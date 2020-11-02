Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Lisa B. Lucius; Vickie Miller of Buckhorn with her family Chloe Owen, Shanda Owen, Dru Owen of Randolph and Everleigh Hollings, Allie Hollings, and Beckett Hollings of Thaxton; and Laney Sims of Pontotoc.
Mrs. Mary Davis donated an infant dress and bonnet circa the mid 1900s.
Mrs. Laney Sims (Bro. Paul Sims) donated a “yo-yo” coverlet made by her mother-in-law, Mrs. Lanta Sims (Bro. Clifton B. Sims). The coverlet, circa early 1970s, contains 1,044 “yo-yo” pieces of various fabrics stitched together. Yes, I did the math. I can’t imagine the talent, patience and time it took to complete. This piece will be displayed in one of our homemaking exhibits or in the art exhibit.
We appreciate these items as we preserve and interpret our history and heritage.
Everyone have a blessed. Stay well and safe.