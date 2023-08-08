Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Declaring it good "not only for Arizona but for the planet," President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon, turning the decades-long visions of Native American tribes and environmentalists into reality.
Coming as Biden is on a three-state Western trip, the move will help preserve about 1,562 square miles just to the north and south of Grand Canyon National Park. It encompasses canyons, plateaus and tributaries that feed a range of plants and wildlife, including bison, elk, desert bighorn sheep and rare species of cactus, and it is Biden's fifth monument designation.
Tribes in Arizona have been pushing the president to use his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to create a new national monument called Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni. "Baaj Nwaavjo" means "where tribes roam," for the Havasupai people, while "I'tah Kukveni" translates to "our footprints," for the Hopi tribe.
"Preserving these lands is good, not only for Arizona but for the planet," said Biden, who spoke with a mountain vista behind him. "It's good for the economy. It's good for the soul of the nation."
Biden said the new designation would see the federal government live up to its treaty obligations with Native American tribes after many were forced in decades past from their ancestral homes around the Grand Canyon as officials developed the site of the national park.
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is reinstating a regulation aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers.
The court on Tuesday voted 5-4 to put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in Texas that invalidated the Biden administration's regulation of ghost gun kits. The regulation will be in effect while the administration appeals the ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans — and potentially the Supreme Court.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined with the court's three liberal members to form the majority. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas would have kept the regulation on hold during the appeals process. Neither side provided an explanation.
The Justice Department had told the court that local law enforcement agencies seized more than 19,000 ghost guns at crime scenes in 2021, a more than tenfold increase in just five years.
"The public-safety interests in reversing the flow of ghost guns to dangerous and otherwise prohibited persons easily outweighs the minor costs that respondents will incur," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, wrote in a court filing.
The new rule was issued last year and changed the definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun, so they can be tracked more easily. Those parts must be licensed and include serial numbers. Manufacturers must also run background checks before a sale — as they do with other commercially made firearms. The requirement applies regardless of how the firearm was made, meaning it includes ghost guns made from individual parts or kits or by 3D printers.
The rule does not prohibit people from purchasing a kit or any type of firearm.
U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, in Fort Worth, Texas, struck down the rule in late June, concluding that it exceeded the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' authority. O'Connor wrote that the definition of a firearm in federal law does not cover all the parts of a gun. Congress could change the law, he wrote.
Lawyers for individuals, businesses and advocacy groups challenging the rule told the Supreme Court that O'Connor was right and that the ATF had departed from more than 50 years of regulatory practice in expanding the definition of a firearm.
"We're deeply disappointed that the Court pressed pause on our defeat of ATF's rule effectively redefining 'firearm' and 'frame or receiver' under federal law," Cody J. Wisniewski, general counsel of the Firearms Policy Coalition Action Foundation, said in a statement. "Regardless of today's decision, we're still confident that we will yet again defeat ATF and its unlawful rule at the Fifth Circuit when that Court has the opportunity to review the full merits of our case."
The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which has long supported regulation of ghost guns, praised the Supreme Court's action. "The challenged rule simply requires that ghost gun kits are regulated like the guns that they are. It will save lives," David Pucino, the group's deputy chief counsel, said in a statement.
Trump vows to keep talking about criminal cases
WINDHAM, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday kept up his attacks on special counsel Jack Smith and vowed to continue talking about his criminal cases even as prosecutors sought a protective order to limit the evidence that Trump and his team could share.
In the early voting state of New Hampshire, Trump assailed Smith as a "thug prosecutor" and a "deranged guy" a week after being indicted on felony charges for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The former president lobbed the insults at Smith just days after the Department of Justice asked a judge to approve a protective order stopping Trump from publicly disclosing evidence. Federal prosecutors contend that Trump is seeking to "try the case in the media rather than in the courtroom."
The judge overseeing the case has scheduled a hearing over the protective order for Friday morning. Trump, after his rally on Tuesday, made a post on his social media network attacking the judge, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.
Trump's lawyers have argued that the prospective order is too broad and would restrict his First Amendment rights of free speech, something Trump echoed on stage Tuesday.
"I will talk about it. They're not taking away my First Amendment," Trump said, speaking to supporters during a rally at a high school in the southeastern New Hampshire town of Windham.
The former president said he needs to be able to respond to reporters' questions about the case on the campaign trail — something he has not made a practice of doing — and cited the movie "2000 Mules," which made various debunked claims about mail ballots, drop boxes and ballot collection in the 2020 presidential election.
"All of this will come up during this trial," Trump said.
In the four-count indictment filed against Trump last week, the Justice Department accused him of orchestrating a scheme to block the peaceful transfer of power. He was told by multiple people in trusted positions that his claims were false, prosecutors said, but he spread them anyway to sow public mistrust about the election.
Trump, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, repeated his lies about the election on Tuesday, despite the fact that numerous federal and local election officials of both parties, a long list of courts, top former campaign staffers and even his attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the fraud he alleges.
Mourners in Ireland pay their respects to singer Sinéad O'Connor
LONDON — Sinéad O'Connor was remembered Tuesday for bringing "joy to countless people the world over" and then honored by emotional fans who thronged the streets of the Irish coastal town she had called home. They sang "Nothing Compares 2 U" as a hearse passed by carrying the singer's casket to its final resting place.
The funeral held for loved ones and friends reflected her spirituality and the impact she had on her homeland and the music world. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and President Michael Higgins attended along with musical luminaries such as Bono of U2 and Bob Geldof of the Boomtown Rats.
But the procession to a cemetery for a private burial reflected the broader impact of her life on devotees moved by her pure voice and emotional depth and touched by her sometimes troubled life.
Hundreds of people made the pilgrimage to her former home in Bray, the seaside village south of Dublin where O'Connor lived for 15 years before she recently moved to London, where she was found dead in her home last month.
They sang, they cried, they tossed flowers on the hearse and laid their hands on the vehicle when it came to a stop outside the white house with its distinctive pink entrance and a corner painted in the alternating green, yellow and red of the Rastafarian flag. Bouquets of flowers and written tributes were laid against the stone wall outside.
"She was adored by everyone in all her talent and beauty, and the voice she gave to us when we weren't able to say the things that were happening to us," said Simone George, who had listened to O'Connor since she was a girl. "She was able to be brave and I think that's why this is really painful for people in a way: that it isn't just a celebrity, it isn't any other artist. I think she symbolizes something very different for Irish people."
A vintage VW camper van with rooftop speakers blasting some of the singer's best-known songs led the hearse at walking pace through the thick crowd of admirers in the town. It was playing "Natural Mystic," by Bob Marley, her hero, as the procession stopped outside her former home and was greeted with lengthy applause.
O'Connor, who was raised Catholic and became a controversial figure after she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in 1992, later converted to Islam. An imam delivered a eulogy that bridged both worlds.
Shaykh Dr. Umar Al-Qadri of the Islamic Center of Ireland said O'Connor had "brought diverse souls together through her art" as he "bid farewell to a remarkable soul who touched us all."
"Gifted with a voice that moved a generation of young people, she could reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance," he said in the eulogy posted online. "The Irish people have long found solace in song from the sufferings of this lower abode, and Sinéad was no exception, and in sharing that solace, she brought joy to countless people the world over."
A group that had been waiting well over an hour outside O'Connor's former home, singing her songs at times, snapped photos through the windows of the hearse where her coffin was dwarfed by a pile of blue hydrangeas and pink roses. A black and white photo of the younger singer smiling with her trademark shaven head and her large eyes could be seen through the rear window.
Ruth O'Shea, who had come to Bray with her two daughters, became teary as she spoke of O'Connor's significance, saying she had "meant the world" to her.
"She was so rebellious and empowering and inspiring, and my mother hated me listening to her music," O'Shea said. "She was just brilliant. Brilliant — I loved her, and then the kids, I suppose by osmosis because I played her when they were both growing up, they'd go, 'Oh God, mom's listening to Sinéad O'Connor, she's obviously had a rough day.' She just gave me hope. And I just loved her."
O'Connor, 56, was found unresponsive at her London home on July 26. Police have not shared a cause of death, though they said her death was not suspicious.
DeSantis replaces his campaign manager as he resets his faltering presidential bid
NEW YORK — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is replacing his campaign manager as the Florida governor resets his sluggish presidential campaign.
DeSantis is bringing on James Uthmeier, his chief of staff from his state office, to serve as his campaign manager, replacing Generra Peck, who led DeSantis' reelection campaign last year before jumping into the same role on his presidential bid.
Peck will stay on as a strategist.
The changes come after DeSantis made two big staff cuts in the past few weeks, laying off about a third of his staff in late July as the campaign faced financial trouble.
DeSantis has been Donald Trump's strongest rival in the crowded GOP presidential field, but the former president has kept a commanding lead in polls. Trump, who regularly needles DeSantis, declared on his social media network Tuesday, "DeSanctimonious is CRASHING! Perhaps Party should come together???"
As expected for someone still running a state, DeSantis has kept in contact with his chief of staff while campaigning, with a call to Uthmeier regularly being among the few items on the daily public schedule released by the governor's office.
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
July's global average temperature of 16.95 degrees Celsius (62.51 degrees Fahrenheit) was a third of a degree Celsius (six tenths of a degree Fahrenheit) higher than the previous record set in 2019, Copernicus Climate Change Service announced Tuesday. Normally global temperature records are broken by hundredths or a tenth of a degree, so this margin is unusual.
The United States is now at a record 15 different weather disasters that caused at least $1 billion in damage this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday. It's the most mega-disasters through the first seven months of the year since the agency tracked such things starting in 1980, with the agency adjusting figures for inflation.
The previous single-day heat record was set in 2016 and tied in 2022. From July 3, each day has exceeded that record. It's been so warm that Copernicus and the World Meteorological Organization made the unusual announcement that it was likely the hottest month days before it ended. Tuesday's calculations made it official.
"We should not care about July because it's a record, but because it won't be a record for long," said Imperial College of London climate scientist Friederike Otto. "It's an indicator of how much we have changed the climate. We are living in a very different world, one that our societies are not adapted to live in very well."
The global average temperature last month was 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times. In 2015, the nations of the world agreed to try to prevent long-term warming — not individual months or even years, but decades — that is 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial times.
Last month was so hot, it was .7 degrees Celsius (1.3 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than the average July from 1991 to 2020, Copernicus said. The world's oceans were half a degree Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the previous 30 years and the North Atlantic was 1.05 degrees Celsius (1.9 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than average. Antarctica set record lows for sea ice, 15% below average for this time of year.
Copernicus, a division of the European Union's space program, has records going back to 1940. July's temperature would be hotter than any month the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recorded and their records go back to 1850. But scientists say it's actually the hottest in a far longer time period.
"It's a stunning record and makes it quite clearly the warmest month on Earth in 10,000 years," said Stefan Rahmstorf, a climate scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research in Germany. He wasn't part of the Copernicus team.
While much of the world broiled in July, the United States only had its 11th hottest July in its 129-year record, according to NOAA. But Arizona, Florida, Maine and New Mexico had their warmest Julys on record.
Arizona broke its record by nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit and Phoenix averaged 102.8 degrees for the entire month making it the hottest month for any city int he United States, according to NOAA. Death Valley reported its hottest midnight temperature on record with 120 degrees Fahrenheit on July 17.
