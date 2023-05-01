At least 6 people dead in Illinois highway windstorm
DIVERNON, Ill. — A windstorm in south-central Illinois kicked up dangerous clouds of blinding dust off farm fields Monday, causing numerous crashes and killing at least six people on Interstate 55, police said.
The late morning crashes involved 40 to 60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said.
At least six people died, he said.
I-55 was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St. Louis.
Starrick told reporters that it was a spring version of a "whiteout situation" typically seen in winter snowstorms.
"The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility," he said.
Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.
"It's very flat, very few trees," meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said. "It's been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose."
Starrick said more than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries following the crashes, which occurred in both the southbound and northbound lanes.
He said I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.
The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon was established as a reunification spot for travelers.
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in latest tug-of-war
ORLANDO, Fla. — Days after Disney sued Florida's governor in federal court for what it described as retaliation for opposing the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Disney World's governing board — made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees — filed a lawsuit Monday against the entertainment giant.
The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District sued Disney in state court in Orlando and voted to defend itself in federal court in Tallahassee where the entertainment company filed its lawsuit last Wednesday.
The Disney lawsuit against the governor, the board and its five members asks a judge to void the governor's takeover of the theme park district previously controlled by Disney for 55 years. The oversight board's lawsuit seeks to maintain its oversight of design and construction in the district that governs Disney World's 25,000 acres after the previous Disney-controlled board signed over those powers to the company before the DeSantis-appointed board members held their first meeting earlier this year.
The DeSantis board's lawsuit was filed Monday afternoon in Orange County and claims the agreements with Disney "reek of a backroom deal." The previous board members failed to give proper notice about the agreements, lacked the authority to make them, unlawfully delegated governmental authority to a private entity and the agreements are unenforceable under Florida, according to the suit.
"We will seek justice in our own backyard," Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, said at Monday morning's special meeting approving the lawsuit.
An email seeking comment was sent Monday morning to Disney officials.
Disney filed its lawsuit last week after the oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that gave the company authority over design and construction decisions in its sprawling properties near Orlando.
Disney's lawsuit was the latest tug-of-war in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis that has engulfed the governor in criticism as he prepares to launch an expected presidential bid in the coming months.
The fight began last year after Disney, in the face of significant pressure, publicly opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, a policy critics call "Don't Say Gay."
As punishment, DeSantis took over Disney World's self-governing district and appointed a new board of supervisors that would oversee municipal services in the sprawling theme parks. But before the new board came in, the company pushed though 11th-hour agreements that stripped the new supervisors of much of their authority.
In response, DeSantis and Florida lawmakers vowed to pass legislation that would repeal the agreements and end an exemption for Disney parks when it comes to ride inspections by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The agriculture agency is responsible for inspecting amusement rides in Florida, but an exception was carved out for the state's largest theme park operators, such as Disney and Universal Destinations & Experiences, which do their own safety inspections. Under the proposal, the exemption would end for rides in special governmental districts, which basically targets just Disney World.
The creation of the self-governing district by the Florida Legislature was instrumental in Disney's decision in the 1960s to build near Orlando. The company had told the state at the time that it planned to build a futuristic city that would include a transit system and urban planning innovations, so the company needed autonomy in building and deciding how to use the land. The futuristic city never materialized and instead morphed into a second theme park that opened in 1982.
Few leads, false alarms as search for Texas gunman drags on
CLEVELAND, Texas — Authorities on Monday still had not captured a gunman in Texas who killed five neighbors, and as the search dragged through a third day with false alarms and few apparent leads, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faced backlash over drawing attention to the victims' immigration status.
An FBI agent on the scene near Houston acknowledged they have little to go on in the widening manhunt for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, who has been deported four times since 2009, but who neighbors say lived on their street for years prior to Friday night's shooting in the rural town of Cleveland.
Twice on Monday, a sheriff's office in a neighboring county alerted the public about possible sightings, but neither turned up Oropeza.
Abbott offered a $50,000 reward over the weekend for any tips that might lead to the gunman, and while doing so, the three-term governor described all the victims as "illegal immigrants" — a potentially false statement that his office walked back and apologized for Monday. Critics accused Abbott, who has made hardline immigration measures a signature issue in Texas, of putting politics into the shooting.
"We've since learned that at least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally," Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said in a statement. "We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal."
More than 250 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, are now part of a growing search that has come up empty despite additional manpower, scent-tracking dogs and a total of $80,000 in reward money on the table. On Monday, a heavy presence of police converged in Montgomery County after a possible sighting, but the sheriff's office later said none of the persons were found to be Oropeza.
A few hours later, the department reported another possible sighting, tweeting that several schools had "secured their campuses" and again asked residents to avoid the area. But that search, too, came up empty.
Both were among the first times since the shooting that authorities had announced a possible sighting.
"I can tell you right now, we have zero leads," James Smith, the FBI special agent in charge, said Sunday.
Oropeza is considered armed and dangerous after fleeing the area Friday night, likely on foot. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said authorities had widened the search area beyond the scene of the shooting, which occurred after the suspect's neighbors asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard late at night because a baby was trying to sleep.
Trump accuser says many in her generation didn't report rape
NEW YORK — A magazine columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in a department store's dressing room two decades before he became president acknowledged Monday that she never followed her own advice to readers that they report sexual attacks to police.
E. Jean Carroll told a federal civil court jury that the reason was generational.
The 79-year-old said that as "a member of the silent generation," she was conditioned to keep her chin up and not to complain.
"The fact that I never went to the police is not surprising for somebody my age," she testified as Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina cross-examined Carroll about why she never went to authorities about the alleged rape, which Trump denies. Carroll said she had called police only once in her life, when she feared the mailbox at a home where she was staying was going to be damaged on Halloween.
"You would call police if a mailbox was attacked," Tacopina asked, "but not if you yourself were attacked?"
Carroll replied that at the time, she was ashamed of what she alleges happened.
Research has repeatedly found that rapes and sexual assaults are among the types of violent crime least likely to be reported to police. An annual U.S. crime victimization survey found that less than 23% of rapes and sexual assaults were reported in 2021 and 2020, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
Carroll was testifying for a third day in the trial stemming from her lawsuit against Trump. She has said the then-real estate magnate raped her in the spring of 1996 at a luxury midtown Manhattan department store after they went into a dressing room together in an encounter that she said was fun and flirtatious until Trump became violent. She said she eventually kneed him and fled.
Trump, 76, says he was never at the store with Carroll or that he even knew her beyond a fleeting moment when a 1987 picture was taken of them in a group setting. He has not attended the trial, which is expected to last through the week. On Monday, Trump wasn't even in the country: He traveled to Scotland to open a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen.
Shortly before Carroll first took the stand last week, Trump called the rape accusation "a fraudulent & false story" on his social media platform.
Yellen says US could default as soon as June 1
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Monday that the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1, if legislators do not raise or suspend the nation's statutory borrowing authority before then.
In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen urged congressional leaders "to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting as soon as possible" to address the $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority. She added that it is impossible to predict with certainty the exact date of when the U.S. will run out of cash.
"We have learned from past debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States," Yellen said in the letter.
Also Monday, the Congressional Budget Office reported that it saw a greater risk of the U.S. running out of funds in early June. CBO Director Phillip L. Swagel said because of less-than-expected tax receipts this filing season and a faster IRS having processed already received returns, "Treasury's extraordinary measures will be exhausted sooner than we previously projected."
In January, Yellen sent a letter to congressional leaders, stating that her department had begun resorting to "extraordinary measures" to avoid a federal government default.
The Treasury said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the April to June quarter of this year, even as the federal government is close to breaching the debt limit.
The U.S. plans to borrow $726 billion during the quarter. That's $449 billion more than projected in January, due to a lower beginning-of-quarter cash balance and projections of lower-than-expected income tax receipts and higher spending.
While Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a burden on U.S. economic growth, Treasury officials say the debate over the debt ceiling poses the greatest risk to the U.S. financial position.
Eric Van Nostrand, acting assistant secretary for economy policy, said in a statement that "even if Congress ultimately raises the debt limit before a default occurs, the ensuing uncertainty could raise borrowing costs and induce other financial stress that would weaken our labor market and our standing in the world."
"There is no time to waste," said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, which forecasts the so-called X-date when the government exhausts its extraordinary measures. His organization will also provide an updated X-date projection in the coming days, he says.
"The U.S. government is again within mere months or even weeks of failing to make good on all its obligations. That is not a position befitting of a country considered the bedrock of the financial system, and only adds uncertainty to an already shaky economy."
Democrats and the White House are pushing for Congress to increase the federal debt limit. President Joe Biden wants the cap raised without negotiation. The House Republican majority has most recently passed a bill to secure spending cuts in exchange for a debt limit increase.
Yellen said last week, at the Cap-to-Cap policy conference in Washington that "Congress must vote to raise or suspend the debt limit, and it should do so without conditions and it should not wait until the last minute. I believe that is a basic responsibility of our nation's leaders to get this done."
