In an audio recording Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer
WASHINGTON— An audio recording from a meeting in which former President Donald Trump discusses a "highly confidential" document with an interviewer appears to undermine his later claim that he didn't have such documents, only magazine and newspaper clippings.
The recording, from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort for people working on the memoir of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, is a critical piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Trump over the mishandling of classified information.
The special counsel's indictment alleges that those in attendance at the meeting with Trump — including a writer, a publisher and two of Trump's staff members — were shown classified information about a Pentagon plan of attack on an unspecified foreign country.
"These are the papers," Trump says in a moment that seems to indicate he's holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran. "This was done by the military, given to me."
Trump's reference to something he says is "highly confidential" and his apparent showing of documents to other people at the 2021 meeting could undercut his claim in a recent Fox News Channel interview that he didn't have any documents with him.
"There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers, and everything else talking about Iran and other things," Trump said on Fox. "And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn't have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles."
Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of a 38-count indictment that also charged his aide and former valet Walt Nauta. Nauta is set to be arraigned Tuesday before a federal judge in Miami.
A Trump campaign spokesman said the audio recording, which first aired Monday on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," "provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all." And Trump, on his social media platform late Monday, claimed the recording "is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe."
Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are the first US spread since 2003, CDC says
NEW YORK — The United States has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the last two months — the first time there's been local spread in 20 years.
There were four cases detected in Florida and one in Texas, according to a health alert issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads through mosquito bites. Infected people can suffer fever, chills and flu-like illness. If it goes untreated, infected people can develop severe complications and die. The largest death toll in recent years has been seen in children in sub-Saharan Africa.
Health officials are warning doctors, especially those in southern states where the weather is more friendly to the tropical mosquito that spreads malaria, to be aware of the possibility of infection. They also should think about how to access the IV drug that is the first-line treatment for severe malaria in the United States, the CDC said.
The agency said that the people who were diagnosed received treatment and "are improving."
About 2,000 U.S. cases of malaria are diagnosed each year — the vast majority in travelers coming from countries where malaria commonly spreads.
Since 1992, there've been 11 outbreaks involving malaria from mosquitoes in the U.S. The last one occurred in 2003 in Palm Beach County, Florida, where eight cases were reported.
Supreme Court rejects GOP in North Carolina case that could have reshaped elections beyond the state
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state courts can curtail the actions of their legislatures when it comes to federal redistricting and elections, rejecting arguments by North Carolina Republicans that could have dramatically altered races for Congress and president in that state and beyond.
The justices by a 6-3 vote upheld a decision by North Carolina's top court that struck down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law.
The high court did, though, indicate there could be limits on state court efforts to police elections for Congress and president, suggesting that more election-related court cases over the issue are likely.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that "state courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints when legislatures act under the power conferred upon them by the Elections Clause. But federal courts must not abandon their own duty to exercise judicial review."
The decision was the fourth major case of the term in which conservative and liberal justices joined to reject the most aggressive legal arguments put forth by conservative state elected officials and advocacy groups. Earlier decisions on voting rights, a Native American child welfare law and a Biden administration immigration policy also unexpectedly cut across ideological lines on the court.
The practical effect of Tuesday's decision is minimal in North Carolina, where the state Supreme Court, under a new Republican majority, already has undone its redistricting ruling. Another redistricting case from Ohio is pending, if the justices want to say more about the issue before next year's elections.
Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch would have dismissed the North Carolina case because of the intervening state court action.
Derek Muller, a University of Iowa law professor and elections expert, said Tuesday's decision leaves some room to challenge state court rulings on federal election issues, "but these are likely to be rare cases."
"The vast majority of state court decisions that could affect federal elections will likely continue without any change," Muller said.
The North Carolina case attracted outsized attention because four conservative justices had suggested that the Supreme Court should curb state courts' power in elections for president and Congress.
Opponents of the idea, known as the independent legislature theory, had argued that the effects of a robust ruling for North Carolina Republicans could be reach much further than just that one state's redistricting.
Potentially at stake were more than 170 state constitutional provisions, over 650 state laws delegating authority to make election policies to state and local officials, and thousands of regulations down to the location of polling places, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.
Instagram and Facebook are adding more parental controls
Instagram and Facebook's parent company Meta is adding some new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms as social media companies face increasing scrutiny over their effects on teen mental health.
But many of the features require minors — and their parents — to opt in, raising questions about how effective the measures are.
Instagram will now send a notice to teens after they block someone, encouraging them to let their parents "supervise" their account. The idea is to grab kids' attention when they might be more open to parental guidance.
If a teen opts in, the system will let parents set time limits, see who their kid follows or is followed by, and allows them to track how much time the minor spends on Instagram. It does not let parents see message content.
Instagram launched parental supervision tools last year to help families navigate the platform and find resources and guidance. A sticking point in the process is that kids need to sign up if they want parents to supervise their accounts. It's not clear how many teen users have opted in, and Meta has not disclosed any numbers.
By making the feature optional, Meta says it is trying to "balance teen safety and autonomy" as well as prompt conversations between parents and their children.
When families do opt in, supervision allows parents to see how many friends their child has in common with accounts the child follows or is followed by. If the child is followed by someone none of their friends follow, it could raise a red flag that the teen does not know the person in real life.
This, Meta says, "will help parents understand how well their teen knows these accounts and help prompt offline conversations about those connections."
Jim Steyer, the CEO and founder of Common Sense Media, called the news a "smoke screen."
"None of these new features address the negative impact their business model is having on the well-being of kids, including their mental health. We need national privacy laws to protect kids," Steyer said in a statement.
Meta is also adding parental supervision tools already available on Instagram and on virtual reality product to Messenger. The opt-in feature lets parents see how much time their child spends on the messaging service and information such as their contact lists and privacy settings — but not who they are chatting with.
A heat wave in Texas is forecast to spread scorching temperatures to the north and east
DALLAS — Scorching temperatures brought on by a "heat dome" have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S. during the coming week, putting even more people at risk.
"Going forward, that heat is going to expand ... north to Kansas City and the entire state of Oklahoma, into the Mississippi Valley ... to the far western Florida Panhandle and parts of western Alabama," while remaining over Texas, said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service.
Record high temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit are forecast in parts of western Texas on Monday, and relief is not expected before the Fourth of July holiday, Oravec said.
Cori Iadonisi, of Dallas, summed up the weather simply: "It's just too hot here."
Iadonisi, 40, said she often urges local friends to visit her native Washington state to beat the heat in the summer.
"You can't go outside," Iadonisi said of the hot months in Texas. "You can't go for a walk."
A heat dome occurs when stationary high pressure with warm air combines with warmer than usual air in the Gulf of Mexico and heat from the sun that is nearly directly overhead, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said.
"By the time we get into the middle of summer, it's hard to get the hot air aloft," said Nielsen-Gammon, a professor at Texas A&M's College of Atmospheric Sciences. "If it's going to happen, this is the time of year it will."
Nielsen-Gammon said July and August don't have as much sunlight because the sun is retreating from the summer solstice, which was Wednesday.
"One thing that is a little unusual about this heat wave is we had a fairly wet April and May, and usually that extra moisture serves as an air conditioner," Nielsen-Gammon said. "But the air aloft is so hot that it wasn't able to prevent the heat wave from occurring and, in fact, added a bit to the humidity."
High heat continued for a second week after it prompted Texas' power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, to ask residents last week to voluntarily cut back on power usage because of anticipated record demand on the system.
The National Integrated Heat Health Information System reports more than 46 million people from west Texas and southeastern New Mexico to the western Florida Panhandle are currently under heat alerts. The NIHHIS is a joint project of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The heat comes after Sunday storms that killed three people and left more than 100,000 customers without electricity in both Arkansas and Tennessee and tens of thousands powerless in Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana, according to poweroutage.us.
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Epstein's suicide, watchdog says
WASHINGTON — Jeffrey Epstein was left alone in his jail cell with a surplus of bed linens the night he killed himself. Nearly all the surveillance cameras on his unit didn't record. One worker was on duty for 24 hours straight. And, despite his high profile and a suicide attempt two weeks earlier, he wasn't checked on regularly as required.
The Justice Department's watchdog said Tuesday that a "combination of negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures" by the federal Bureau of Prisons and workers at the New York City jail enabled the wealthy financier to take his own life in August 2019, finding no evidence of foul play.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz blamed numerous factors for Epstein's death, including the jail's failure to assign him a cellmate and overworked guards who lied on logs after failing to make regular checks. Had the guards done so, Horowitz said, they would've found Epstein had excess linens, which he used in his suicide.
The failures are deeply troubling not only because they allowed Epstein's suicide but also because they "led to questions about the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death and effectively deprived Epstein's numerous victims of the opportunity to seek justice," Horowitz said in a video statement.
Horowitz's investigation, the last of several official inquiries into Epstein's death, echoed previous findings that some members of the jail staff involved in guarding Epstein were overworked. He identified 13 employees with performance failures and recommended possible criminal charges against four workers. Only the two workers assigned to guard Epstein the night he died were charged, avoiding jail time in a plea deal after admitting to falsifying logs.
Horowitz's report also revealed new details about Epstein's behavior in the days before his death, including that he signed a new last will and testament while meeting with his lawyers two days before he was found unresponsive in his cell the morning of Aug. 10, 2019. Jail officials did not know about the new will until after Epstein's death, Horowitz said.
Few of the cameras in the area where Epstein was housed were making recordings of the images they captured due to a mechanical failure July 29. The prison had contracted for a camera system upgrade three years before his death, but it had not been completed, in part due to serious staffing shortages.
Meanwhile, Epstein was alone the night of his death, even though the prison's psychology department had informed 70 employees that he needed to be with a cellmate after his previous suicide attempt in July. His cellmate was nevertheless transferred Aug. 9, with no action taken to replace him. He was also allowed an unmonitored personal phone call the night before he was found dead, a violation of BOP policy.
Horowitz's report highlighted some of the many problems plaguing the Bureau of Prisons, many of which have been exposed by The Associated Press. The agency, the Justice Department's largest with more than 30,000 employees, 158,000 inmates and an annual budget of about $8 billion, is plagued by severe staffing shortages, staff sexual abuse and criminal conduct, among other issues.
