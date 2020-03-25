TISHOMINGO - The Natchez Trace Parkway has closed the Cave Spring parking area and trail at Milepost 308.4 effective March 25 due to storm damage.
A tornado was confirmed in Tishomingo County on the evening of March 24. Many downed trees were reported along the Natchez Trace Parkway motor road as well as in the Cave Springs parking area. The motor road is open for travel. The parking area will be closed until weather permits park staff to remove damaged trees and make it safe for visitors.
For more information about the Parkway, call (800) 305-7417.