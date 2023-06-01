Senate races to wrap up debt ceiling deal before deadline
WASHINGTON — Days away from a default crisis, the U.S. Senate dashed on Thursday to wrap up work on a debt ceiling and budget cuts package that overwhelmingly cleared the House, aiming to send it to President Joe Biden's desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the chamber was digging into the bill that Biden negotiated with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and would "keep working until the job is done."
He warned of a crush of ideas from senators anxious to revise the bill's budget cuts and environmental policy changes, but said, "There is no good reason, none, to bring this process down to the wire."
Passage in the Senate will require cooperation between Democrats and Republicans, much the way the narrowly divided House was able to approve the compromise late Wednesday night. Fast action is vital if Washington is to meet next Monday's deadline when Treasury has said the U.S. will start running short of cash to pay its bills, risking a devastating default.
Having remained largely on the sidelines during much of the Biden-McCarthy negotiations, several senators are insisting on debate over their ideas to reshape the package. But making any changes at this stage seemed unlikely, and even opponents of the final deal say they will not hold it up.
Like Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell signaled he wanted to waste no time.
Touting the House package with its budget cuts, McConnell said Thursday, "The Senate has a chance to make that important progress a reality."
The hard-fought compromise pleased few in its entirety, but lawmakers assessed it was better than the alternative — economic upheaval at home and abroad if Congress failed to act. Tensions had run high in the House as hard-right Republicans refused the deal, but Biden and McCarthy assembled a bipartisan coalition to push to passage on a robust 314-117 vote.
"We did pretty dang good," McCarthy, R-Calif., said afterward.
As for discontent from Republicans who said the spending restrictions did not go far enough, McCarthy said it was only a "first step."
One emerging hangup came from Republican senators complaining that military spending, though boosted, was not increased enough — particularly as they eye supplemental spending that will be needed this summer to support Ukraine in the war against Russia.
"We need safety and security," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. "To my House colleagues, I can't believe you did this."
Overall, the 99-page bill would make some progress in curbing the nation's annual budget deficits as Republicans demanded, without rolling back Trump-era tax breaks as Biden had wanted. To pass it, Biden and McCarthy counted on support from the political center, a rarity in divided Washington.
The compromise package restricts spending for the next two years, suspends the debt ceiling into January 2025 and changes some policies, including imposing new work requirements for older Americans receiving food aid and greenlighting an Appalachian natural gas line that many Democrats oppose. It bolsters funds for defense and veterans, and cuts back new money for Internal Revenue Service agents.
Biden trips and falls on stage at Air Force graduation; White House says he's 'fine'
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — President Joe Biden fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation Thursday and the White House said he was "fine" after tripping over a sandbag.
Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes and turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell. He was helped up by an Air Force officer as well as two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail.
Onlookers, including some members of the official delegation on stage, watched in concern before Biden, who at age 80 is the oldest president in U.S. history, returned to his seat to view the end of the ceremony.
"He's fine," tweeted White House communications director Ben LaBolt. "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands." Two small black sandbags were on stage supporting the teleprompter used by Biden and other speakers.
Biden has been dogged by questions about his age and his fitness to serve, and his missteps have become fodder for political rivals as he campaigns for a second term in 2024. He has stumbled before going up the stairs and onto Air Force One and he once got caught up in his bike pedals while stopping to talk to reporters near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Biden's personal doctor said after the president's most recent physical exam in February that Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency." Dr. Kevin O'Connor also documented the president's stiffened gait, which O'Connor said was the result of spinal arthritis, a previously broken foot and neuropathy in the Biden's feet.
Biden is far from the first national political figure to stumble in public.
President Gerald Ford fell down while walking off Air Force One in 1975. GOP Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, the GOP presidential nominee at the time, fell off the stage at a campaign rally in 1996. President Barack Obama tripped walking up the stairs to a stage at a 2012 event. "I was so fired up, I missed a stair" he told the crowd.
President Donald Trump's gingerly walk down a ramp at the 2020 West Point commencement also sparked concerns about his health.
Trump, 76, was campaigning in Iowa when he heard about Biden's stumble and alluded to his own episode.
"He actually fell down? Well I hope he wasn't hurt," Trump said after an audience member told him about what had happened to Biden. "The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that ... 'cause you don't want that, even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp."
Reports: Prosecutors have tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified doc
WASHINGTON — Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified Pentagon document related to a potential attack on Iran, according to media reports.
CNN, which first reported on the tape, said Trump suggested on the recording that he wanted to share information from the document with others but that he knew there were limitations about his ability to declassify records after he left office.
The comments on the recording, made in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, would seem to undercut the former president's repeated claims that he declassified the documents he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, after leaving office. The recording could also be a key aid for prosecutors looking to prove Trump knew his ability to possess classified documents was limited.
The recording has been provided to special counsel Jack Smith, whose team of prosecutors have spent months investigating the potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and whether Trump or anyone else sought to criminally obstruct the probe. The investigation shows signs of being in its final stages, with prosecutors having interviewed a broad cross-section of witnesses before the grand jury.
No one has been criminally charged.
The criminal investigation began last year after the National Archives and Records Administration alerted the FBI to the presence of classified documents in 15 boxes of records sent back, belatedly, from Mar-a-Lago by Trump and his representatives. Investigators initially issued a subpoena for remaining classified records, but after they received only about three dozen during a June 2022 visit to Mar-a-Lago, returned with a search warrant two months later and recovered about 100 more documents marked as classified.
According to the CNN report, the recording was made during a gathering at Bedminster with aides to Trump and two people who were working on the autobiography of Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
CNN said witnesses including Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have been questioned about the episode. A spokesman for Milley declined to comment on reports that he had been interviewed.
A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment.
A Trump spokesman said in a statement that the investigation was "meritless" and amounted to "continued interference in the presidential election."
Amazon to pay $31 million in privacy violation penalties for Alexa voice assistant and Ring camera
WASHINGTON — Amazon agreed Wednesday to pay a $25 million civil penalty to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations it violated a child privacy law and deceived parents by keeping for years kids' voice and location data recorded by its popular Alexa voice assistant.
Separately, the company agreed to pay $5.8 million in customer refunds for alleged privacy violations involving its doorbell camera Ring.
The Alexa-related action orders Amazon to overhaul its data deletion practices and impose stricter, more transparent privacy measures. It also obliges the tech giant to delete certain data collected by its internet-connected digital assistant, which people use for everything from checking the weather to playing games and queueing up music.
"Amazon's history of misleading parents, keeping children's recordings indefinitely, and flouting parents' deletion requests violated COPPA (the Child Online Privacy Protection Act) and sacrificed privacy for profits," Samuel Levine, the FCT consumer protection chief, said in a statement. The 1998 law is designed to shield children from online harms.
FTC Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya said in a statement that "when parents asked Amazon to delete their kids' Alexa voice data, the company did not delete all of it."
The agency ordered the company to delete inactive child accounts as well as certain voice and geolocation data.
Amazon kept the kids' data to refine its voice recognition algorithm, the artificial intelligence behind Alexa, which powers Echo and other smart speakers, Bedoya said. The FTC complaint sends a message to all tech companies who are "sprinting to do the same" amid fierce competition in developing AI datasets, he added.
"Nothing is more visceral to a parent than the sound of their child's voice," tweeted Bedoya, the father of two small children.
Amazon said last month that it has sold more than a half-billion Alexa-enabled devices globally and that use of the service increased 35% last year.
In the Ring case, the FTC says Amazon's home security camera subsidiary let employees and contractors access consumers' private videos and providing lax security practices that enabled hackers to take control of some accounts.
Amazon bought California-based Ring in 2018, and many of the violations alleged by the FTC predate the acquisition. Under the FTC's order, Ring is required to pay $5.8 million that would be used for consumer refunds.
Amazon said it disagreed with the FTC's claims on both Alexa and Ring and denied violating the law. But it said the settlements "put these matters behind us."
"Our devices and services are built to protect customers' privacy, and to provide customers with control over their experience," the Seattle-based company said.
In addition to the fine in the Alexa case, the proposed order prohibits Amazon from using deleted geolocation and voice information to create or improve any data product. The order also requires Amazon to create a privacy program for its use of geolocation information.
The proposed orders must be approved by federal judges.
FTC commissioners had unanimously voted to file the charges against Amazon in both cases.
Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone gets more than 4 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was part of a security detail for former President Donald Trump 's longtime adviser Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Thursday to more than four years in prison.
Roberto Minuta, who was seen on video guarding Stone hours before the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was among six Oath Keeper members convicted by jurors of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors said was a violent plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to President Joe Biden after the 2020 election.
Minuta is the third Oath Keeper to receive his punishment for seditious conspiracy — the most serious charge the Justice Department has brought in the Capitol attack.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced last week to 18 years behind bars — the longest sentence that has been handed down so far in hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Kelly Meggs, who led the group's Florida chapter, was sentenced to 12 years.
Minuta told U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta that he is ashamed of his actions, disavows the Oath Keepers and was "repulsed" by the lack of remorse Rhodes showed at his own sentencing.
"My emotions got the best of me, and I'm deeply apologetic, your honor," he told Mehta. "I was misled and naïve."
Before handing down the sentence of four years and six months, the judge told Minuta that the law doesn't permit anybody to "gather up arms to battle your government."
"This is not about politics. This is not about your beliefs. It's about your conduct," Mehta said.
Minuta, who owned a New York tattoo shop, was in communication on Jan. 6 with Rhodes, who described Minuta in a message as one of his "most trusted men," according to federal prosecutors. Minuta purchased 5,500 rounds of ammunition as Jan. 6 approached, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said he hasn't shown true remorse, noting that Minuta took to social media after his arrest to slam the investigation as politically motivated and referred to Jan. 6 defendants as "POLITICAL PRISONERS." A fundraiser page that was linked to his Twitter page said the government "has been weaponized to destroy dissidents."
"That's his worldview," Justice Department prosecutor Troy Edwards said. "Mr. Minuta is a danger to himself and to his republic because of his worldview."
Lawyers for the Oath Keepers say there was never any plot to storm the Capitol or stop the transfer of power.
