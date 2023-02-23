Harvey Weinstein gets 16 more years for rape, sexual assault
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 16 more years in prison after a jury convicted him of the rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model, furthering the fall of the onetime movie magnate who became a #MeToo magnet.
The prison term, along with the 23 years he received in 2020 for a similar conviction in New York, amounts to a likely life sentence for the 70-year-old.
Weinstein, sitting in a wheelchair and wearing jail attire, directly appealed to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench, saying: "I maintain that I'm innocent. I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1. " The woman who Weinstein was convicted of raping sobbed in the courtroom as he spoke.
Moments earlier she had told the judge about the pain she felt after being attacked by Weinstein. "Before that night I was a very happy and confident woman. I valued myself and the relationship I had with God," the woman, who was identified in court only as Jane Doe 1, said through tears as she stood at a lectern behind prosecutors. "I was excited about my future. Everything changed after the defendant brutally assaulted me. There is no prison sentence long enough to undo the damage."
Jurors in December convicted Weinstein of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against the woman who at the trial's opening in October gave a dramatic and emotional account of him arriving uninvited at her hotel room during a 2013 film festival in the run-up to the Oscars, talking his way in and assaulting her during a film festival.
Lench sentenced Weinstein to eight years for a forcible rape count, six years for forcible oral copulation and two years for forcible penetration with a foreign object, for a combined 16 years.
His attorneys requested that she sentence him to three years for each count, and have the sentences run simultaneously.
"Mr. Weinstein did a lot of good for a lot of people in a 50 year career, " Weinstein lawyer Mark Werksman told the judge. "He was a man that many famous movie stars would thank in their Oscar speeches."
Werksman cited Weinstein's age and very poor health, suggesting a long sentence would make it unlikely he would ever see his five children outside of prison.
Jane Doe 1 could be heard crying in court throughout Werksman and Weinstein's remarks to the judge.
"This is a made up story. Jane Doe 1 is an actress. She can turn the tears on," said Weinstein, who insisted he had never met the woman. "Please don't sentence me to life in prison. I don't deserve it. There are so many things wrong with this case."
The jury acquitted Weinstein of the sexual battery of a massage therapist and failed to reach verdicts on counts involving two other women.
"Today, justice prevailed for survivors," the massage therapist, known during trial as Jane Doe 3, said in a statement issued through her attorney after the sentencing. "No woman has to fear Harvey Weinstein again as he will never leave prison."
The defense contends that Weinstein had consensual sex with two of the women he was charged with assaulting and that two others were making up the incidents entirely.
Lench handed down the sentence Thursday after rejecting a motion by Weinstein's lawyers for a new trial. In arguments they said the judge was wrong to exclude from evidence messages showing that the Italian model had a sexual relationship with the director of the film festival she was visiting during the attack.
Defense attorney Alan Jackson said that rape shield laws excluding the sexual history of a victim were not relevant here, because the defense would have used the messages to show that the woman perjured herself and damaged her credibility when she testified that she and the festival director, Pascal Videcomini, were merely friends and colleagues.
"If the jury had known that Jane Doe 1 and Pascal were intimately involved, they never would have bought the story that was told," Jackson said. "We know they wouldn't have bought it. Because some of them have said so."
Jackson argued that the messages would also have bolstered defense arguments that the woman was not even in her hotel room, where she testified the attack occurred, but was with Vicedomini.
The defense had given the judge affidavits from jurors, two of whom were in the audience for the sentencing, that the evidence might have made them decide differently.
Lench called the juror statements "speculation" about how the evidence would have played out that were not relevant under the law.
The two jurors, who only gave their first names Michael and Jay, told reporters outside the courtroom that they were not there to advocate for either side, but said hearing about the messages might have changed deliberations.
The issue is likely to be at the forefront of Weinstein's upcoming appeal.
Prosecutors and Weinstein's attorneys declined comment on the sentence.
The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually assaulted.
Legal uncertainties remain on both coasts for Weinstein.
New York's highest court has agreed to hear his appeal in his rape and sexual assault convictions there. And prosecutors in Los Angeles have yet to say whether they will retry Weinstein on counts they were unable to reach a verdict on. A hearing on the possible retrial is scheduled for next month.
Weinstein is eligible for parole in New York in 2039.
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Thursday that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces, sending a strong message on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion that Moscow's aggression must stop.
The resolution, drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, passed 141-7, with 32 abstentions.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the vote was more evidence that not only the West backs his country.
"This vote defies the argument that the global south does not stand on Ukraine's side," Kuleba said. "Many countries representing Latin America, Africa, Asia voted in favor."
The General Assembly has become the most important U.N. body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed by Russia's veto power. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but serve as a barometer of world opinion.
The seven countries voting against Thursday's resolution were Belarus, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Mali, which has developed close military ties with Russia. Amendments proposed by Belarus would have stripped much of the language but were resoundingly defeated.
The vote was slightly below the highest total for the five previous resolutions approved by the 193-member world body since Russia sent troops and tanks across the border into its smaller neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022. That tally, in an October resolution against Russia's illegal annexations, won approval by 143 countries.
Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 75 countries addressed the assembly during two days of debate, with many urging support for the resolution that upholds Ukraine's territorial integrity, a basic principle of the U.N. Charter that all countries must subscribe to when they join the world organization.
The war has killed tens of thousands on both sides and has reduced entire Ukrainian cities to ruins and its impact has been felt worldwide in higher food and fuel costs and rising inflation.
Venezuela's deputy ambassador addressed the council on behalf of 16 countries that either voted against or abstained on almost all of five previous resolutions on Ukraine: Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, North Korea, St. Vincent, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.
While other countries focused on Russia's actions, Venezuelan Deputy Ambassador Joaquín Pérez Ayestarán said Wednesday that all countries without exception "must stringently comply with the United Nations Charter," a barely veiled dig at an international order long dominated by the U.S. and Europe, and at what some call violations of the charter.
Ayestarán said the countries in his group were against what he called divisive action in the General Assembly, and for "a spirit of compromise."
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that the aggressor and the victim can't be put on equal terms. But China's deputy U.N. ambassador, Dai Bing, told the assembly Thursday: "We support Russia and Ukraine in moving towards each other. ... The international community should make joint efforts to facilitate peace talks."
China says it is neutral in the conflict and an advocate of peace talks, but has not criticized the invasion or described it as such. Beijing has condemned the U.S. and its allies over sanctions on Moscow and military assistance to Ukraine. China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose the U.S.-led international order.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed the strength of those ties when he met Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow this week.
More broadly, Russia and Ukraine have been trying to win support from around the world.
The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, spoke Tuesday about the U.N. resolution with India's national security adviser because "Ukraine is interested in the broadest possible support for the resolution, in particular from the countries of the global south," a statement from Zelenskyy's office said.
India had a Cold War dependence on the Soviet Union and has abstained several times from voting on U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding that Russia cease its invasion.
Less-powerful countries, including many in Africa, also have been caught up in the diplomatic wrangling.
"We were colonized, and we forgive those who colonized us. Now the colonizers are asking us to be enemies with Russia, who never colonized us; is that fair?" Uganda's foreign minister, Abubaker Jeje Odongo, told the Sputnik news agency this month.
Russia is Africa's top arms supplier and Odongo also noted that most of his country's military equipment is Russian-made.
Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Portland with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast all the way to the northern Plains.
The nearly 11 inches that fell in Portland amounted to the second snowiest day in the city's history. It took drivers by surprise, stalling traffic during the Wednesday evening rush hour and trapping motorists on freeways for hours.
Some spent the night in their vehicles or abandoned them altogether as crews struggled to clear roads. Other commuters got off spun-out buses and walked in groups to safety. The National Weather Service, which had predicted only a slim chance of significant snow, planned to review its work.
The weather also knocked out power to almost a million homes and businesses in multiple states, closed schools and grounded or delayed thousands of flights.
Kim Upham endured a 13-hour ordeal as snow brought to a standstill the traffic on U.S. 26, a mountainous highway that connects Portland to the coast.
Already treacherous because of its steep grade, the highway was covered in a sheet of ice, forcing some drivers to leave their cars in the middle of the road.
"It was so scary to have semi-trucks behind you and semi-trucks in front of you, and you know you're on a slope," she said.
As the hours stretched on, some drivers began to worry about surviving until morning. Upham used a blanket to stay warm and spent the night in her car.
To save gas, she turned the vehicle on only intermittently to run the windshield wipers and inch ahead when traffic moved slightly.
"I really don't want to die on 26," she added. "I was thinking that quite often, to be honest with you."
The Multnomah County medical examiner's office said it was investigating a suspected hypothermia death related to the storm. The agency offered no details.
Other people reveled in the surprise day off in a place that rarely gets measurable snow.
Joan Jasper snapped on skis and was gliding through a residential neighborhood.
"They always have like 'snowmageddon' on the news, and so we kind of ignored it — and 11 inches later here we are!" she said. "This is gorgeous."
The system even brought snow to usually balmy Southern California. The weather service office in San Diego issued its first-ever blizzard warning, covering the mountains of San Bernardino County from early Friday until Saturday afternoon.
San Bernardino County lies east of Los Angeles County, where the first mountain blizzard warning since 1989 was scheduled to take effect at the same time.
In Wyoming, roads across much of the southern part of the state were impassable, state officials said.
Rescuers tried to reach stranded motorists, but high winds and drifting snow created a "near-impossible situation," said Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
High winds and heavy snow in the Cascade Mountains prevented search teams from reaching the bodies of three climbers killed over the weekend in an avalanche on Washington's Colchuck Peak.
Portland residents had expected no more than a dusting to a few inches. The city uses salt on its roads only in extreme situations for environmental reasons, and the chaos Thursday recalled a similar storm in 2017 that left motorists stranded on freeways and shut down the city for days.
The weather service originally predicted a 20% chance that Portland would get more than 2 inches of snow. The probability of getting 6 to 8 inches was only around 5%.
The forecast changed rapidly as the storm approached, said Colby Neuman, a weather service meteorologist in Portland.
He said forecasters would try to figure out why their models were wrong.
"There's a balance there between crying wolf and also informing people so they can make their own decisions," Neuman said.
In Arizona, several interstates and other highways were closed due to high winds, falling temperatures and blowing snow. Forecasters said snow could fall as rapidly as 2 to 3 inches per hour.
A blizzard warning was in effect through Saturday in California for higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, where predictions called for several feet of snow, 60 mph gusts and wind chills as low as minus 40 degrees.
Electrical grids took a beating in the north as heavy ice and strong winds toppled power lines. In California, lines were fouled with tree branches and other debris.
A Michigan firefighter died Wednesday after coming in contact with a downed power line in the village of Paw Paw, authorities said. Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott called it a tragic accident that was "no fault of the firefighter."
Widespread power outages were reported in California, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan and New York, according to the website PowerOutage.us.
The largest outages by far were in Michigan, where more than 820,000 customers were without electricity, mostly in the state's southeast corner. Power lines and trees were shrouded in ice. DTE Energy said some outages could last through the weekend.
Afternoon temperatures in the 40s were expected to melt the ice, but DTE said it was bracing for more broken lines.
"A quarter-inch of ice on an electrical system is the equivalent of a baby grand piano hanging on those wires," said Trevor Lauer, the president of DTE's electric arm.
In the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, the city offered free dry ice, an acknowledgment that power could be out for a while. Ash Quam praised a public works crew for getting a large ice-coated tree limb out of the street.
"It was so loud when it came crashing down around midnight. By the time I woke up this morning, it was gone," Quam said on Facebook.
Weather also contributed to another day of problems at the nation's airports. By Thursday afternoon, more than 2,000 flights were canceled and nearly 14,000 were delayed across the country, according to the tracking service FlightAware.
At times, the snow offered a delightful diversion. Karen Krenis was driving to a pottery studio in Santa Cruz, California, when she stopped in her tracks after seeing snow on the beach.
She got out of her car and went to take photos. By the time she left, about 50 other people were there. Adults were snapping photos, and children were making snowballs.
"I have lived in California for 30 years, and I've never seen anything like it," Krenis said.
