Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump
MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test both his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the GOP's willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump.
The 44-year-old Republican revealed his decision in a Federal Election Commission filing before addressing his decision in a video posted on social media. He tried to discuss his decision further in an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, although the audio stream crashed repeatedly.
"We need the courage to lead and the strength to win," DeSantis said in the minute-long video. "I'm Ron DeSantis, and I'm running for president to lead our great American comeback."
Despite the rocky start, DeSantis' announcement marks a new chapter in his extraordinary rise from little-known congressman to two-term governor to a leading figure in the nation's bitter fights over race, gender, abortion and other divisive issues.
DeSantis is considered to be Trump's strongest Republican rival even as the governor faces questions about his far-right policies, his campaign-trail personality and his lack of relationships across the Republican ecosystem. Still, he has generated significant interest among GOP primary voters by casting himself as a younger and more electable version of the 76-year-old former president.
The ultimate Republican nominee is expected to face Democratic President Joe Biden on the general election ballot in November 2024.
DeSantis joins a field that also includes former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence is also considered a likely presidential candidate but has not yet announced a bid.
DeSantis tried to discus his presidential candidacy for the first time in a conversation on Twitter Space with Musk, one of the world's richest men who is increasingly considered a conservative cult hero. The meeting was moderated by Republican donor David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur who is close to Musk.
The event started off with technical glitches the Twitter owner said were due to "straining" servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event.
Musk a day earlier dubbed the event a historic first for Twitter, saying it will be "the first time something like this is happening on social media." The event was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. EDT, but 20 minutes passed with users getting kicked off, hearing microphone feedback and other technical problems.
"This is a disaster. Not surprising," tweeted senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita.
Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls
PHOENIX — Attorneys general across the U.S. joined in a lawsuit against a telecommunications company accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do Not Call Registry.
The 141-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix against Avid Telecom, its owner Michael D. Lansky and company vice president Stacey S. Reeves. It seeks a jury trial to determine damages.
The lawsuit arises from the nationwide, bipartisan Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 attorneys general and the District of Columbia. It was formed last year to investigate and take legal action against telecommunications companies routing volumes of robocall traffic.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said nearly 197 million of the robocalls were made to Arizona phone numbers between December 2018 and January 2023.
"Every day, countless Arizona consumers are harassed and annoyed by a relentless barrage of unwanted robocalls — and in some instances these illegal calls threaten consumers with lawsuits and arrest," Mayes said in a statement. "More disturbingly, many of these calls are scams designed to pressure frightened consumers, often senior citizens, into handing over their hard-earned money."
The lawsuit said Avid Telecom used spoofed or invalid caller ID numbers, including more than 8.4 million calls that appeared to be coming from government and law enforcement agencies as well as private companies.
The company also allegedly sent or transmitted scam calls about the Social Security Administration, Medicare, Amazon and DirecTV, as well as auto warranties, employment and credit card interest rate reductions.
"Americans are sick and tired of their phones ringing off the hook with fraudulent robocalls," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. "Seniors and vulnerable consumers have been scammed out of millions because of these illegal robocalls."
The lawsuit alleges Lansky and Reeves violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws.
Target on the defensive after removing LGBTQ+-themed products
NEW YORK — Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.
Now it risks losing that status after removing some LGBTQ+-themed products, and hiding Pride Month displays in certain Southern locations, in response to online complaints and in-store confrontations that it says were a threat to employees' well-being.
Target faces a potential second backlash from customers who are upset by the discount retailer's reaction to aggressive, anti-LGBTQ+ activism, which has also been sweeping through Republican state legislatures. Civil rights groups chided the company on Wednesday for caving to anti-LGBTQ+ customers who tipped over displays and expressed outrage over gender-fluid bathing suits.
The uproar over Target's Pride Month marketing — and its response to critics — is just the latest example of how companies are struggling to cater to different groups of customers at a time of extreme cultural divides, particularly around transgender rights.
Bud Light is still dealing with the fallout after an attempt to broaden its customer base by partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Its parent company is tripling its U.S. marketing spending this summer as it tries to restore lost sales.
Allen Adamson, the co-founder and managing partner of the marketing firm Metaforce, said Target should have anticipated the backlash and varied the products it sells by region in the first place.
"Once they fold to the more extreme edges of the issue, then they've lost their footing," he said. "If you can change a big brand just by knocking over a display, then they are on the defense, and you never win on the defense."
Shares of Target, which is based in Minneapolis, fell nearly 3 percent on Wednesday.
According to a 2021 Gallup poll, 21% of people in Generation Z identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, compared with 3% of Baby Boomers. Gallup has also found that younger consumers are most likely to want brands to promote diversity and take a stand on social issues.
"Pulling back is the worst thing that they could have done, said Jake Bjorseth, who runs trndsttrs, an agency helping brands understand and reach Gen Z customers. "Not to expect potential backlash is to not understand what (LGBTQ+) members go through on a daily basis."
It wasn't long ago that Target was seen as a trailblazer among retailers in the way it embraced LGBTQ+ rights and customers.
It was among the first to showcase themed merchandise to honor Pride Month, which takes place in June, and it has been out front in developing relationships with LGBTQ+ suppliers.
In 2016, when national debate exploded over transgender rights, the company put out a press release that declared "Inclusivity is a core belief at Target" and said it supported transgender employees and customers using whichever restroom or fitting room "corresponds with their gender identity."
After facing boycotts and backlash from customers, Target announced months later that more stores would make available a single-toilet bathroom with a door that could be locked.
The company is operating in a very different environment now.
There are close to 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have gone before state legislatures since the start of this year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. At least 17 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, though judges have temporarily blocked their enforcement in some states.
The controversy at Target has been exacerbated by several misleading videos circulating online. In some, people falsely claimed the retailer was selling "tuck-friendly" bathing suits for kids. "Tuck friendly" suits allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts.
Mar-a-Lago investigation shows signs of winding down
WASHINGTON — Lawyers for Donald Trump on Tuesday asked for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as a Justice Department investigation into the former president's handling of classified documents shows signs of winding down.
In the letter, which Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty asserted that Trump is "being treated unfairly" and asked for a meeting to discuss "the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors." The language echoed some of Trump's own complaints in recent months about the investigations being led by special counsel Jack Smith.
It was not immediately clear what specifically prompted the letter, but the yearlong documents probe appears to be nearing an end. Agents and prosecutors have interviewed a broad cross-section of witnesses, including attorneys for Trump, former White House officials and other close aides.
The investigation is seeking to determine whether Trump illegally retained hundreds of classified documents taken with him from the White House to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, after the end of his tenure and whether he sought to obstruct government efforts to get the records back.
It is not uncommon for defense lawyers to seek meetings with senior Justice Department officials to argue against potential indictments of their clients, though it is unusual for such meetings to include the attorney general.
Special counsels enjoy broad autonomy within the Justice Department, and officials have repeatedly signaled that the recommendation on whether to pursue charges against Trump or anyone else in the investigation belongs with Smith and his team. Garland did not move once to overrule any of the actions taken in the recently concluded probe by another special counsel, John Durham, into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016.
Trump's lawyers and a Trump spokesperson did not respond Tuesday to requests for comment. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.
In addition to the documents investigation, Smith is separately investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.
