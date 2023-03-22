Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system.
At a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure Americans that it is safe to leave money in their banks, two weeks after a rush of depositors pulled funds from Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed in the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history. Signature Bank fell soon afterward.
"We have the tools to protect depositors when there's a threat of serious harm to the economy or to the financial system," Powell said. "Depositors should assume that their deposits are safe."
The Fed chair also underscored that the central bank remains focused on fighting high inflation, which could require additional rate hikes. Yet he also signaled that the Fed might not need to impose many more increases if more banks were to reduce their lending to conserve cash. This could lead to slower growth, hiring and inflation, Powell said.
The Fed "is trying to have its cake and eat it too," said Subadra Rajappa, head of rates strategy at the investment bank Societe Generale. "They wanted to show a bias towards hiking but didn't want to actually commit to more hikes."
In fact, the Fed also signaled that it could be nearing the end of its aggressive streak of rate increases. In its policy statement, it removed language that had previously said it would keep raising rates at future meetings. The statement now says "some additional policy firming may be appropriate" — a weaker commitment to tightening credit.
And in their latest quarterly economic projections, the policymakers forecast that they expect to raise their key rate just once more — from its new level of about 4.9% to 5.1%, the same peak they had projected in December.
Still, the Fed's statement included some language that indicated that its inflation fight remains far from complete. It noted that "inflation remains elevated," and it removed a phrase, "inflation has eased somewhat," that was in its February statement.
"The process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy," Powell said.
Despite the Fed's projection that it will impose only one more rate hike, Powell also said the central bank could still carry out additional hikes if inflation remained chronically high. Inflation was 6% in February compared with a year ago, far above the Fed's 2% target.
If banks do pull back on lending in the coming months, that could slow the economy and possibly act as the equivalent of an additional quarter-point rate hike, Powell said. In other words, the problems in the banking sector could do some of the Fed's work for it by slowing the economy and cooling inflation.
Police: Boy shoots 2 administrators at Denver high school
DENVER — A 17-year-old student shot and wounded two school administrators at a Denver high school Wednesday morning, after a handgun was found during a daily search of the boy that was being conducted because of behavioral issues, authorities said.
Suspect Austin Lyle remained at large following the shooting at East High School and was wanted for attempted homicide. The gun he used was not immediately recovered, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said.
Police issued an alert linking Lyle to a red 2005 Volvo X90 with Colorado plates and offered a reward up to $2,000 for information on the case.
The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in an area away from classrooms as the student was undergoing a search as part of a "safety plan" that required him to be patted down daily, officials said.
One of the administrators was critically injured and was undergoing surgery Wednesday at an area hospital. The second victim was in stable condition, Thomas said. Both victims are male.
Thomas said police know where the suspect lives and were confident they would apprehend him.
"He obviously is armed and dangerous and willing to use the weapon, as we've learned this morning," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock warned as law enforcement searched for the suspect.
Earlier this month students from the school skipped class and marched to Colorado's state Capitol to demand stricter gun laws, following the death of a fellow student who was shot while sitting in a car near the school, which has about 2,500 students.
There were no school resource officers on campus at the time of Wednesday's shooting, Thomas said. But following the shooting, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said two armed officers will be posted at East High School through the end of the school year.
In June 2020, amid a summer of protests over racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd, Denver Public Schools became one of the districts around the US that decided to phase out its use of police officers in school buildings. That push was fueled by criticism that school resource officers disproportionately arrested Black students, sweeping them into the criminal justice system.
Gun violence at schools has become increasingly common in the U.S. with more than 1,300 shootings recorded between 2000 and June 2022, according to researchers from the Naval Postgraduate School and Center for Homeland Defense and Security. Those shootings killed 377 people and wounded 1,025, according to a database maintained by the researchers.
Possible tornado near Los Angeles rips up building roofs
LOS ANGELES — A possible tornado touched down in a Los Angeles suburb on Wednesday, ripping pieces of roofing off a line of commercial buildings and sending the debris twisting into the sky and across a city block, injuring one person.
The National Weather Service said it sent teams to assess damage in Montebello and the southern Santa Barbara County city of Carpinteria, where another possible twister hit on Tuesday.
According to preliminary information, it's "very possible" that the apparent funnel cloud spotted a few miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles was a tornado, said meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld with the weather service.
"It's definitely not something that's common for the region," Schoenfeld said.
One person was injured and was taken to a hospital, said Alex Gillman, a city spokesman. He didn't know the severity of the injury.
At least five structures and a small number of vehicles were damaged, but a full assessment was still underway, Gillman said. Damage spread over more than one city block but the extent of the perimeter was still being determined. Gas and power to the area has been shut off, he said.
The rare and violent weather came amid a strong late-season Pacific storm that brought damaging winds and more rain and snow to saturated California. Two people died Tuesday as the storm raked the San Francisco Bay Area with powerful gusts and downpours.
The last time the weather service's Los Angeles office sent out tornado assessment teams was 2016 near Fillmore in Ventura County, where it was determined that a small twister had touched down, Schoenfeld said.
A tornado warning based on radar also was issued Tuesday night for the Point Mugu area west of Malibu. The warning was later canceled and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office tweeted there was no evidence a tornado touched down.
The wind and rain mayhem from San Francisco Bay south to Monterey Bay on Tuesday was caused by an extraordinary drop in barometric pressure over the eastern Pacific that meteorologists described as "explosive cyclogenesis."
"Wow. Even by the standards of what has turned out to be one of our most extraordinary winter seasons in a very long time, yesterday ... stands out," the Bay Area weather office wrote.
Court orders Trump lawyer to provide docs in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Wednesday directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president's retention of classified documents at his Florida estate.
The order was reflected in a brief online notice by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The case is sealed, and none of the parties in the dispute are mentioned by name.
But the details appear to correspond with a closed-door fight before a lower court judge over whether M. Evan Corcoran could be forced to provide documents or give grand jury testimony in the Justice Department special counsel probe into whether Trump mishandled top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago.
Last week, Beryl Howell, the outgoing chief judge of the U.S. District Court, directed Corcoran to answer additional questions before the grand jury. He had appeared weeks earlier before the federal grand jury investigating the Mar-a-Lago matter, but had invoked attorney-client privilege to avoid answering certain questions.
Though attorney-client privilege shields lawyers from being forced to share details of their conversations with clients before prosecutors, the Justice Department can get around that if it can convince a judge that a lawyer's services were used in furtherance of a crime — a principle known in the law as the "crime-fraud" exception.
Howell ruled in the Justice Department's favor shortly before stepping aside as chief judge on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter. That ruling was subsequently appealed, and the court records show the dispute before the federal appeals panel concerned an order that was issued last Friday by Howell.
The three-judge panel that issued the decision include Cornelia Pillard, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, and J. Michelle Childs and Florence Pan, both appointees of President Joe Biden. The order came just hours after the court imposed tight deadlines on both sides to file written briefs making their case.
A lawyer for Corcoran did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday, and a lawyer for Trump declined to comment on the sealed order.
Corcoran is regarded as relevant to the investigation in part because last year he drafted a statement to the Justice Department asserting that a "diligent search" for classified documents had been conducted at Mar-a-Lago in response to a subpoena. Months later, though, FBI agents searched the home with a warrant and found roughly 100 additional documents with classified markings.
The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump or anyone in his orbit obstructed its efforts to recover all the classified documents, which included top-secret material, from his home.
Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel's dog toy dispute
WASHINGTON — A dispute between Jack Daniel's and the makers of a squeaking dog toy that mimics the whiskey's signature bottle gave the Supreme Court a lot to chew on Wednesday.
The question for the court involves whether the toy's maker infringed on Jack Daniel's trademarks, and the justices were largely on their best behavior, not picking up on the toy's poop humor and puns.
Still, with three of the justices either completely or almost totally silent, it wasn't clear from the arguments whether Jack Daniel's case is on the rocks or whether the makers of the Bad Spaniels toy had been, well, bad.
Justice Samuel Alito expressed skepticism for Jack Daniel's arguments. "Could any reasonable person think that Jack Daniel's had approved this use of the mark?" he asked at one point, suggesting the toy was an unmistakable parody and legally acceptable.
When the company's lawyer pushed back on the justice's knowledge about dog toys, Alito responded in part with: "I had a dog. I know something about dogs." His late springer spaniel Zeus sometimes visited the court.
But Justice Elena Kagan seemed more ready to rule against the toy's manufacturer. "Maybe I just have no sense of humor," Kagan said to laughter. "But what's the parody?"
Kagan, whose dry wit is often on display in the courtroom and in her writing, suggested the toy is simply an "ordinary commercial product" that is trading on the look of the liquor company's bottle.
Arizona-based VIP Products has been selling its Bad Spaniels toy since 2014. It's part of its Silly Squeakers line of chew toys that mimic liquor, beer, wine and soda bottles. They include Mountain Drool, which parodies Mountain Dew, and Heini Sniff'n, which parodies Heineken.
While Jack Daniel's bottles have the words "Old No. 7 brand" and "Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey," the toy proclaims: "The Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet." The original bottle notes it is 40% alcohol by volume. The parody features a dog's face and says it's "43% Poo by Vol." and "100% Smelly."
The packaging of the toy, which retails for around $20, notes in small font: "This product is not affiliated with Jack Daniel Distillery."
Jack Daniel's, based in Lynchburg, Tennessee, isn't amused.
"Jack Daniel's loves dogs and appreciates a good joke as much as anyone. But Jack Daniel's likes its customers even more, and doesn't want them confused or associating its fine whiskey with dog poop," wrote the company's attorney Lisa Blatt in a filing with the high court.
Blatt wrote that Jack Daniel's "welcomes jokes at its expense" but that the toy VIP sells misleads customers, profits "from Jack Daniel's hard-earned goodwill" and associates its "whiskey with excrement."
At the heart of the case is the Lanham Act, the country's major trademark law. It prohibits using a trademark in a way "likely to cause confusion ... as to the origin, sponsorship, or approval of ... goods." Jack Daniel's says that's what the dog toy does. It says a lower court was wrong to side with VIP.
But VIP Products' lawyer, Bennett E. Cooper, told the justices in a court filing that Jack Daniel's "seeks to use the Lanham Act to muzzle even VIP Products LLC's playful dog-toy parody."
Nike, Campbell Soup Company, outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss were among those urging the justices in court filings to side with Jack Daniel's. The company also has the support of the Biden administration.
