Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Pat Miller (Regent) and Sarah Harris of the Mary Stuart Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (Tupelo) who were researching Mary Stuart, who was the daughter of Rev. Thomas Stuart, founder of the Monroe Mission. They were especially interested in any photographs of Mary Stuart, who was an educator and namesake of their DAR chapter.
Gary Stringer of Oxford who is the son of the late Wood and Neta Gooch Stringer of Pontotoc also visited the museum. He was interested in viewing the "Magnolia" painting we had recently received. He noted that we have other works of his mother which include two Coat of Arms (Conlee and Ferguson) and an oil painting of roses which is displayed in the Dress Shop. After renovations in the Arts and Entertainment area of the museum, we will have a collection of her works in the Art Gallery.
Iva Jo Bishop donated a photograph of the R. A. Pinson Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The UDC is a national organization that was established to honor those men who served in the Army of the Confederacy during the War Between the States, to remember the contributions of Southern women to the war and to their families, and to preserve history.
The "Real Daughters" of the club, whose fathers served in the Confederate Army, are shown in the photograph taken at one of their club meetings in 1964. Seated left to right are Mrs. J.B. Carpenter, Mrs. R. L. Ray, Mrs. J. T. Moore; standing left to right are Mrs. Frank Blaylock, Mrs. T.K. Hill, Mrs. C.P. Shannon, Mrs. Grady Cook, Mrs. E. E. Phillips, Mrs. Thad Whitworth, Mrs. Perry Ball, Mrs. D. L. Grisham, and Mrs. Tom Jernigan.
This picture was found in the attic of Mrs. A. L. Sewell, a long time member and president of the club, by her daughter, Susan Eubanks after Mrs. Sewell's death in 1997.
We appreciate this piece of Pontotoc history. Many of you will remember these ladies as they were leaders in the community as well.
Mona Ramirez reached out to the museum for information on Israel (son of Jefferson Hillhouse) and Louisa Hillhouse who lived here during the mid 1800s. Please contact the museum if you have any information on this family and possibly where they lived.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present a program honoring one of Pontotoc's favorite sons, Jimmy Weatherly, 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Pontotoc Community Center located on North Main Street, Pontotoc. Jeff Roberson, Jimmy's cousin and co-author of the book Midnight Train, will be the featured speaker, along with other contributors, visuals and audio clips. Society Vice-President Bob McGee is in charge of the program. Please contact Bob or call the museum for more details. Please make plans to attend this tribute. We especially appreciate his family members, Elise, Sherry and Shan as well as other friends in the community. Jimmy passed away this past February, and we continue to pray for his local family as well as his wife Cynthia and children Brighton and Zack, who live near Nashville.
Many thanks to our faithful volunteers who come to the museum to help with tours and the gift shop. Presently helping are Marilyn Butts, Desha Cruse, Angela Coleman, and Sara Bramlett. We appreciate your ideas and interest in our historical society and museum.
Get well wishes are sent to Jean Peeples for a speedy recovery. We miss you in the gift shop as well.