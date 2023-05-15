Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with criticism, no new charges
WASHINGTON — A special prosecutor has ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 campaign with withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president's prediction he would uncover the "crime of the century."
The report Monday from special counsel John Durham represents the long-awaited culmination of an investigation that Trump and allies had claimed would expose massive wrongdoing by law enforcement and intelligence officials. Instead, Durham's investigation delivered underwhelming results, with prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee but losing the only two criminal cases they took to trial.
The roughly 300-page report catalogs what Durham says were a series of missteps by the FBI and Justice Department as investigators undertook a politically explosive probe in the heat of the 2016 election into whether the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia to tip the outcome. It criticized the FBI for opening a full-fledged investigation based on "raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence," saying the speed at which it did so was a departure from the norm. And it said investigators repeatedly relied on "confirmation bias," ignoring or rationalizing away evidence that undercut their premise of a Trump-Russia conspiracy as they pushed the probe forward.
"Again, the FBI's failure to critically analyze information that ran counter to the narrative of a Trump/Russia collusive relationship exhibited throughout Crossfire Hurricane is extremely troublesome," the report said. "Crossfire Hurricane" was the FBI code name for its investigation.
The impact of Durham's report, though harshly critical of the FBI, is likely blunted by Durham's spotty prosecution record and by the fact that many of the seven-year-old episodes it cites were already examined in depth by the Justice Department's inspector general. The FBI has also long since announced dozens of corrective actions. Still, Durham's findings are likely to amplify scrutiny of the FBI at a time when Trump is again seeking the White House as well as offer fresh fodder for congressional Republicans who have launched their own investigation into the purported "weaponization" of the FBI and Justice Department.
The FBI released a letter to Durham outlining changes it has made, including steps to ensure the accuracy of secretive surveillance applications to eavesdrop on suspected terrorists and spies. It also stressed that the report focused on prior leadership.
"Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring the FBI continues to do its work with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism the American people deserve and rightly expect," the FBI said in a statement.
Durham, the former U.S. Attorney in Connecticut, was appointed in 2019 by Trump's attorney general, William Barr, soon after special counsel Robert Mueller had completed his investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to move the outcome of the election in his favor.Bear in a tree holds Michigan city in suspense for hours on Mother's Day
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A city in northern Michigan has a new Mother's Day memory: A 350-pound bear was in a tree for hours, watched by dozens of people, before it fell asleep and dropped onto mattresses below.
"It's like the best block party ever," Annette Andersen said.
The drama in Traverse City began when wildlife experts responded to a morning call about a bear in a leafy tree. They fired at least four tranquilizer darts into his butt. The bear snoozed on a thick limb before finally dropping to the ground by early afternoon Sunday.
Ashlea Walter hauled mattresses from her house to soften the fall, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.
Spectators sitting on lawns or in chairs held their phones up to take pictures and video.
"They're a tough animal," said Steve Griffith, a state wildlife biologist. "Obviously they are in trees all the time, and they do have accidents in the wild. ... They can take a pretty good fall."
The bear was transferred on a tarp to a cylindrical bear trap after his vital signs and airway were checked.
Next stop: a long drive and release in a wooded area, "probably 50-60 miles at minimum," Griffith said.
Man with baseball bat attacks Virginia congressman's staffers; suspect in custody
FAIRFAX, Va. — A man with a metal baseball bat walked into the office of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly in Fairfax, Virginia, asked for him — and then struck two members of his staff in the upper body with the bat, police said. It was the latest attack amid a sharp uptick in violence directed at lawmakers and their families.
Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Connolly said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before "committing an act of violence" against two staff members.
"The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating," Connolly said.
Fairfax police spokesperson Sgt. Lisa Gardner said police received a call about the attack at Connolly's district office at about 10:50 a.m. Connolly was not working in that office on Monday, she said. Gardner said some staff members hid during the attack.
Officers got to the office within five minutes and located the suspect in the office, Gardner said. He was taken into custody quickly without further incident, she said.
Connolly, a Democrat currently serving his eighth term in Congress, represents Virginia's Fairfax County-based 11th District in the Washington suburbs. He told CNN that his office sustained damage, including broken windows.
Other elected officials from Virginia swiftly condemned the violence.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner retweeted Connolly's statement, calling the attack an "extraordinarily disturbing development."
"Intimidation and violence – especially against public servants – has no place in our society," he said.
"The coward who did this should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," tweeted Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican.
Since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, threats to lawmakers and their families have increased sharply. The U.S. Capitol Police investigated around 7,500 cases of potential threats against members of Congress in 2022. The year before, they investigated around 10,000 threats to members, more than twice the number from four years earlier.
In October, a man broke into the San Francisco home of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, demanding to speak with her, before he smashed her husband, Paul, over the head with a hammer.
In July, a man accosted New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican who was running for governor of New York, as he spoke at a campaign event and told Zeldin, "You're done." Zeldin wrestled the man to the ground and escaped with only a minor scrape.
"Violence does not belong in our political system and my prayers are with Rep. Gerry Connolly's staff for a speedy recovery," said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican. "We've seen this against our judiciary, we've seen this against our legislative branch and it has no place in our Commonwealth."
DeSantis curtails diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida state colleges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs, addressing a concern of conservatives ahead of the Republican governor's expected presidential candidacy.
The law, which DeSantis proposed earlier this year, comes as Republicans across the country target programs on diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education.
The signing builds on the governor's larger push to shape Florida's education system through regulating how schools deal with subjects such as race and gender, with DeSantis arguing that he is challenging inappropriate liberal ideology in the classroom.
DeSantis, who is expected to announce his presidential run in the coming weeks, has focused heavily on divisive cultural issues as he moves to win over the conservative voters who typically decide Republican primary elections.
Diversity, equity and inclusion offices in higher education often spearhead services tailored to students of various races, genders, sexual orientations, cultures and abilities. Some college administrators also consider so-called DEI factors when admitting students, providing scholarships or deciding which faculty to hire and promote.
The law blocks public universities from diverting state or federal funds toward programs or campus activities that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion or promote political or social activism.
"In reality what this concept of DEI has been is to attempt to impose orthodoxy on the university," DeSantis said at a bill signing ceremony in Sarasota. "This has basically been used as a veneer to impose an ideological agenda, and that is wrong."
The measure also bars curriculums that teach "identity politics" or "theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities." The provision is aimed at curtailing education about critical race theory, a way of thinking about U.S. history through the lens of racism.
In a signal of DeSantis' reach on education, he chose to sign the bill at New College of Florida, a small, traditionally-progressive school that became nationally known this year after the governor appointed a group of conservatives to its board of trustees. Among the DeSantis appointees' first moves was to eliminate the New College's diversity, equity and inclusion office.
The takeover has led to pushback among students at New College, long known for its progressive thought and creative course offerings that don't use traditional grades.
On Monday, a small group of protestors gathered outside the signing ceremony. DeSantis, as well as most of the speakers at the event, ridiculed them.
"You know, I saw some of the protestors out there. I was a little disappointed. I was hoping for more," DeSantis said with a smile as his supporters clapped.
Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, issued a statement after the signing that said the law continues DeSantis' "overreach" into education.
"Education ought to be about teaching kids how to think through issues, not what to think about issues," Jones said. "The exposure to wide-ranging experiences and fresh perspectives encourages understanding and creativity. By restricting what students can learn, the state is actively suppressing students' academic and intellectual freedom."
At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
FARMINGTON, N.M. — At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, police said, and schools citywide were put on lockdown.
"There are multiple civilian victims," Farmington police reported via Facebook, adding that one suspect "was confronted and killed on scene."
Two officers were shot including a member of the city police and one with the New Mexico State Police, the message said. Both were reported to be in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center.
"The suspect's identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time," police said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police were involved.
The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Brookside Park, and all city schools were placed on what officials called "preventative lockdown." Three nearby schools remained on emergency lockdown.
An official at the San Juan County sheriff's office, Megan Mitchell, called the incident "an open and active ongoing investigation." Mitchell said she did not immediately have more information.
Federal agents from Phoenix were headed to Farmington, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter.
Farmington is a city of nearly 50,000 residents in northwestern New Mexico, near the Four Corners region. It serves a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation and is a supply line and bedroom community to the region's oil and natural gas industry.
In recent years, cafes and breweries have cropped up downtown alongside decades-old businesses that trade in Native American crafts from silver jewelry to wool weavings. Traveling Broadway shows make regular stops at the expansive community center auditorium, while rural lots on the outskirts are littered with disassembled oilfield equipment.
After school shooting, Tennessee governor signs bill to shield gun firms further against lawsuits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed off on additional protections for gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits within a bill that lawmakers passed after a deadly school shooting in March.
The Republican governor quietly signed the legislation Thursday. Its provisions kick in on July 1.
The state Senate gave final passage to the bill in mid-April, just weeks after the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville that killed six people, including three 9-year-olds. The House had passed it before the shooting.
Lee's choice to sign the bill comes as he keeps pushing for the same Republican lawmakers, who hold supermajorities in the House and Senate, to pass a proposal that aims to keep guns away from people who could harm themselves or others. Lee plans to call lawmakers back into an August special session that aims "to strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights" after they adjourned last month without taking up his "temporary mental health order of protection" proposal. His office hasn't released the parameters of what version of that proposal, or others, will be considered in the session yet.
The expansion of civil immunity for gun companies was hardly in doubt after lawmakers passed it. Lee has never issued a veto, which lawmakers would have the numbers to override. However, he occasionally has allowed bills to take effect without his signature to signal his concerns or disapproval of a policy.
Democratic lawmakers have blasted the move to prioritize legal protections to the gun industry in the wake of the shooting. Three Senate Republicans voted against the legislation, which came before them in the middle of weeks of public pressure, protests and marches to pass gun control reforms. Only Democrats opposed the bill in the House vote before the shooting.
"With regards to the law, the GOP supermajority is more focused on protecting firearms and manufacturers and dealers than protecting our children and communities," Rep. John Ray Clemmons, the House Democratic caucus chairman from Nashville, said in an interview Monday.
The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Joey Hensley from Hohenwald, said during a floor debate last month that his legislation doesn't prevent any other proposal from passing to make changes after the shooting. He said the bill aims to help out businesses in Tennessee's booming firearms industry.
The Tennessee bill spells out a half-dozen situations in which gun and ammo companies could be held civilly liable in Tennessee state courts, exempting others.
The firearm industry remains largely shielded from liability under federal law. Seventeen states do not have special immunity for the gun industry. Tennessee was already not one of those states before the bill's approval, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group. In recent years, some states have moved in the opposite direction of Tennessee by rolling back legal protections for gun manufacturers and dealers.
Last year, Remington, the company that made the rifle used in the the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut, settled with the families of those killed in the shooting for $73 million. The families had accused the company of targeting younger, at-risk males in advertising and product placement in violent video games.
And in February, families of those killed and injured in a 2018 Texas high school shooting settled a lawsuit they filed against a Tennessee-based online retailer, Lucky Gunner, that was accused of illegally selling ammunition to the student who authorities say fatally shot 10 people. Some of the settlement specifics in the case in the Texas court system were kept confidential.
The owner of the company, Jordan Mollenhour, sits on the Tennessee State Board of Education. The company was accused of failing to verify Dimitrios Pagourtzis' age — he was 17, at the time — when he bought more than 100 rounds of ammunition on two occasions before the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.