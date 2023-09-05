Alaska Flooding-Lucky Leo

In this photo provided by Elizabeth Wilkins is Leo the cat in Juneau, Alaska, on Aug. 31, 2023. Elizabeth Wilkins and her partner Tom Schwartz were reunited with Leo 26 days after their home collapsed Aug. 5, 2023, into the swollen Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska.

 Elizabeth Wilkins via AP

Proud Boys leader gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you