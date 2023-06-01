Capitol Riot Oath Keepers

Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas, leaves federal court in Washington, Jan. 23, 2023. Minuta, a member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was part of a security detail for former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to more than four years in prison.

 Andrew Harnik I AP

Senate races to wrap up debt ceiling deal before deadline

