The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible are dead, US Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard says a missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.
Coast Guard officials said during a news conference Thursday that they've notified the families of the crew of the Titan, which has been missing for several days. Debris found during the search for the vessel "is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," said Rear Adm. John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District.
OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement that all five people on board, including company CEO Stockton Rush, are believed to be dead. Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet "have sadly been lost," OceanGate said in a statement.
OceanGate did not provide details when the company announced the "loss of life" in a statement or how officials knew the crew members perished. The Titan's 96-hour oxygen supply likely ended early Thursday.
The Titan was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic — but experts have emphasized that was an imprecise approximation to begin with and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air. And it's not known if they survived since the sub's disappearance.
Rescuers have rushed ships, planes and other equipment to the site of the disappearance. On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said an undersea robot sent by a Canadian ship had reached the sea floor, while a French research institute said a deep-diving robot with cameras, lights and arms also joined the operation.
Authorities have been hoping underwater sounds might help narrow their search, whose coverage area has been expanded to thousands of miles — twice the size of Connecticut and in waters 2 1/2 miles deep. Coast Guard officials said underwater noises were detected in the search area Tuesday and Wednesday.
Jamie Pringle, an expert in Forensic Geosciences at Keele University, in England, said even if the noises came from the submersible, "The lack of oxygen is key now; even if they find it, they still need to get to the surface and unbolt it."
By Thursday morning, hope was running out that anyone on board the vessel would be found alive.
Newly uncovered allegations suggest there had been significant warnings made about vessel safety during the submersible's development.
The U.S. Navy said in a statement Wednesday that it was sending a specialized salvage system that's capable of hoisting "large, bulky and heavy undersea objects such as aircraft or small vessels."
The Titan weighs 20,000 pounds. The U.S. Navy's Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System is designed to lift up to 60,000 pounds, the Navy said on its website.
Lost aboard the vessel is pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate. His passengers are: British adventurer Hamish Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman; and French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet.
At least 46 people successfully traveled on OceanGate's submersible to the Titanic wreck site in 2021 and 2022, according to letters the company filed with a U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, that oversees matters involving the Titanic shipwreck.
In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
WASHINGTON — The House voted Wednesday to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments he made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump's ties to Russia, rebuking the Democrat and frequent critic of the former president along party lines.
Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured. He was defiant ahead of the vote, saying he will wear the formal disapproval as a "badge of honor" and charging his GOP colleagues of doing the former president's bidding.
"I will not yield," Schiff, who is running for the Senate in his home state, said during debate over the measure. "Not one inch."
When it was time for Schiff to come to the front of the chamber to be formally censured, immediately after the vote, the normally solemn ceremony turned into more of a celebratory atmosphere. Dozens of Democrats crowded to the front, clapping and cheering for Schiff and patting him on the back. They chanted "No!," "Shame!" and "Adam! Adam!"
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., read the resolution out loud, as is tradition after a censure. But he only read part of the document before leaving the chamber as Democrats heckled and interrupted him.
"Censure all of us," one Democrat yelled.
Schiff, the former Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the lead prosecutor in Trump's first impeachment trial, has long been a top Republican political target. Soon after taking back the majority this year, Republicans blocked him from sitting on the intelligence panel.
More than 20 Republicans voted with Democrats last week to block the censure resolution, but they changed their votes this week after the measure's sponsor, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, removed a provision that could have fined Schiff $16 million if the House Ethics Committee determined he lied. Several of the Republicans who voted to block the resolution last week said they opposed fining a member of Congress in that manner.
The final vote on Wednesday was 213-209 along party lines, with a handful of members voting present.
The revised resolution says Schiff held positions of power during Trump's presidency and "abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia." Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump's ties to Russia in 2017. Both investigations concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election but neither found evidence of a criminal conspiracy.
The House has only censured two other lawmakers in the last 20 years. Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona was censured in 2021 for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword. Former Democratic Rep. Charlie Rangel of New York was censured in 2010 for serious financial and campaign misconduct.
The censure itself carries no practical effect, except to provide a historic footnote that marks a lawmaker's career. But the GOP resolution would also launch an ethics investigation into Schiff's conduct.
Supreme Court rules against a man who was given 27 years in prison for having a gun
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man whose conviction on gun charges was called into question by a recent high court decision is out of luck.
The court's conservatives were in the 6-3 majority against the man, Marcus DeAngelo Jones, who was given a 27-year prison sentence for violating a federal law meant to keep guns out of the hands of people with previous criminal convictions.
Jones had argued that he should be allowed another chance to get his conviction thrown out following a 2019 court decision. In that case, the justices ruled prosecutors must prove that people charged with violating federal gun laws knew they were not allowed to have a weapon.
Jones tried to reopen his case following the 2019 decision, but a federal appeals court ruled against him. The issue in the case is technical, though important, and involves when defendants can make their claims in court, not the facts of Jones' case.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court that people who have used up their appeals don't get another day in court "based solely on a more favorable interpretation of statutory law adopted after his conviction became final."
Only two instances, newly discovered evidence or the court's new interpretation of a constitutional provision, authorize a second bite at the apple under a 1996 federal law meant to limit federal appeals, Thomas wrote.
Most federal appeals court would have allowed Jones to reopen his case, but Thomas wrote that those decisions amounted to an "end-run around" the 1996 law, known as AEDPA.
In dissent, the three liberal justices wrote that the decision produces "bizarre outcomes" and "disturbing results."
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted that the ruling, coupled with other recent limits on appeals imposed by the court, have transformed "a statute that Congress designed to provide for a rational and orderly process of federal postconviction judicial review into an aimless and chaotic exercise in futility."
Jones was convicted in 2000 for being a felon in possession of a gun. His lawyers argued that he thought his record had been cleared and no longer was prohibited from having a gun.
The case is Jones v. Hendrix, 21-857.
House Republicans push off Biden impeachment bid for now as hard-right clamors for action
WASHINGTON — Eager to impeach President Joe Biden, hard-right House Republicans forced a vote Thursday that sent the matter to congressional committees in a clear demonstration of the challenge that Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling the majority party.
The ability of single lawmaker in the 435-member House to drive an impeachment resolution this week caught Republicans off guard and many of them viewed it as a distraction from other priorities.
The measure charges Biden with "high crimes and misdemeanors" over his handling of the U.S. border with Mexico.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, backed by allies, was able to use House rules to force a snap vote on such a grave constitutional matter. The 219-208 party-line vote sent her resolution to committees for possible consideration, like any other bill. They are under no obligation to do anything.
Still, Boebert, R-Colo., argued during debate, "The House is taking historic action."
The episode underscores the hold that the House conservative flank exerts over McCarthy, compelling him to accommodate their hard-right priorities if he wants to stay in power.
Conservatives are gearing up for more. The process Boebert employed is the same method that Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., relied on to force a vote Wednesday to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff over his investigations into Donald Trump's ties to Russia.
"There's going to be no end to this," Schiff said.
"Kevin McCarthy has no control over his conference," Schiff said. "The race to the extreme is now running the House of Representatives and of course it's doing terrible damage to the institution."
During Thursday's debate, Republicans were admonished multiple times by the presiding officer to tone down their remarks.
Democrats argued that the case against Biden made a mockery of the seriousness of impeachment and was merely an attempt to distract from the twice-impeached Trump, the former Republican president now indicted for hording classified documents under the Espionage Act.
The vote capped days of maneuvering by McCarthy, R-Calif., to quell the uprising within his party over a roll call that many did not to take.
A sudden vote to impeach Biden would have been politically difficult for GOP lawmakers and a potentially embarrassing spectacle for McCarthy, splitting his party. In a private meeting Wednesday, McCarthy encouraged lawmakers to consider the traditional process for bringing such consequential legislation forward. Boebert had used what is called a privileged resolution to force the vote.
In the end, McCarthy negotiated a deal with her to send the Biden impeachment resolution for review to the House Judiciary Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee, fending off a vote for some time.
"I think it's best for everybody," McCarthy said.
But conservatives said more such votes are ahead.
"We are just beginning," said Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, an influential member of the House Freedom Caucus.
Hail injures dozens of concertgoers and forces cancellation of Louis Tomlinson show near Denver
DENVER — A storm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver with golf ball-sized hail, sending them scurrying for cover, injuring dozens and forcing the cancellation of the show's headliner, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.
Up to 90 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries caused by Wednesday night's storm, including seven who were taken to a hospital, West Metro Fire Rescue said. Some were hurt by the hail and others were hurt while trying to get away from the storm, sustaining injuries such as lacerations, bruises and broken bones, spokesperson Ronda Scholting said Thursday.
The hail piled up like snow in some spots in the amphitheater. The show was initially delayed because of the weather, with fans told to take shelter in their vehicles, according to tweets from the venue, which was carved out of a sedimentary rock formation in the foothills. It was later canceled.
Beth Nabi, 44, had flown to Denver from Dublin to watch one of her favorite musicians perform at the iconic venue. At around 7:15 p.m., she said could see lightning and thunder approaching in the distance. As the weather worsened, concertgoers were encouraged to seek shelter, but not wanting to give up hope on seeing Tomlinson, Nabi stuck around. She said the hail started falling while she was in a bathroom and that the space quickly filled up with other concertgoers who were trying to escape the falling ice.
"I came out of the bathroom stall to a bathroom filled with as many people who could cram in there, all seeking shelter from the hail," she said.
The storm lasted about 10 minutes before she could leave the bathroom and see all the hail covering the ground.
"The hailstorm was just crazy. It was apocalyptic. It was fast," she said.
To cap things off, she returned to her rental car to find its windshield cracked in several places and the hood dented. Nabi said she is anxiously waiting to hear on when the concert will be rescheduled.
"I am gutted it didn't go on," she said. "'I'm hoping we get some news on when it can be rescheduled, and I hope I can make it because I was so looking forward for the experience at that venue."
Tomlinson tweeted that he was "devastated" about the cancellation and promised to return.
"Even though we didn't play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!," he said.
