulldogs' Backyard

Once upon a time, Athens, Georgia was the city that reinvented music.
The city of 127,000 people, located northeast of Atlanta, gave the world R.E.M., the B-52s, the Indigo Girls, and more — becoming one of the cradles of alternative rock. That revolution may have been decades ago, but it is still as fresh as ever — the Indigo Girls’ hit “Closer to Fine” just became the anthem of “Barbie,” one of the biggest movies of 2023.
And just as the music is eternally cool, so too is the college town that incubated it.
But there’s more to Athens than music AND football, even though that would be plenty.
"There are a lot of great activities in Athens for a weekend getaway, from visiting the incredible restaurants around town to strolling through the State Botanical Garden of Georgia,” said Katie Williams, director of Visit Athens GA. “My favorite recommendation is to go on an Athens Beer Trail Trolley Tour and then catch a show at the Georgia Theatre or The Classic Center. With a ton of fantastic concerts, shows, and events to choose from, any choice is sure to be a winner.”
What to do
Did we mention the music? Visit the 40 Watt Club, which bills itself as “one of the most famous and iconic music venues in the world” – the place where several of Athens’ best-known bands got their start. Go today, and you may see a big-name band on tour, or you could hear a local band before they become superstars. The Georgia Theatre is another great venue where stars are born, and be sure to explore the town by following the Music Walk of Fame.
If you’re traveling with kids, check out Bear Hollow Zoo, an educational sanctuary with animals that can’t be released into the wild. And find time to shop Downtown Athens with a variety of local businesses that reflect the cool soul of the city.
What to eat
Members of a certain generation may want to stop at Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods. Its slogan “Automatic for the People” became the name of one of alternative band R.E.M.'s most popular albums. Even if you’re too young to go there because singer-songwriter Michael Stipe reportedly loved the squash casserole, it’s a must stop for Southern soul food fans.
If you’re in town for breakfast, visit the retro diner Mama’s Boy. The biscuits are amazing. The sausage is sourced from the University of Georgia, and they have something for everyone, from conventional Southern scrambled eggs, biscuit, grits and bacon to a breakfast tofu stir fry.
Where to stay
Conveniently located and comfortable, the Graduate Hotel in Athens is a fun way to immerse your stay in local flavor. The décor is a mix of Athens icons and collegiate touches, and the room keys highlight notable locals. The site incorporates the city’s old Foundry building, where Athens’ history was forged.
The Rushmore blurs the line between boutique hotel and bed-and-breakfast, with the homey comforts and food one would expect from a BNB and additional hotel features.
Hotel Indigo is just a short walk from dining and entertainment, and only a few blocks from the UGA campus. You could probably walk back to the hotel from the game faster than driving through traffic. The style is rustic elegance, and the on-site dining is farm-fresh.
