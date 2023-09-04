Knoxville, Tennessee: Vacation with the Vols

You don’t have to go to Knoxville during football season, but it’s not a bad time to come up with a travel game plan. The home of the University of Tennessee prides itself on being a “nature-loving-adventure-seeking-artsy-kinda-town,” and, conveniently, nature is particularly glorious when the Volunteers are holding court in Neyland Stadium.
“Knoxville is a great place to be year-round, but fall is certainly a spectacular season,” said Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville. “From the crisp air to the Smokies’ changing leaves, one thing is certain: it’s Football Time in Tennessee!” Whether you go for a game or just a weekend getaway, you’ll find plenty to do in Knoxville.
What to do
Market Square has been a thriving part of downtown Knoxville since the 1860s, and remains a great place to shop, eat, and enjoy great entertainment options. Be sure to stop by Earth to Old City for great local gifts.
In 1982, Knoxville welcomed international crowds to the World’s Fair. Today, the site is a beautiful park, and the Sunsphere installed for the Fair remains one of Knoxville’s most iconic sites. Visit the Sunsphere’s observation deck for a great city view.
Fun trivia: A 10 feet tall, 1,200 pound, motorized Rubik’s Cube was given to the city of Knoxville during the fair by the Hungarian government to commemorate its invention by Hungarian architecture professor Ernő Rubik in 1974. The cube currently resides inside the Knoxville Convention Center.
If a “nature-loving-adventure-seeking” escape appeals to you, visit iJams Nature Center, where you can hike, bike, climb and get out on the water. Trails will take you through beautiful scenery, and the adventure company Navitat offers zip lines, swings and more. If you’re traveling with kids, consider checking out the Knoxville Zoo and Muse Knoxville, a science, technology, engineering, arts and math museum.
Where to eat
Go to The Tomato Head for pizza. They have something you’ll love, whether you’re vegan or you like your sausage topped with bacon and ham. Once you’re there, stay for the atmosphere. The Tomato Head features rotating monthly exhibits by local artists, and hosts everything from live music to poetry readings.
Sweet P’s is what happens when people demand constant access to amazing barbecue. The restaurant started in 2005 as a catering company, but eventually gave in to the demand for a restaurant. They have all the meats you’d want a proper barbecue joint to have, and to prove their bona fides, two different types of fried pickles.
For breakfast, visit The French Market Creperie for a wide selection of crêpes, baguettes, croissants and more. If you like your “What to Eat” accompanied by “What to Drink,” check out Knoxville’s Ale Trail. Head to the Knox Brew Hub to get started or the city’s stops on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, Knox Whiskey Works and PostModern Spirits Distilling.
Where to stay
The Oliver Hotel is conveniently located downtown in a renovated building originally built in 1876. Today, this boutique hotel has charming touches that honor the building’s – and downtown Knoxville’s – history, while still offering the best in modern comforts. And if you get homesick, there’s the Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar on the first floor.
Part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, the Cumberland House hotel features a design inspired by the history of Knoxville’s textile industry, and is conveniently located by the University of Tennessee and World’s Fair Park.
For something a little different but with a touch of magic, consider a visit to Ancient Lore Village, a fantasy setting, where you can stay in a Fairy Cottage, Orc Home or Leprechaun Lair, among others. And while you’re there, enjoy unique food and fun activities.
