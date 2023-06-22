Titanic Tourist Sub

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night.

 OceanGate Expeditions via AP

The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible are dead, US Coast Guard says

