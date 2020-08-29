MYRTLE HAWKS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2019 record 6-6, 5-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Jeremy Smithey (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ethen Hunt, RB/LB, Sr.
• Rushed for 525 yds, 4 TDs; made 49 tackles last season.
Carl Graham, RB/WR/CB, Sr.
• 500 yards of total offense last season; recorded 5 INTs on defense.
Connor Coleman, OL/DL, Sr.
• Allowed 1 sack on O-line; made 55 tackles, 4 sacks on defense.
COACHING 'EM UP
Jeremy Smithey coached Myrtle to the playoffs in its first season of 1A division competition, losing to eventual state runner-up Noxapater. It was also the first season for Smithey as the head coach of the Hawks.
OFFENSE
Myrtle will return four of their starting linemen from last season. One of the keys for this season will be how they continue to develop as a unit. Connor Coleman (Sr.) will headline the line; he was second-team all-state last year. The new scheme this year should put the ball in the hands of a number of different players including Ethen Hunt (Sr.) and Carl Graham (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Myrtle will return eight to nine starters off of last year’s team. Shelton Graves (Jr.), Hunt, Graham and Caden Hutcheson (Jr.) all return.
Andrew Phillips (Sr.) could emerge as a force on the defensive line. Experience on this side of the ball should help the Hawks as they continue to implement new schemes this season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Benji Dillard (Sr.) will return as kicker this fall. Dillard has developed a strong leg, and his ability to hit long field goals could be a key factor in several games. Dillard and Elijah Thompson (Sr.) will both serve as punters. Luke Gaines (Sr.) will start as long snapper.
X-FACTOR
Smithey listed the development of some of his freshmen and the percentage of the offensive package that the Hawks are able to feasibly use in games as keys to the season for Myrtle.
COACH SPEAK
"I love this group of kids. The core group of this year’s team were the kids that got this program started. I want this season to be memorable for them. They will finally have a field to call their own." – Jeremy Smithey
Dennis Clayton