RIPLEY • On Tuesday, Feb. 4, approximately 500 people filled the gym at First Baptist Church in Ripley for what would be one of the most successful fundraising banquets My Choices Pregnancy Help Clinic has ever held.
My Choices Pregnancy Help Clinic exists to provide free, confidential services, such as pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting classes, baby items and more, in a caring, non-judgmental environment. The clinic receives no federal funding and is solely funded by donations, so fundraising events like the banquet are crucial to its survival.
The evening began with a welcome and prayer by Josh Rakestraw, My Choices Board President, followed by a delicious meal. Kim Hollis, a volunteer at My Choices, then shared a meaningful testimony about how her family, medical background, and faith all help her connect with each client who enters the clinic. After that, Amy Beaty took the stage to beautifully sing “You Say.”
J.J. Jasper, radio personality with American Family Association and the evening’s guest speaker, then delivered his address. His entertaining, inspirational speech included examples from his life with his wife and seven children that have taught them the sacred value of each human life. The final personal story he shared led to the reason why he urged each guest to give as generously as possible. It was summarized in four short but powerful words, “But it’s a baby.”
Bro. Micah Carter, FBC Pastor, closed the event with a few words about the value of each baby, mother, father, and family My Choices seeks to help and a prayer.
My Choices would like to thank the following underwriters who gave generously to make the event possible: The Peoples Bank, Elite Elastomers, Rowland Heating & Air, First Baptist Church, Roberts Builders, Greg Barkley State Farm Insurance, Rebel Services, Pine Grove Baptist Church (Benton County), Stanford Family Dental & Vision, Family Care Clinic, Synergy Home Furnishings, Lindsey, Davis & Associates, CPA, Ripley’s First Monday Trade Days, Debbie Sue’s, Tiplersville Auction, G & M Contractors, Food Giant and Sweet Potato Sweets. They would also like to express their gratitude to Randle Paseur, Debbie Davis, Bro. Greg Beaty, Melinda Dees, Allison & Jerry Windham, David & Kelly Clemmer, Martha Goolsby, First Baptist Church ladies, Pine Grove Baptist Church ladies, Frances Morris, Beverly Moffitt, Edna Miller, Carrie Brock, Jan Houston, and all the men and women who tirelessly helped set up, decorate, cook, serve, and clean up. Without all these people, the event would not have been possible.