Hundreds of the City of Fulton’s gas and water service customers didn’t receive their monthly bill in August.
“This time an entire route was lost,” City Clerk Ceburn Gray told The Times. “It was around 600 customers.”
The most recent incident was nearly double the number of mailed notices that had gone missing in the past. Gray’s office has been repetitively dealing with the issue for the last two years.
In January 2019, Gray told the board of alderman during their meeting that between 300 and 400 of the city’s gas and water service’s 5,000-plus customers failed to receive notices for their November 2018 usage. Those missing notices also fell on a single route.
The following October, the city was facing the same issue. The city clerk again told the board his office was continuing to hear about the same amount of complaints.
Gray hand-delivers them to the local post office. He said there’s approximately a two week period between when the notices are mailed and the due dates for the utility bills. He told The Times when the issue occurs they notify the post office, but they don’t believe it’s a local problem.
“As a matter of fact, this time the postal worker who should have been delivering the bills was missing her own personal notice,” he said.
Fulton is not the only Itawamba County municipality with this issue..
The Town of Mantachie experiences occasional phone calls from customers who have not received their bill according to Town Clerk Tanya Rayburn, but they haven’t experienced the issues Fulton has.
Rayburn said their problem is typically the long delay in bills making their way back from Memphis.
“We have been mailing ours out a day or two early to help with the deliveries,” Rayburn told The Times. “So far we haven’t had any real big problems.”
The small town of Tremont may not have as many customers to deliver to, but they are having big problems when it comes to delivery.
“In the month of July over half of our bills did not get delivered,” Town Clerk Beth Garrison said.
The town sends out 396 bills monthly and Garrison said about a dozen bills that were returned to her office were wrinkled and had oil or grease on them.
“The bills that were returned appeared to have been jammed in a machine or something,” she said.
Garrison said the remainder of the roughly 200 missing bills never showed up at the customer’s home or her office.
Distribution of mail for Fulton, Mantachie, and Tremont was moved to Memphis after a 2011 study conducted by the United States Postal Service (USPS) led to the closing of several mail processing centers, including Tupelo, which handled local mail. All postage that comes through the three municipal post offices, even mail that’s bound for mailboxes within their township, must first travel to Memphis for processing, then return to their area for distribution.
Concerns over delivery issues with absentee ballots for this year’s presidential election has been on the national news forefront for the last several weeks.
In an August 21 statement issued by the USPS, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said their number one priority is to deliver election mail on-time and within the postal service’s well-established standards.