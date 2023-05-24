Election 2024 DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., talks with President Donald Trump during a meeting with newly elected governors in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Dec. 13, 2018, in Washington. DeSantis announced his presidential run on Wednesday, setting up a long political battle with the former president. 

 Evan Vucci I AP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you