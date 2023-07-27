Mutinous soldiers claim to have overthrown Niger's president
NIAMEY, Niger — Mutinous soldiers claimed to have overthrown Niger's democratically elected president, announcing on state television late Wednesday that they have put an end to the government over the African country's deteriorating security.
The soldiers said all institutions had been suspended and security forces were managing the situation. The mutineers urged external partners not to interfere.
The announcement came after a day of uncertainty as members of Niger's presidential guard surrounded the presidential palace and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. There was no immediate indication of whether the mutiny was supported by other parts of the military. It was unclear where the president was at the time of the announcement or if he had resigned.
"This is as a result of the continuing degradation of the security situation, the bad economic and social governance," air force Col. Major Amadou Abdramane said on the video. Seated at a table in front of nine other officers, he said aerial and land borders were closed and a curfew was imposed until the situation stabilized.
The group, which is calling itself National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, said it remained committed to its engagements with the international and national community.
Earlier Wednesday, a tweet from the account of Niger's presidency reported that members of the elite guard unit engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and unsuccessfully tried to obtain support from other security forces. It said Bazoum and his family were doing well but that Niger's army and national guard "are ready to attack" if those involved in the action did not back down.
The commissions of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States described the events as an effort to unseat Bazoum, who was elected president two years ago in the nation's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960.
Threats to Bazoum's leadership would undermine the West's efforts to stabilize Africa's Sahel region, which has been overrun with coups in recent years. Mali and Burkina Faso have had four coups since 2020, and both are being overrun by extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.
Trump says lawyers met with prosecutors ahead of possible 2020 election indictment
WASHINGTON — Lawyers for Donald Trump met Thursday with members of special counsel Jack Smith's team ahead of a potential indictment over the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Trump himself confirmed the meeting in a post on his Truth Social network, writing, "My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country."
He added that "no indication of notice was given during the meeting."
It was not immediately clear what was discussed at the meeting, though a similar sit-down with lawyers occurred in the days before Trump was indicted last month on charges of illegally retaining classified documents. Thursday's meeting included Trump attorney John Lauro, said the person familiar with the case, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to describe a private gathering. Lauro said in a television interview last week that his client had done "nothing wrong."
The status of the secretive grand jury proceedings remained unclear Thursday despite building speculation that a criminal case could be near. By late in the afternoon, no indictment had been announced, and it was not clear if one would be by the end of the day. In a sign of heightened expectations, police officers were photographed gathered outside the courthouse.
Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, was informed earlier this month by Smith's office that he was a target of the Justice Department's investigation, suggesting that an indictment could be soon.
The investigation has focused on the turbulent two-month period after the November 2020 election in which Trump refused to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and spread lies that victory was stolen from him. The turmoil resulted in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, when Trump loyalists violently broke into the building, attacked police officers and disrupted the congressional counting of electoral votes. More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot.
In between the election and the riot, Trump urged local election officials to undo voting results in their states, pressured Vice President Mike Pence to halt the certification of electoral votes and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen — despite the fact that numerous federal and local officials, a long list of courts, top former campaign staffers and even his own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the fraud he alleges.
A spokesman for Smith declined to comment on Thursday's meeting. Lauro, Trump's lawyer, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Trump was charged by Smith's team last month with illegally hoarding classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, estate, Mar-a-Lago, and concealing them from investigators. He was also indicted in New York in March on charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. And prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are preparing to announce charging decisions in the coming weeks related to efforts to subvert the election in that state.
Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said "hostilities have intensified significantly."
Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the over 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops against Russian forces who invaded 17 months ago.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his troops on reclaiming control of a village, while Putin praised Russian troops "heroism" in repelling attacks in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.
Putin insisted on state TV that the Ukrainian troops' push "wasn't successful" and charged that they suffered heavy casualties, although it was not possible to independently verify his claim. Putin was in St. Petersburg at a summit of African leaders.
Ukrainian troops have made only incremental gains since launching a counteroffensive in early June, and Putin has repeatedly claimed Ukraine has suffered heavy losses, without offering evidence.
Ukraine has committed thousands of troops in the region in recent days, said a Western official who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter.
A U.S. official said Ukraine has begun to commit troops from the 10th Corps, although it's not certain all of its units are moving into the fight. Ukraine had been holding the 10th Corps in reserve, with the expectation it would be used to exploit gaps or soft spots the ground forces opened up. Those additional new forces would be used to take advantage of places where Ukrainian troops have been able to break through some of Russia's defenses.
The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Pentagon reporters last week that Ukraine was "preserving their combat power" and that a "significant" amount of it had not yet entered action as Ukrainian forces slowly and deliberately worked their way through the Russian minefields.
It was unclear how the current effort differs from previous ones by the Ukrainian military to break through deeply entrenched Russian defenses. The Russian army has set up vast minefields to stymie Ukrainian advances and used combat aircraft and loitering munitions to strike Ukrainian armor and artillery.
Zelenskyy posted a video Thursday in which a group of Ukrainian soldiers said they had taken control of the village of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region next to the Zaporizhzhia province. "Our South! Our guys! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy declared.
Russian military bloggers have confirmed that Ukrainian forces have taken part of the village that was the focus of Ukraine's attacks in recent days. If Russian defenses in the area collapse, it would open the way for the Ukrainian forces to push southward toward the coast.
Ukrainian authorities have kept operational details of the counteroffensive under wraps, and they have released scant information about its progress.
However, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Wednesday that troops are advancing toward the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhizhia region.
The seizure of Melitopol near the Sea of Azov would be a major success for Ukraine, which hopes to punch through the land corridor between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. That could split Russian forces into two and cut supply lines to units farther west. Russia currently controls the whole Sea of Azov coast.
The Institute of Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported that Ukrainian forces launched "a significant mechanized counteroffensive operation" in western Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday and "appear to have broken through certain pre-prepared Russian defensive positions."
The reinvigorated Ukrainian push comes in the wake of Russian military and political turmoil in June that saw Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military company, stage a short-lived rebellion that posed the gravest threat to Putin in his 23-year rule.
The mercenaries have withdrawn from the battlefield in Ukraine, where they played a pivotal role in capturing the stronghold of Bakhmut following the war's longest battle. Thousands of Wagner troops have reportedly deployed to Belarus to help train its troops before moving to Africa.
Zelenskyy, meanwhile, visited the city of Dnipro, along the Dnieper River to the north of Zaporizhzhia, meeting with military commanders to discuss air defenses, ammunition supplies and regional recruitment.
He also visited a medical facility caring for the wounded from the front, thanking the staff and emphasizing the importance of their work in saving the lives. A recent increase in wounded at a Dnipro hospital hinted that the tempo of fighting had increased.
In what appeared to be a precautionary move, Russia's Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, prohibited civilian access to the Arabat Spit in Crimea, a narrow strip of land that links the peninsula to the partially occupied Kherson region. The open-ended ban is needed to contain security threats, the FSB said in a statement quoted by Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti.
U.S. officials, who have provided Kyiv with weapons and intelligence, declined to comment publicly on the latest developments, though they have previously urged patience as Ukraine seeks to grind down Russian positions.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Papua New Guinea that Kyiv's effort to retake land seized by Russia since its full-scale invasion in February 2022 would be tough and long, with successes and setbacks.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "an intense battle" is taking place but declined to provide details.
"We believe that tools, the equipment, the training, the advice that many of us have shared with Ukrainians over many months puts them in good position to be successful on the ground in recovering more of the territory that Russia has taken from Ukraine," Blinken said in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, a missile strike on Ukraine's southern Odesa region killed one civilian and further damaged its port infrastructure in the latest attack since Moscow broke off a grain export agreement, Odesa Gov. Oleh Kiper said.
The attack used Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea, he said.
Ukraine's air force said it intercepted 36 Russian missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.
Casino mogul Steve Wynn fined $10M to end fight over claims of workplace sexual misconduct in Nevada
LAS VEGAS — Casino mogul Steve Wynn has ended a yearslong legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators that started with claims of workplace sexual misconduct, agreeing to pay a $10 million fine and cut ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas.
The Nevada Gaming Commission accepted a settlement Thursday to end the state's look at allegations that led to Wynn's resignation from his corporate empire in February 2018. Wynn admitted no wrongdoing. The decision was 4-0. Commission Chairwoman Jennifer Togliatti abstained from voting, citing a conflict arising from her previous work as a state court mediator.
Wynn is now 81 and lives in Florida. He did not attend the hearing held in Carson City and livestreamed on the internet. His attorney, Colby Williams, called the case the final regulatory matter that Wynn faced stemming from the allegations five years ago.
Wynn "looks forward to moving on to other phases of his life," Williams told The Associated Press.
The fine is the largest ever imposed by the commission, second only to $20 million paid in February 2019 by Wynn's former company, Wynn Resorts Ltd., for failing to investigate the sexual misconduct claims made against Wynn.
Craig Newby, first assistant Nevada attorney general, reminded the commission that a seven-month investigation by the Nevada Gaming Control Board "found evidence of sexual conduct by Mr. Wynn involving some subordinate female employees."
"This stipulation," Newby said, "would bring this sordid affair to conclusion."
"It's a huge blemish on the (casino) industry," Commissioner Rosa Solis-Rainey said. "While Mr. Wynn made some incredible contributions, the nature of the allegations that were made and the history behind that ... warrant at least the amount of fine that was negotiated."
"I think it's in everybody's best interest to move forward," she said.
Forbes puts Wynn's net worth at $3.2 billion, among the top 400 of its ranking of richest Americans.
Wynn signed a seven-page document on July 17 acknowledging he had been accused of "failure to exercise discretion and sound judgment" to prevent actions that "reflected negatively on the reputation" of Nevada and its gambling industry.
Violating the agreement could lead to a finding of "unsuitability" for association with Nevada casinos and an additional fine.
"Unsuitability" would be extraordinary for a man widely credited with starting a boom that grew Las Vegas Strip properties from gambling halls with all-you-can-eat buffets and showrooms into huge destination resorts featuring celebrity-chef restaurants, massive gambling floors, nightclubs and huge stage productions.
Wynn developed luxury properties including the Golden Nugget, Mirage, Treasure Island, Bellagio, Wynn and Encore in Las Vegas; Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi; Wynn Macau in the Chinese gambling enclave; and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts.
He resigned after the Wall Street Journal published allegations by several women that he sexually harassed or assaulted them at his hotels. He divested company shares, quit the corporate board and resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.
Wynn has consistently denied sexual misconduct allegations in multiple courts.
In the Gaming Commission case, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled against him in March 2022, finding that a state judge in Las Vegas acted prematurely in late 2020 when she sided with Wynn's lawyers and decided the state lacked authority to punish him.
Wynn's attorneys, also including Donald Campbell, argued that the Gaming Control Board and Gaming Commission no longer had legal jurisdiction over Wynn.
State regulators launched their investigation after the allegations against Wynn emerged. The board said Wynn's license had been placed on administrative hold and the commission moved in October 2019 to discipline or fine Wynn.
At a December 2019 hearing, which Wynn did not attend, commissioners began considering a fine of up to $500,000 and a declaration that Wynn was unsuitable to renew ties to gambling in Nevada.
Months earlier, the commission fined his former company the record $20 million.
Massachusetts gambling regulators fined Wynn Resorts Ltd. another $35 million and new company chief executive Matthew Maddox $500,000 for failing to disclose while applying for a license for the Boston-area resort that there had been sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn.
Wynn Resorts agreed in November 2019 to accept $20 million in damages from Wynn and $21 million more from insurance carriers on behalf of current and former employees of Wynn Resorts to settle shareholder lawsuits accusing company directors of failing to disclose misconduct allegations.
The agreements included no admission of wrongdoing.
