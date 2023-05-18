8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas, as agency struggles with overcrowding
MCALLEN, Texas — A little girl from Panama born with heart problems died in Border Patrol custody Wednesday, the second death of a child from Latin America in U.S. government custody in two weeks.
The 8-year-old girl and her family were being held in Harlingen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest corridors for migrant crossings, the Border Patrol's parent agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said. The agency has struggled with overcrowding at its facilities, spurred by a large increase in migrants ahead of the expiration last week of a key regulation on immigration linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The girl experienced " a medical emergency " and emergency medical services were called. They took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, the agency said.
An autopsy has been ordered, said Jesus T. "Chuy" Garcia, Jr., the local judge presiding in the case.
The girl's name was Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, said Honduran Consul José Leonardo Navas, who is based in McAllen, Texas. He said she is from Panama, although her parents are from Honduras. The consul said that she was traveling with her father, mother and two older siblings.
She was born with heart problems and was operated on three years ago in Panama, according to her father who spoke with the consul.
Customs and Border Protection's internal affairs office will investigate the girls' death in Texas, and the Homeland Security Department's inspector general and Harlingen police have been notified, Customs and Border Protection said. Sgt. Larry Moore, a spokesman for the Harlingen Police Department, said he had no information about the death.
Her death comes a week after a 17-year-old Honduran boy, Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, who was traveling alone, died in U.S. Health and Human Services Department custody.
In recent weeks the U.S. has struggled with large numbers of migrants coming to the border in expectation of the end of Title 42, a regulation that had curbed migration during the pandemic.
84-year-old climber rescued from mountain in Nepal while seeking record
KATHMANDU, Nepal — An 84-year-old climber attempting to become the oldest person to summit all the world's highest peaks was rescued Thursday from a mountain in Nepal where he was injured.
Spanish climber Carlos Soria was attempting to scale Mount Dhaulagiri but was hurt on his way to the top.
He was flown from the mountain by a rescue helicopter and brought to a hospital in Kathmandu for treatment.
Sherpa guides and fellow climbers had helped him down the mountain to base camp after he was injured on Wednesday.
Soria had scaled 12 of the 14 highest mountains in the world above 26,240 feet including Mount Everest, which is the tallest of them all.
Hundreds of climbers and their guides try to scale the highest peaks in Nepal during the popular spring mountaineering season when the weather conditions on the mountains are most favorable.
The season begins in March and ends in May after which the weather deteriorates, making it dangerous to remain on the mountain.
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light
LONDON — Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing the entire wreck in unprecedented detail and clarity, the companies behind a new documentary on the wreck said Thursday.
Using two remotely operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks last summer in the North Atlantic mapping the whole shipwreck and the surrounding 3-mile debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner's passengers, such as shoes and watches, were scattered.
Richard Parkinson, founder and chief executive of deep-sea exploration firm Magellan, estimated that the resulting data — including 715,000 images — is 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model ever attempted before.
"It's an absolutely one-to-one digital copy, a 'twin,' of the Titanic in every detail," said Anthony Geffen, head of documentary maker Atlantic Productions.
The Titanic was on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City when it hit an iceberg off Newfoundland in the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912. The luxury ocean liner sank within hours, killing about 1,500 people.
The wreck, discovered in 1985, lies some 12,500 feet under the sea, about 435 miles off the coast of Canada.
Geffen says previous images of the Titanic were often limited by low light levels, and only allowed viewers to see one area of the wreck at a time. He said the new photorealistic 3D model captures both the bow and stern section, which had separated upon sinking, in clear detail — including the serial number on the propeller.
Researchers have spent seven months rendering the large amount of data they gathered, and a documentary on the project is expected to come out next year. But beyond that, Geffen says he hopes the new technology will help researchers work out details of how the Titanic met its fate and allow people to interact with history in a fresh way.
"All our assumptions about how it sank, and a lot of the details of the Titanic, comes from speculation, because there is no model that you can reconstruct, or work exact distances," he said. "I'm excited because this quality of the scan will allow people in the future to walk through the Titanic themselves ... and see where the bridge was and everything else."
Supreme Court avoids ruling on law shielding internet companies from being sued for what users post
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Google, Twitter and Facebook in lawsuits seeking to hold them liable for terrorist attacks. But the justices sidestepped the big issue hovering over the cases, the federal law that shields social media companies from being sued over content posted by others.
The justices unanimously rejected a lawsuit alleging that the companies allowed their platforms to be used to aid and abet an attack at a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people in 2017.
In the case of an American college student who was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris in 2015, a unanimous court returned the case to a lower court, but said there appeared to be little, if anything, left of it.
The high court initially took up the Google case to decide whether the companies' legal shield for the social media posts of others, contained in a 1996 law known as Section 230, is too broad.
Instead, though, the court said it was not necessary to reach that issue because there is little tying Google to responsibility for the Paris attack.
"We therefore decline to address the application of Section 230 to a complaint that appears to state little, if any, plausible claim for relief," the court wrote in an unsigned opinion.
The outcome is, at least for now, a victory for the tech industry, which predicted havoc on the internet if Google lost. But the high court remains free to take up the issue in a later case.
"The Court will eventually have to answer some important questions that it avoided in today's opinions. Questions about the scope of platforms' immunity under Section 230 are consequential and will certainly come up soon in other cases," Anna Diakun, staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, said in an emailed statement.
CNN's Amanpour criticizes network's decision to hold Trump town hall
NEW YORK — Veteran correspondent Christiane Amanpour became the most prominent CNN journalist to publicly criticize her network for airing last week's town hall with former President Donald Trump.
Amanpour told a group of graduating students at Columbia University's graduate school of journalism on Wednesday that she would have "dropped the mic at 'nasty person,'" a reference to when Trump lobbed that insult at moderator Kaitlan Collins.
CNN was criticized for hosting Trump at a live event in New Hampshire, where the 2024 presidential candidate repeated lies about the last election before a mostly adoring audience. CNN Chairman Chris Licht has defended the town hall as newsworthy and important, and Amanpour said she had a "robust discussion" with him about it.
Everyone knows Trump tries to seize the stage and dominate at such events, said Amanpour, the chief international correspondent who has worked at CNN for 40 years.
"No matter how much flak the moderator tries to aim at the incoming, it doesn't work," she said.
Perhaps today's journalism leaders should learn from those in the 1950s, who refused to give Sen. Joseph McCarthy attention "unless his foul lies, his witch hunts and his rants" reached the basic level for evidence allowed in a courtroom, she said.
"Maybe less is more," she said. "Maybe live is not always right."
Amanpour criticized the town hall's audience, chosen by CNN because they were Republicans or independents who plan to vote in the 2024 Republican primary.
Citing the precedents of past candidate debates or forums, CNN should have insisted "that our invited guests behave themselves — no hooting, no hollering, no jeering, no cheering."
"I can only hope that your trust in us might have been shaken but not shattered, that you believe that we can survive and rebuild that trust," she said.
A spokesman for Licht did not immediately return messages for comment. In an internal call with CNN staff members last week, Licht noted that people in the town hall audience represented a large swath of America.
"The mistake the media made in the past is ignoring that those people exist," he said. "Just like you cannot ignore that President Trump exists."
Pentagon leak suspect was warned multiple times about mishandling of classified information
BOSTON — Superiors of the Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified military documents had raised concerns internally on multiple occasions about his handling or viewing of classified information, according to a court filing Wednesday.
Justice Department lawyers made the disclosure in a court papers urging a magistrate judge to keep Jack Teixeira behind bars while he awaits trial in the case stemming from the most consequential intelligence leak in years. The judge is expected to hear more arguments Friday on prosecutors' detention request and issue a ruling.
Teixeira is accused of sharing highly classified documents about top national security issues in a chatroom on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. He has not yet entered a plea.
Prosecutors told the judge in their filing that Teixeira continued leaking documents even after he was admonished by superiors on two separate occasions last year over "concerning actions" he took related to classified information.
A September memo from the Air National Guard 102nd Intelligence Wing that prosecutors filed in court says Teixeira had been observed taking notes on classified intelligence information and putting the notes in his pocket. Teixeira was instructed at the time to no longer take notes in any form on classified intelligence information, the memo says.
Another memo from late October says a superior had been made aware that Teixeira was "potentially ignoring the cease-and-desist order on deep diving into intelligence information" given to him the month before. The memo says Teixeira attended a meeting and proceeded to ask "very specific questions." He was told again to focus on his job, not any "deep dives" into classified intelligence information.
Still, a third memo from February says Teixeira was again observed viewing information "that was not related to his primary duty and was related to the intelligence field." Teixeira "had previously been notified to focus on his own career duties and to not seek out intelligence products," the memo said.
"The Defendant even continued to share information with his online associates, defying these admonishments and taking further efforts to conceal his unlawful conduct," prosecutors wrote.
The revelations have raised questions about why military officials did not take further action and why Teixeira continued to have access to classified information after his superiors raised concerns.
Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh was questioned on Thursday about why Teixeira's leaders did not take action after the concerns were raised. Singh referred to the Justice Department and Air Force investigations, and said those concerns and potential lack of response to them was one of the areas the inquiries would examine.
Lawyers for Teixeira, who was arrested last month on charges under the Espionage Act, are urging the judge to release Teixeira to his father's home, noting that the man didn't flee when media outlets began publishing his name shortly before his April 13 arrest. His lawyer told the judge last month that Teixeira "will answer the charges" and "will be judged by his fellow citizens."
In their own court filing Wednesday, Teixeira's lawyers noted there have been many Espionage Act cases in which courts have approved release or the government did not seek to keep the person behind bars pretrial. They have also said there is no allegation that Teixeira ever intended for documents to be distributed widely.
But prosecutors said in their filing Wednesday that one of the servers on the social media platform he posted classified information to had at least 150 users at the time the information was shared and "now may have many more users that are actively seeking access to information."
"Among the individuals with whom the Defendant shared government information are a number of individuals who represented that they resided in other countries and who logged on to the social media platform using foreign IP addresses," prosecutors wrote.
In messages, Teixeira bragged about the scope of information he had access to, writing, "The information I give here is less than half of what's available," prosecutors said. He also acknowledged he wasn't supposed to be sharing the information, prosecutors said, writing in another message, "All of the s—- I've told you guys I'm not supposed to," according to the Justice Department's filing.
Magistrate Judge David Hennessy heard arguments from lawyers over detention late last month, but has yet to issue a ruling and scheduled a second hearing on the matter for Friday. In earlier court records, prosecutors revealed that Teixeira kept an arsenal of weapons before his arrest and has a history of violent and disturbing remarks.
The leaked documents appear to detail U.S. and NATO aid to Ukraine and U.S. intelligence assessments regarding U.S. allies that could strain ties with those nations. Some show real-time details from February and March of Ukraine's and Russia's battlefield positions and precise numbers of battlefield gear lost and newly flowing into Ukraine from its allies.
