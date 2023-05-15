Mother's Day-Bear

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Steve Griffith prepares to fire a tranquilizer dart into a black bear in a tree outside of a home, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Traverse City, Mich. Representatives from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, DNR Conservation Officers, Traverse City Police, Traverse City Fire and Traverse City Light and Power were able to remove the bear after several tranquilizer darts with plans to relocate it.

 Jan-Michael Stump I Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP

