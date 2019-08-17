Myrtle Hawks
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-1A
2018 record: 7-1 (played as independent)
Head coach: Jeremy Smithey (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
A.I. Nugent, RB/LB, Jr.
• Rushed for 1,851 yards, scored 27 TDs in eight games.
Elijah Thompson, QB/LB, Jr.
• Dual-threat player who shared QB duties last season.
Andrew Phillips, DE/TE, Jr.
• The 6-foot, 195-pound defender is the unit’s leader.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Smithey was the program’s defensive coordinator before replacing head coach Justin Hollis this summer. He will lead the Hawks in their first season of MHSAA division play.
OFFENSE
Elijah Thompson (Jr.) returns as the starter but will share time with Jackson Mayer (So.) The Hawks will have special packages for both players. Thompson possesses a strong arm and reads the power and zone reads well. Mayer has a strong and accurate arm.
Joining the powerful 5-9, 205-pound A.I. Nugent (Jr.) in the backfield will be Ethan Hunt (Jr.), who provides scatback speed. Defenses will have to respect the 1-2 punch of speed and power.
The offensive line – center Conner Coleman (Jr.), guard Trace Thompson (Sr.), guard Cameron Thomas (Fr.), tackle Dylan Byers (Jr.) and tackle Chris Rocha (Sr.) – averages 235 pounds.
The receivers are Hunter Baggett (Sr.), Luke Gaines (Jr.), Carl Graham (Jr.) and Gage Ends (Sr.). The tight ends are J.T. Jones (So.) and Andrew Phillips (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Smithey welcomes back 10 of his 11 starters, including the talented Phillips.
Nugent, Thompson and Jones are the linebackers. The line will feature tackle Octavious Godwin (So.) and tackle Greg Woods (Sr.), along with Phillips and Gaines at the end spots.
Caden Hutchinson (So.), Enis, Graham and Hunt will play in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Thompson will handle the kicking and punting chores. The kick/punt returners will be determined game by game.
X-FACTOR
Smithey wants to see how well his players respond to adversity. Last year’s team lost its opener to TCPS, then won seven-straight games to close the season.
COACH SPEAK
“I tell the players we can never be satisfied, we have to remain hungry. We’ve set high standards.” – Jeremy Smithey