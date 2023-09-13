McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's sudden decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden has won over even the most reluctant Republicans, with some GOP lawmakers pushing for swift action while others expect it to drag into the 2024 election year.
McCarthy opened and closed a private meeting Wednesday of House Republicans justifying his reasoning for the inquiry sought by former President Donald Trump, the party's frontrunner to challenge Biden next year.
The White House mobilized to fight what it called the "unprecedented, unfounded claims" against the president regarding his son, Hunter, and family finances.
Biden did not respond to shouted questions about impeachment during an event on cancer research at the White House.
"They have turned up no evidence," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "This is a political stunt."
The moment is a politically pivotal one for embattled Republican speaker McCarthy whose job is targeted by Trump's right-flank allies. He has already signaled potential charges of abuse of power, corruption and obstruction for possible articles of impeachment.
"There's a lot of accusations out there you just want the answers to," McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol.
In the inquiry, House Republicans are trying to link Biden to the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, and deflect attention away from Trump's own legal peril as the two men battle anew for the White House.
The White House has said that Joe Biden was not involved in his son's business affairs. And so far, Republicans have unearthed no significant evidence of wrongdoing by the elder Biden, who spoke often to his son and as vice president and did stop by a business dinner with his son's associates.
In a 14-page memo to news media leaders, the White House urged them to hold Republicans "accountable for the fact that they are lurching toward impeachment over allegations that are not only unfounded but, in virtually all cases, have been actively disproven."
Biden's chief rival Trump is the only president to be twice impeached — acquitted both times — and he is the first to face criminal charges in four separate indictments, including for trying to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Biden.
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney won't seek reelection in 2024
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection, ending a storied two-decade political career that included the 2012 Republican GOP nomination for president and a term as Massachusetts governor.
Romney, 76, said the country's many challenges call for a younger generation of leaders. He said the U.S. would be better served if the two front-runners for their parties' 2024 presidential nominations — Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump — stepped aside. Biden is 80 and Trump is 77.
"The times we're living in redemand the next generation step up and express their point of view and to make the decisions that will shape American politics over the coming century," Romney said in a news conference at the Capitol. He said baby boomers like him are "not the right ones to be making the decisions for tomorrow."
He said after he leaves the Senate he plans to focus on getting more young people voting and involved in the political process.
As the GOP's 2012 nominee for the White House, Romney campaigned across America as a buttoned-up former Massachusetts governor and private equity executive. But with Trump's populist rise as the party's dominant figure, Romney's brand of Republicanism shifted from establishment to outlier. He was the only GOP member of Congress to vote to convict Trump at both of his impeachment trials.
Romney said at the news conference that he belongs to the "wise wing of the Republican Party" and doesn't think it will fade away.
"My wing of the party talks about policy and about issues that will make a difference in the lives of the American people. The Trump wing of the party talks about resentments of various kinds and getting even and settling scores and revisiting the 2020 election."
Romney said he spoke to Biden on Wednesday, and the president wished him well.
He is the sixth incumbent senator to announce plans to retire after the end of the term in 2025, joining Republican Mike Braun of Indiana and Democrats Tom Carper of Delaware, Ben Cardin of Maryland, Dianne Feinstein of California and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.
Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell praised Romney in a statement, noting the breadth of experience he brought to the chamber and saying his deep faith and integrity had inspired his colleagues.
"The U.S. Senate is known to attract bright and proven public servants. However, we rarely get to welcome new Senators already as accomplished and well-regarded as Mitt Romney," McConnell said.
His departure creates a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.
Romney easily won election to the Senate in 2018 but was expected to face more resistance from his own party after he emerged as one of the most visible members to break with Trump.
Romney in 2020 became the first senator in U.S. history to vote to convict a president from their own party in an impeachment trial. Romney was the only Republican to vote against Trump in his first impeachment and one of seven to vote to convict him in the second.
Trump was acquitted by the Senate both times.
Romney was booed by a gathering of the Utah Republican Party's most active members months after his vote at the second impeachment trial, and a measure to censure him narrowly failed. Members of the party even flung the term "Mitt Romney Republican" at their opponents on the campaign trail in last year's midterm elections.
Still, Romney has been broadly popular in Utah, which has long harbored a band of the party that's favored civil conservatism and resisted Trump's brash and norm-busting style of politics.
The state is home to the anti-Trump Lincoln Project; the anti-Trump Republican Evan McMullin, who launched a long-shot 2016 presidential campaign; and GOP Gov. Spencer Cox, who has been critical of Trump and is also up for reelection in 2024.
More than a majority of the state's population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The faith arrived in the western state with pioneers fleeing religious persecution and spread globally with the religion's missionaries, a legacy that's left the church's conservative members embracing immigrants and refugees.
Romney, a Brigham Young University graduate and one of the faith's most visible members, has been a popular figure in the state for two decades. He burnished his reputation there by turning around the bribery scandal-plagued 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah, making it a global showcase for Salt Lake City.
Romney served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. During his tenure, he signed a health care law that had some of the same core features as the 2010 federal health care law signed by President Barack Obama, who would go on to defeat Romney in the 2012 White House election.
During his presidential campaign, Romney struggled to shake the perception that he was out of touch with regular Americans. The image crystallized with his comment, secretly recorded at a fundraiser, that he didn't worry about winning the votes of "47% of Americans" who "believe they are victims" and "pay no income tax."
He moved to Utah after his defeat for the presidency.
North Korea's Kim vows full support for Moscow at a summit with Putin in Russia
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed "full and unconditional support" for Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
The meeting, which lasted over four hours at Russia's spaceport in the Far East, underscores how the two countries' interests are aligning: Putin is believed to be seeking one of the few things impoverished North Korea has in abundance -– stockpiles of aging ammunition and rockets for Soviet-era weapons.
Such a request would mark a role reversal from the 1950-53 Korean War, when Moscow gave weapons to support Pyongyang's invasion of South Korea — and in the decades that followed, when the Soviet Union sponsored North Korea.
The decision to meet at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia's most important launch center on its own soil, suggests Kim is seeking Russian help in developing military reconnaissance satellites. He has previously said that is crucial to enhancing the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles, and North Korea has repeatedly failed to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.
Putin met Kim's limousine, brought from Pyongyang in the North Korean leader's armored train, at the launch facility, greeting his guest with a handshake of about 40 seconds. Putin spoke of the Soviet Union's wartime support for North Korea and said the talks would cover economic cooperation, humanitarian issues and the "situation in the region."
Kim, in turn, pledged continued support for Moscow, making an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.
"Russia is currently engaged in a just fight against hegemonic forces to defend its sovereign rights, security and interests," he said. "The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has always expressed its full and unconditional support for all measures taken by the Russian government, and I take this opportunity to reaffirm that we will always stand with Russia on the anti-imperialist front and the front of independence,"
North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, analysts say.
Washington has accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Russian and North Korean officials deny such claims.
But either buying arms from or providing rocket technology to North Korea would violate international sanctions that Russia has previously supported.
It would both underscore and deepen Russia's isolation in the 18 months after its invasion of Ukraine drew increasing sanctions that have cut off Moscow's economy from global markets and shrunk the circle of world leaders willing to meet with Putin.
Moscow's priority is success in Ukraine, "and it would do pretty much anything in order to achieve that." said James Nixey, director of Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House, a London-based think-tank.
"Russia possibly wants to settle in for a longer war, but it can't meet the necessary industrial capacity," he said. In return, Pyongyang is likely to get food and missile technology from Moscow, "a relatively easy gift" for the Kremlin, Nixey said.
As the leaders toured a Soyuz-2 rocket launch facility on Wednesday, Kim peppered a Russian space official with questions.
Kim and Putin met together with their delegations and later one-on-one, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. After the talks, there was an official lunch for Kim, Russian state media reported.
Putin told Russian state TV that Kim will visit two more cities in the Far East on his own after the summit, flying to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he will visit an aircraft plant, and then go to Vladivostok to view Russia's Pacific Fleet, a university and other facilities.
Russia and North Korea have "lots of interesting projects" in spheres like transportation and agriculture, Putin said. Moscow is providing its neighbor with humanitarian aid, but there also are opportunities for "working as equals," he added.
He dodged the issue, however, of military cooperation, saying only that Russia is abiding by the sanctions prohibiting procuring weapons from Pyongyang. "There are certain restrictions, Russia is following all of them. There are things we can talk about, we're discussing, thinking. Russia is a self-sufficient country, but there are things we can bring attention to, we're discussing them," he said.
James O'Brien, head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the U.S. State Department, said Russia was "scraping the bottom of the barrel looking for help because it's having trouble sustaining its military,"
A deal between the countries would violate existing sanctions, O'Brien said, and would trigger the U.S. try to identify the individuals and the financial mechanisms used to "at least limit their ability to be effective."
4 former officers plead not guilty to federal civil rights charges in Tyre Nichols beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal civil rights charges in the violent beating and death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop nine months ago.
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were led by U.S. Marshals into a courtroom wearing handcuffs and leg restraints for their first hearing since they were charged Tuesday with using excessive force and conspiring to lie about the Jan. 7 beating of Nichols as he cried out for his mother just steps from his home.
Magistrate Judge Charmiane G. Claxton accepted the not guilty pleas from lawyers for the four officers, who were fired for violations of Memphis Police Department policy after Nichols died three days after he was punched, kicked and hit with a baton in a pummeling that was caught on police video.
A fifth officer who was also fired and indicted by a federal grand jury, Emmitt Martin, was scheduled to make his first appearance Thursday. All five were charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law through excessive force and failure to intervene, and through deliberate indifference; conspiracy to witness tampering; and obstruction of justice through witness tampering.
The five officers also have been charged in state court with second-degree murder and other alleged offenses in the beating death of Nichols, which is one of several violent encounters between police and Black people that have sparked protests and renewed debate about police brutality and police reform in the U.S.
The five former officers, all Black like Nichols, have pleaded not guilty to the state charges as well.
Claxton ordered the release of the four officers who were present in court Wednesday on a $50,000 unsecured bond, which means that they don't have to pay any money unless they fail to appear in court.
Kristen Clarke, who leads the U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights division, said at a Tuesday news conference that the five former officers used excessive force, failed to advise medical personnel about Nichols' injuries, and conspired to cover up their misconduct.
The officers were part of a crime-suppression team that officials disbanded after Nichols' death. However, members of that Scorpion unit have been moved to other teams.
The indictment says the officers failed to tell dispatchers, their supervisor and emergency medical technicians they knew Nichols had been hit repeatedly, trying to cover up their use of force and shield themselves from criminal liability.
Additionally, the indictment alleges instances where the officers used their body cameras to limit what evidence could be captured at the scene: Martin moved his body camera where it wouldn't show video of the beating; Haley and Smith activated theirs only after the assault; and Haley and Mills took theirs off when emergency medical personnel were on the scene.
At the arrest scene, the officers afterward discussed hitting Nichols with "straight haymakers," even as Nichols' condition deteriorated and he became unresponsive, the indictment said. Nichols could be seen on police video on the ground, slumped against a police car.
The indictment accuses the officers of gathering after the beating and saying, among other things, that "I thought when he wasn't going to fall, we about to kill this man." The indictment does not specify which officer made that statement.
The indictment also alleges the officers falsely stated Nichols actively resisted arrest at the beating scene and that he grabbed Smith's protective vest and pulled on the officers' duty belts.
Attorneys for several of the former officers said the federal indictment was no surprise. Blake Ballin, Mills' lawyer, told reporters outside the federal courthouse that Mills is taking the charges very seriously, and he is looking forward to defending himself in court.
"It's especially scary and uncomfortable for somebody who dedicated his life to being a law enforcement officer and now finds himself on the other side of things," Ballin said.
