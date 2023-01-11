GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
WASHINGTON — House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their new majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they laid the groundwork for public hearings.
"Now that Democrats no longer have one-party rule in Washington, oversight and accountability are coming," Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement.
The Republican-led committee sent a series of letters requesting financial information from the Treasury Department about financial transactions by members of the Biden family that were flagged as suspicious activity. Those reports are routine, with larger financial transactions automatically flagged to the government, and are not evidence on their own of misconduct.
Lawmakers also requested testimony from multiple former Twitter executives who were involved in the company's handling of an October 2020 story from the New York Post about Hunter Biden, the president's younger son. Republicans say that story was suppressed for political reasons.
Moving quickly after taking control of the House, Republicans are setting up a messy, politically explosive showdown with the White House that could delve deeply into the affairs of the president's family and shape the contours of the 2024 race for the White House.
"In their first week as a governing majority, House Republicans have not taken any meaningful action to address inflation and lower Americans' costs, yet they're jumping out of the gate with political stunts driven by the most extreme MAGA members of their caucus in an effort to get attention on Fox News," Ian Sams, a White House spokesman, said in a statement, referring to former President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.
In a statement, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the senior Democrat on Oversight, echoed the White House sentiment, saying Democrats will work with Republicans "when they get serious about tackling problems that affect the American people."
The Treasury Department declined to comment.
Comer and other Republicans set out their plan for probing the Biden family the day after clinching a slim majority in the November midterm elections. The Kentucky Republican told reporters there are "troubling questions," specifically about the business dealings of Hunter Biden and one of the president's brothers, James Biden, that require deeper investigation.
GOP investigations into the Biden family are nothing new. Republican lawmakers and their staff have been analyzing messages and financial transactions found on a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden for the past year. But Republicans now have subpoena power in the House, giving them the authority to compel testimony and conduct a far more aggressive investigation.
Republicans have discussed issuing congressional subpoenas to foreign entities that did business with Hunter Biden, and they recently brought on James Mandolfo, a former federal prosecutor, to assist with the investigation as general counsel for the Oversight panel.
Hunter Biden's taxes and foreign business work are already under federal investigation, with a grand jury in Delaware hearing testimony in recent months. While he never held a position on the presidential campaign or in the White House, his membership on the board of a Ukrainian energy company and his efforts to strike deals in China have long raised questions about whether he traded on his father's public service, including reported references in his emails to the "big guy."
Joe Biden has said he's never spoken to his son about his foreign business. And there are no indications that the federal investigation involves the president in any way.
White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed
WASHINGTON — Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden's right eye Wednesday, as well as another cancerous lesion on her chest, the White House said, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined.
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, said examinations showed that the lesion over Biden's left eye and one newly discovered on her chest were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma. The lesion on her right eye was "fully excised, with margins, and was sent for standard microscopic examination."
Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, spent the day at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, while she underwent the scheduled outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and examine the lesions.
O'Connor said the first lady was "experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well." She was expected to return to the White House Wednesday evening.
World Bank: Recession a looming threat for global economy
WASHINGTON — The global economy will come "perilously close" to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies — the United States, Europe and China — the World Bank warned on Tuesday.
In an annual report, the World Bank, which lends money to poorer countries for development projects, said it had slashed its forecast for global growth this year by nearly half, to just 1.7%, from its previous projection of 3%. If that forecast proves accurate, it would be the third-weakest annual expansion in three decades, behind only the deep recessions that resulted from the 2008 global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Though the United States might avoid a recession this year — the World Bank predicts the U.S. economy will eke out growth of 0.5% — global weakness will likely pose another headwind for America's businesses and consumers, on top of high prices and more expensive borrowing rates. The United States also remains vulnerable to further supply chain disruptions if COVID-19 keeps surging or Russia's war in Ukraine worsens.
And Europe, long a major exporter to China, will likely suffer from a weaker Chinese economy.
The World Bank report also noted that rising interest rates in developed economies like the United States and Europe will attract investment capital from poorer countries, thereby depriving them of crucial domestic investment. At the same time, the report said, those high interest rates will slow growth in developed countries at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has kept world food prices high.
"Russia's invasion of Ukraine has added major new costs," World Bank President David Malpass said on a call with reporters. "The outlook is particularly devastating for many of the poorest economies where poverty reduction is already ground to a halt and access to electricity, fertilizer, food and capital is likely to remain limited for a prolonged period."
The impact of a global downturn would fall particularly hard on poorer countries in such areas as Saharan Africa, which is home to 60% of the world's poor. The World Bank predicts per capita income will grow just 1.2% in 2023 and 2024, which is such a tepid pace that poverty rates could rise.
The report follows a similarly gloomy forecast a week earlier from Kristina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, the global lending agency. Georgieva estimated on CBS' "Face the Nation" that one-third of the world will fall into recession this year.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
NEW YORK — Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Beck died Tuesday after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis," his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. The location was not immediately known.
"Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player — there will never be another Jeff Beck," Tony Iommi, guitarist for Black Sabbath wrote on Twitter among the many tributes.
Beck first came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds and then went out on his own in a solo career that incorporated hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera. He was known for his improvising, love of harmonics and the whammy bar on his preferred guitar, the Fender Stratocaster.
"Jeff Beck is the best guitar player on the planet," Joe Perry, the lead guitarist of Aerosmith, told The New York Times in 2010. "He is head, hands and feet above all the rest of us, with the kind of talent that appears only once every generation or two."
Beck was among the rock-guitarist pantheon from the late '60s that included Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix. Beck won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — once with the Yardbirds in 1992 and again as a solo artist in 2009. He was ranked fifth in Rolling Stone magazine's list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time."
"Jeff could channel music from the ethereal," Page tweeted Wednesday.
Beck played guitar with vocalists as varied as Luciano Pavarotti, Macy Gray, Chrissie Hynde, Joss Stone, Imelda May, Cyndi Lauper, Wynonna Judd, Buddy Guy and Johnny Depp. He made two records with Rod Stewart — 1968's "Truth" and 1969's "Beck-Ola" — and one with a 64-piece orchestra, "Emotion & Commotion."
"I like an element of chaos in music. That feeling is the best thing ever, as long as you don't have too much of it. It's got to be in balance. I just saw Cirque du Soleil, and it struck me as complete organized chaos," he told Guitar World in 2014. "If I could turn that into music, it's not far away from what my ultimate goal would be, which is to delight people with chaos and beauty at the same time."
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
NEW YORK — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for "Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company.
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose "Becoming" needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
The sales figures for "Spare" include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.
"'Spare' is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can truly come to understand Prince Harry through his own words," Gina Centrello, President and Publisher of the Random House Group, said in a statement.
"Looking at these extraordinary first day sales, readers clearly agree, 'Spare' is a book that demands to be read, and it is a book we are proud to publish."
One of the most highly anticipated memoirs in recent times, "Spare" is Harry's highly personal and intimate account of his life in the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
Michelle Obama's memoir has since sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, its sales holding up over time in part because of highly favorable reviews. The verdict is mixed so far for "Spare."
New York Times critic Alexandra Jacob called the book, and its author, "all over the map — emotionally as well as physically," at times "frank and funny" and at other times consumed by Harry's anger at the British press. In The Washington Post, Louis Bayard found "Spare" to be "good-natured, rancorous, humorous, self-righteous, self-deprecating, long-winded. And every so often, bewildering."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.