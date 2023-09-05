Proud Boys leader gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for orchestrating his far-right extremist group's attack on the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to stop the transfer of presidential power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.
Tarrio's sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases, topping the 18-year sentences that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and one-time Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean each received after juries convicted them of seditious conspiracy and other charges.
It comes as the Justice Department prepares to put Trump on trial at the same courthouse in Washington on charges that the then-president illegally schemed to cling to power that he knew had been stripped away by voters.
The Tarrio case — and hundreds of others like it — function as a vivid reminder of the violent chaos fueled by Trump's lies around the election and the extent to which his false claims helped inspire right-wing extremists who ultimately stormed the Capitol to thwart the peaceful transfer of power.
Rising to speak before the sentence was handed down, Tarrio pleaded for leniency, describing Jan. 6 as a "national embarrassment," and apologizing to the police officers who defended the Capitol and the lawmakers who fled in fear. His voice cracked as he expressed remorse for letting down his family and vowed that he is done with politics.
"I am not a political zealot. Inflicting harm or changing the results of the election was not my goal," Tarrio said.
"Please show me mercy," he said, adding, "I ask you that you not take my 40s from me."
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, said Tarrio was motivated by "revolutionary zeal" to lead the conspiracy that resulted in "200 men, amped up for battle, encircling the Capitol." Noting that Tarrio had not previously shown any public remorse for his crimes, the judge said a stiff punishment was necessary to deter future political violence.
"It can't happen again. It can't happen again," the judge repeated.
Standing before the judge in orange jail garb, Tarrio lowered his head after the sentence was read, then squared his shoulders and put his hands before his back.
Prosecutors had sought 33 years behind bars for Tarrio, describing him as the ringleader of a plot to use violence to shatter the cornerstone of American democracy and overturn the election victory by Joe Biden, a Democrat, over Trump, the Republican incumbent.
Tarrio wasn't in Washington, D.C, when Proud Boys members joined thousands of Trump supporters, who smashed windows, beat police officers and poured into the House and Senate chambers as lawmakers met to certify Biden's victory. But prosecutors say the 39-year-old Miami resident organized and led the Proud Boys' assault from afar, inspiring followers with his charisma and penchant for propaganda.
61 indicted in Georgia on racketeering charges connected to 'Stop Cop City' movement
ATLANTA — Sixty-one people have been indicted in Georgia on racketeering charges following a long-running state investigation into protests against a planned police and firefighter training facility in the Atlanta area that critics call "Cop City."
In the sweeping indictment released Tuesday, Republican Attorney General Chris Carr alleged the defendants are "militant anarchists" who supported a violent movement that prosecutors trace to the widespread 2020 racial justice protests.
The Aug. 29 indictment is the latest application of the state's anti-racketeering law, also known as a RICO law, and comes just weeks after the Fulton County prosecutor used the statute to charge former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants.
The "Stop Cop City" effort has gone on for more than two years and at times veered into vandalism and violence. Opponents fear the training center will lead to greater militarization of the police, and that its construction in an urban forest will exacerbate environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.
Most of those indicted have already been charged over their alleged involvement in the movement. RICO charges carry a heavy potential sentence that can be added on top of the penalty for the underlying acts.
Among the defendants: more than three dozen people already facing domestic terrorism charges in connection to violent protests; three leaders of a bail fund previously accused of money laundering; and three activists previously charged with felony intimidation after authorities said they distributed flyers calling a state trooper a "murderer" for his involvement in the fatal shooting of a protester.
"The 61 defendants together have conspired to prevent the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center by conducting, coordinating and organizing acts of violence, intimidation and property destruction," Carr said during a news conference Tuesday.
In linking the defendants to the alleged conspiracy, prosecutors have made a huge series of allegations. Those include everything from possessing fire accelerant and throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers, to being reimbursed for glue and food for activists who spent months camping in the woods near the construction site.
Activists leading an ongoing referendum effort against the project immediately condemned the charges, calling them “anti-democratic.”
“Chris Carr may try to use his prosecutors and power to build his gubernatorial campaign and silence free speech, but his threats will not silence our commitment to standing up for our future, our community, and our city,” the Cop City Vote coalition said in a statement.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, meanwhile, praised the indictment, saying in a statement, “My top priority is and always will be keeping Georgians safe, especially against out-of-state radicals that threaten the safety of our citizens and law enforcement.”
Alaska couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into river
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A pair of Alaska teachers needed good news after they lost nearly all their possessions when their house collapsed into a river swollen by a glacial-outburst flood and their cat went missing.
Elizabeth Wilkins was holding onto hope that if any animal would survive the house falling into the Mendenhall River on Aug. 5, it would be Leo, the couple's resilient big-eyed, black-and-white cat who shows no fear of bears.
"I knew that he's pretty smart, and so I felt pretty confident that he would escape and be OK somewhere," she said.
That faith paid off 26 days after the flood when Tonya Mead posted a photo of Leo to the Juneau Community Collective Facebook page. Wilkins immediately knew it was Leo, the "COVID kitten" they rescued in 2020. She rushed to meet Mead.
"I just started walking down the street calling for him, and he just ran out and was like, 'Oh hey, here I am, you know, like, where have you been?' " she said.
The river flooding was caused by a major release of water from Suicide Basin, a Mendenhall Glacier -dammed lake in Juneau, that eroded the river bank.
Wilkens and her partner, Tom Schwartz, moved into the home shortly before the flood hit, but they were away on a mountain biking trip to Bend, Oregon.
Friends called and sent videos, warning their house was in danger of being washed away.
Ultimately, several homes were destroyed or partially destroyed, with others condemned or flooded. None of the destruction was as famous as the house being rented by Wilkins and Schwartz, with video of it collapsing into the river going viral.
The couple returned to Juneau three days later to sort out new living arrangements and to look for Leo.
They returned to the site of the house, calling out Leo's name and leaving food for him in the chicken coop.
By then, it seemed like everyone in Juneau was looking for him. There were plenty of sightings of Leo, but Wilkins said it appears that there are just many black-and-white unhoused cats in Juneau.
When he did turn up, he appeared to be in good health.
"Leo was a little thinner, but otherwise totally fine," Wilkins said. "He ate four cans of tuna and went outside to kill a mouse. I imagine that is how he survived."
She said it is amazing to have Leo back, though he currently is staying with a friend while they look for another place to live.
"It's super joyful because everyone in their community was looking for him, and it's nice to have some good news," she said.
And just like Leo, some of their other possessions are finding their way back to them, but not in as good of condition as the cat.
"People have been finding some things, like some of our clothes and pictures were in 4 feet of silt in someone's yard down the Mendenhall River," Wilkins said.
Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says
WASHINGTON — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's health episodes show "no evidence" of a stroke or seizure disorder, the Capitol physician said Tuesday, but his statement still left questions about the apparent freeze-ups that have drawn concerns about the 81-year-old's situation.
McConnell returned to work at the Capitol, and his office released a letter from attending physician Brian P. Monahan concerning the long-serving Republican leader's health. The GOP leader froze up last week during a press conference in Kentucky, unable to respond to a question in the second such episode in a month.
Walking into the Senate on Tuesday, McConnell answered no questions as he smiled at reporters. He made only passing reference to the incident during a speech in the chamber, his voice somewhat muffled.
"One particular moment of my time back home has received its fair share of attention," McConnell said. "But I assure you August was a busy and productive month for me."
The episodes have fueled quiet concern and intense speculation about McConnell's ability to remain the GOP leader. He suffered a concussion earlier this year when he fell and hit his head at a dinner in Washington. It has left him visibly slower in his speech and stride. Tuesday's letter was the second from the Capitol physician, who cleared McConnell to continue with his planned schedule after last week's incident.
"There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease," Monahan wrote, using the acronym for a transient ischemic attack, a brief stroke. But there was no elaboration as to what did cause the episodes.
The doctor said the assessments entailed several medical evaluations including a brain MRI imaging and "consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment."
"There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall," the doctor said.
It all comes amid a swirl of health concerns in Washington, particularly as COVID-19 cases show signs of rising heading into fall. First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, but President Joe Biden tested negative.
Many Republican allies have flocked to McConnell's side, ensuring the famously guarded leader a well of support. Rivals have muted any calls for a direct challenge to his leadership.
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, the party whip, spoke with McConnell after the GOP leader delivered his remarks in the Senate.
"He said, 'You know, I've taken every test they've thrown at me.' And he said that concussion can take its toll. So I'm going through recovering from a concussion," Durbin of Illinois told reporters afterward.
Opening the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said of McConnell: "I'm glad to see him back and doing well."
McConnell will be central to the fall schedule as Congress returns from an extended summer break for a flurry of activity, most notably the need to approve funding to prevent any interruption in federal operations by Sept. 30, which is the end of the fiscal year.
In leading Senate Republicans, McConnell is viewed by the White House and Democrats as a pragmatic broker who is more interested in avoiding a messy government shutdown that could be politically damaging to the GOP.
McConnell has also made it a priority to ensure Ukraine continues to receive support from the U.S. as it battles Russia.
A $40 billion funding package for Ukraine and U.S. disaster relief for communities hit by fires, floods and other problems, including the fentanyl crisis, is being proposed by the White House, but it is being met with skepticism from some Republicans reluctant to help as much as Biden wants in the Ukrainian war effort.
McConnell's health has visibly declined since the concussion in March, after which he took some weeks to recover. His speaking has been more halting, and he has walked more slowly and carefully.
First elected in 1984, he became the longest serving Senate party leader in January. There were questions before his latest episode about whether he would run for re-election in 2026.
