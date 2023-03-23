APTOPIX France Pensions

Protesters shield with umbrellas as they scuffle with riot police during rally in Nantes, western France, Thursday, March 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote.

 Jeremias Gonzalez I AP

