Social Security trust fund will run out in 2033
The Social Security Administration said Friday that its main trust fund will run out of money in 2033, leaving the program with no reserves and forcing an immediate 23% cut in benefits unless Congress acts to shore up the program before then.
That deadline is a year earlier than the previous projection last spring and reflects the slightly worsening overall fiscal health of the federal government.
Social Security’s trustees said they had to cut their economic projections for the next decade, based on new data about high inflation and total economic output.
Even with that grim economic news, another key trust fund — Medicare’s Hospital Insurance program, also known as Medicare Part A — improved by three years, and will now be solvent through 2031, the trustees said.
After that point, Medicare beneficiaries would see an 11% cut.
Both programs now see their trust funds dry up within the 10-year budget window that Congress and the White House operate on. That means the insolvency problem is now a real issue for budgeters, who must either grapple with the shortfall or acknowledge that benefit cuts will happen.
President Biden has accused Republicans of secretly plotting cuts to Social Security. But the budget he delivered to Congress earlier in March did not include a fix for the looming shortfall.
Former President Donald Trump, a potential 2024 rival to Biden, has also chided fellow Republicans, telling them not to touch the program.
The problem, experts said, is that doing nothing is now akin to supporting benefit cuts.
“Politicians who promise not to ‘touch’ these programs are leaving seniors with a false sense of security because doing nothing puts them in serious jeopardy,” said Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a prominent watchdog group.
Social Security’s main trust fund, the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance fund, has been struggling for more than a decade as the aging of the population has left fewer workers paying in and more retirees claiming benefits.
The program began to run a cash-flow deficit — calculated by yearly payroll taxes versus benefits paid out — in 2010. And in 2021 annual benefits outstripped both taxes and interest income, and Social Security began to deplete the principal balance.
Friday’s projection says the OASI Trust Fund will be depleted in 2033.
A smaller Social Security trust fund, the Disability Insurance program, is in better shape. It is cash-flow positive through 2044. With interest income, it can last throughout the 75-year actuarial window without depleting the trust fund.
In 2022, OASI started with $2.753 trillion in its trust fund. It collected $1.057 trillion but spent $1.098 trillion, depleting its reserves by nearly $41 billion.
The Disability Insurance program paid out $146.5 billion. Medicare’s Part A paid $342.7 billion. And Medicare Parts B and D paid out $562.4 billion.
Members of Congress on TikTok defend app's reach to voters
WASHINGTON — Rep. Jeff Jackson of North Carolina has used it to explain the complex fight over raising the debt limit. Rep. Robert Garcia of California has used it to engage with members of the LGBTQ+ community. And Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania has used it to give an overview of Election Day results.
As pressure against TikTok mounts in Washington, the more than two dozen members of Congress — all Democrats — who are active on the social media platform are being pushed by their colleagues to stop using it. Many defend their presence on the platform, saying they have a responsibility as public officials to meet Americans where they are — and more than 150 million are on TikTok.
"I'm sensitive to the ban and recognize some of the security implications. But there is no more robust and expeditious way to reach young people in the United States of America than TikTok," Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota told The Associated Press.
Yet the lawmakers active on TikTok remain a distinct minority. Most in Congress are in favor of limiting the app, forcing a sale to remove connections to China or even banning it outright. The U.S. armed forces and more than half of U.S. states have already banned the app from official devices, as has the federal government. Similar bans have been imposed in Denmark, Canada, Great Britain and New Zealand, as well as the European Union.
Criticism of TikTok reached a new level last week as CEO Shou Zi Chew testified for more than six hours at a contentious hearing in the House. Lawmakers grilled Chew about the implications of the app for America's national security and the effect on the mental health of its users. And the tough questions came from both sides of the aisle, as Republicans and Democrats alike pressed Chew about TikTok's content moderation practices, its ability to shield American data from Beijing and its spying on journalists.
"I've got to hand it to you," said Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, as members questioned Chew over data security and harmful content. "You've actually done something that in the last three to four years has not happened except for the exception of maybe (Russian President) Vladimir Putin. You have unified Republicans and Democrats."
While the hearing made plain that lawmakers view TikTok as a threat, their lack of first-hand experience with the app was apparent at times. Some made inaccurate and head-scratching comments, seemingly not understanding how TikTok connects to a home Wi-Fi router or how it moderates illicit content.
Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., who is active on the app and opposes a nationwide ban, called the hearing "cringeworthy."
"It was just so painful to watch," he told the AP on Friday. "And it just shows the real problem is Congress doesn't have a lot of expertise, whether it be social media or, for that matter, more importantly, technology."
Garcia, who said he uses TikTok more as a consumer, said most of his colleagues who are proposing a nationwide ban told him they had never used the app. "It gets hard to understand if you're not actually on it," the freshman Democrat said. "And at the end of the day, a lot of TikTok is harmless people dancing and funny videos."
"It's also incredibly rich educational content and learning how to bake and learning about the political process," he said.
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
DES MOINES, Iowa — People still sorting through the wreckage of their homes after deadly weather hit over the weekend braced for another wave of strong storms, likely including tornadoes, that were expected in parts of the Midwest and South beginning Tuesday evening. Officials warned residents to have shelter ready before going to sleep.
"This could be a night to just set up down in the basement to be safe," said Tom Philip, a meteorologist in Davenport, Iowa.
The storms were expected to hammer some areas hit by storms and possibly dozens of tornadoes that killed at least 32 people, meaning more misery for those whose homes were destroyed in Arkansas, Iowa and Illinois. Dangerous conditions Tuesday also could stretch into parts of Missouri, southwestern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas. Farther south and west, fire danger will remain high.
"That could initially start as isolated supercells with all hazards possible — tornadoes, wind and hail — and then over time typically they form into a line (of thunderstorms) and continue moving eastward," said Ryan Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Hours before the biggest storms were expected to hit, strong thunderstorms swept through the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday morning with winds up to 90 mph and baseball size hail. No injuries were reported but trees were downed and some businesses were damaged in Moline, Illinois.
The tornado risk in the Upper Midwest was expected to be highest in the late afternoon and evening Tuesday with storms targeting eastern Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Areas of southern Missouri and Arkansas were most at risk overnight.
In Keokuk County, Iowa, where 19 homes were destroyed and more were damaged Friday, emergency management official Marissa Reisen worries how those cleaning up the damage will cope if another storm hits.
"All of the people who have been impacted by the storms Friday night are doing all this work, to clean up, to gather their stuff, to pile up the debris," Reisen said. "If a storm comes through and hits them again and throws all that hard work all over the place again, it will be so deflating to those people."
Severe storms could produce strong tornadoes and large hail Wednesday across eastern Illinois and lower Michigan and in the Ohio Valley, including Indiana and Ohio, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The severe weather threat extends southwestward across parts of Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas.
