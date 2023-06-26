Severe weather kills 3, damages homes in multiple states
SHOALS, Ind. — A tornado struck an Indiana home, killing one occupant and injuring another while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell onto a house there as severe weather rumbled through a number of states.
The tornado that struck the home Sunday evening was part of a storm system that pushed through Martin County, Indiana, WXIN-TV reported. A tornado also touched down Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, south of Indianapolis, damaging at least 75 homes, authorities said.
Martin County Emergency Management Agency Director Cameron Wolf confirmed the death and injury, according to WXIN, which reported that the home was in a rural area where multiple trees were brought down by high winds.
Martin County emergency management officials did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information about the casualties and the extent of storm damage.
The town of Shoals, the Martin County seat, is about 85 miles (140 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis and 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.
A tornado also touched down Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, south of Indianapolis, causing damage in communities including Greenwood and Bargersville, officials said.
Michael Pruitt, deputy fire chief of Bargersville, Indiana, told the Indianapolis Star a search and rescue operation did not find any deaths or injuries after the fire department responded to a 4:15 p.m. report of a structure collapse resulting from the Johnson County tornado, which he said was on the ground for about 15 minutes.
Bargersville Fire Chief Erik Funkhouser said in a news conference Sunday that at least 75 homes suffered moderate to severe damage in a 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) area as the tornado crossed Indiana State Road 135 in the vicinity of Interstate 69.
"Obviously, this is a very dangerous scene for the area," Funkhouser said. "We have power lines that are down all throughout that 3-mile area."
Pruitt said affected homes could be without electricity for days.
Jessyca Copas, her wife and father-in-law watched the funnel cloud as it moved behind a home across the street, the Indianapolis Star reported.
"It was starting to come back down, and there was like a buzzard caught in it," Copas said. "I was like, 'That bird's not getting out.'"
A tree would fall into their home where Copas said the family, including her 20-month-old daughter, hunkered down in a bathroom for safety.
Kimber Olson, 42, told her 8-year-old son to sit in the bathtub while she stood outside and filmed what looked like two cyclones circling toward her apartment in Bargersville
"The sound is deafening," Olson said. "You'll never forget the sound. Your ears pop in such a strange way. You get a ring in your ear."
After the tornado got closer, she went inside, closed all the doors and jumped in the bathtub with her son. She said she heard glass explode as her window shattered.
"Every storm I'm going to be terrified," she said. "I'm going to be watching — very, very vigilant."
Survey teams were set to visit Martin, Johnson, Daviess and Monroe counties on Monday to assess damage from Sunday's severe storms and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis.
Sheriff's officials say two people were killed and a third was injured Sunday night in the central Arkansas community of Carlisle when a tree fell onto a home, KTHV-TV reported.
In Memphis, Tennessee, a utility company reported about 120,000 homes and business were left without power Sunday as storms carrying strong winds knocked down trees and caused other damage.
Detroit-based DTE Energy reported Monday that about 75,700 of its customers in southeastern Michigan were without power. Jackson, Michigan-based Consumers Energy also reported outages in southwestern Michigan.
Michigan Indiana Power reported Sunday evening that about 4,000 of its customers in southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana lost electricity due to the storms. More than 2,000 outages were reported in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The person who killed five people at a Colorado Springs nightclub in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, after victims called the shooter a "monster" and "coward" who hunted down revelers in a calculated attack on a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community.
During an emotional courtroom hearing packed with victims and family members, Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder – one for each person at Club Q on the night of the shooting. Aldrich also pleaded no contest to two hate crimes, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor.
"This thing sitting in this court room is not a human, it is a monster," said Jessica Fierro, who's daughter's boyfriend was killed that night. "The devil awaits with open arms."
The guilty plea comes just seven months after the shooting and spares victim's families and survivors a long and potentially painful trial.
People in the courtroom wiped away tears as the judge explained the charges and read out the names of the victims.
"You are targeting a group of people for their simple existence," said Judge Michael McHenry.
"Like too many other people in our culture, you chose to find a power that day behind the trigger of a gun, your actions reflect the deepest malice of the human heart, and malice is almost always born of ignorance and fear," the judge continued.
Relatives and friends of victims were able to give statements in court to remember their loved ones and survivors spoke about how their lives were forever altered just before midnight on Nov. 19 when the suspect walked into Club Q and indiscriminately fired an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.
Aldrich's body shook slightly as the victims and family members spoke. The defendant also looked down and glanced occasionally at a screen showing photos of the victims.
Aldrich did not reveal a motivation and declined to address the court during the sentencing part of the hearing. Defense attorney Joseph Archambault said "they want everyone to know they're sorry."
The guilty plea follows a series of jailhouse phone calls from Aldrich to The Associated Press expressing remorse for the shooting.
Aldrich originally was charged with more than 300 state counts, including murder and hate crimes. The U.S. Justice Department was considering pursuing federal hate crime charges, according to a senior law enforcement official familiar with the matter who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing case.
The status of those deliberations were unclear Monday and no federal charges were mentioned during the court hearing.
The attack at Club Q came over a year after Aldrich was arrested for threatening their grandparents and vowing to become "the next mass killer " while stockpiling weapons, body armor and bomb-making materials.
The charges in that case were eventually dismissed after Aldrich's mother and grandparents refused to cooperate with prosecutors, evading efforts to serve them with subpoenas to testify. Aldrich was released and authorities kept two guns. But there was nothing to stop Aldrich from legally purchasing more firearms.
Trump is honored by Republicans in Michigan county he lost twice
LANSING, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump was honored as the Man of the Decade in a Michigan county he lost twice as he returned to the state looking to reclaim territory that helped propel him to the White House but that slipped from his grasp four years later.
Campaigning for a return to the presidency while facing a federal indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents, Trump spoke on Sunday in suburban Detroit, where he lost ground between 2016 and 2020 and would need to win it back if he becomes the 2024 Republican nominee. He would have to reverse the recent trend in Michigan that has seen Democrats make some of their biggest gains nationally since Trump's reelection loss.
Trump spoke at the Oakland County GOP's Lincoln Day Dinner, where he was honored by the party as its Man of the Decade. Trump frequently attacked President Joe Biden throughout his speech Sunday, saying the Democrat was a "catastrophe" for Michigan and auto production in the state. Trump also criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a co-chair of Biden's reelection campaign, for approving state funds for a foreign company.
It was Trump's first campaign appearance in Michigan, one of three states, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, that flipped in 2016 to put him in the White House and Biden four years later.
Trump's popularity in Michigan has taken a hit since 2016.
"By Trump's calculations, he needs to win Michigan again to be the president. But he's been very disruptive here," said Dave Trott, a former GOP congressman. "Trump largely is the reason why the Michigan Republican Party is dead."
Last year, Trump's endorsed candidates in Michigan were among the loudest in repeating his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was rigged.
Trump's choice for attorney general, Matthew DePerno, spent the final months of his campaign under investigation into whether he should be criminally charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo, a former community college professor, was handpicked by Trump as the Republican nominee for secretary of state after claiming she saw election fraud as a poll challenger in Detroit.
In November, the statewide candidates he backed were overwhelmingly defeated, including Tudor Dixon, who lost by more than 10 percentage points to Whitmer.
Michigan Republicans controlled all levels of state government from 2011 to 2019. Now, they are powerless for the first time in 40 years. The shift has been particularly evident in Oakland County, home to the largest number of Republican voters in the state.
Among state GOP officials, however, support for Trump has not wavered. In February, Republican precinct delegates selected Karamo to lead the party after she lost by 14% in the midterms. One of the first moves by new party leadership was a vote to change the state's traditional process of allocating all presidential delegates based on a primary open to the public.
Under a new plan widely expected to help Trump, Michigan will award just 16 of the state's 55 delegates based on the results of the Feb. 27 primary. The distribution of the remaining 39 delegates will come four days later in closed-door caucus meetings, conducted by the same party members who selected Karamo to lead the party.
"The plan gives Trump a significant leg up over the rest of the field. He's a grassroots favorite in the state and he's made Michigan his political playground for the last seven years," said Jason Cabel Roe, a former executive director of the Michigan GOP.
