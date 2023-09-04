Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Crimson Hideaway

In college football, there’s just something about going to Tuscaloosa. If you win, few things on Earth are quite like it. But more often than not, Bryant-Denny Stadium is not known for being the most welcoming environment a team can visit.
Contrast that with the city of Tuscaloosa proper, which welcomes visitors whether it’s football season or not. It will always be the home of the Crimson Tide, no doubt about it, but it’s also a community with plenty of natural beauty to enjoy.
“Located in the heart of West Alabama, Tuscaloosa is home to a legendary sports scene and much more,” said Jimmy Hart, vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Tuscaloosa. “From the Walk of Champions, to the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk, Lake Lurleen State Park and much more – there are many paths to explore. Take in important history or explore our 85-plus miles of trails or our multiple lakes. Experience our emerging art scene and indulge in some of the South’s most soulful food in a city that is truly the one and only.”
What to do
Alabama football history has three eras – the Bear Bryant era, the Nick Saban era, and everything else, and that third one barely counts. Walk through campus today and you’re seeing it in the Saban era, but if you’d like to relive the past glories of the Bear era, visit the Paul W. Bryant Museum, which showcases the full history of Bama football, going back to the first team in 1892.
There are many outdoor spots you can enjoy in Tuscaloosa, but one of the most convenient is the Riverwalk, a paved trail along the bank of the Black Warrior River not far from downtown. Bike or walk the trail or bring the kids and enjoy a playground or splash pad in one of the park areas along the Riverwalk. When you’re done, head into downtown for great shopping and dining.
What to eat
When Dreamland BBQ says there “ain’t nothing like it - nowhere,” they’re not kidding. Even if you’ve been to one of the other nine locations scattered around Alabama, Georgia and Florida, it’s still not the same as a visit to Tuscaloosa’s iconic original. If you’re a fan of ribs, this is a pilgrimage you’ve got to make.
If you’ve ever wanted to eat like an Alabama football coach, you’ve got options in Tuscaloosa. The Historic Waysider Restaurant, which has been in business since 1906, was reportedly the favorite restaurant of Bear Bryant, and has some of the best breakfast in the city. Nick Saban is said to be a fan of Chuck’s Fish. Check out the Roll Tide sushi roll when you go with yellowtail, green onion and spicy sauce topped with tuna.
If you’re in town with a group of folks who have a hard time agreeing on one restaurant, head toward The Venue, with several dining options at one location, including pizza, tacos and barbecue.
Where to stay
One of Tuscaloosa’s newest hotels is The Alamite, and it’s everything you’d expect from an upscale boutique location owned, in part, by Nick and Terry Saban – luxurious, comfortable, with multiple food options, including a rooftop bar and grille, and furnished in tribute to the Crimson Tide.
If that’s not enough Alabama for you, check out Hotel Capstone, located on the AU campus, or Ivory Dynasty, a family-owned eight-room property in the heart of downtown – where else can you store your stuff in lockers from the Crimson Tide’s locker room?
