Windstorm Crashes

Smoldering wreckage is seen after a crash involving at least 20 vehicles shut down a highway in Illinois, Monday, May 1, 2023. Illinois State Police say a windstorm that kicked up clouds of dust in south-central Illinois led to numerous crashes and multiple fatalities on Interstate 55. 

 WICS TV via AP

At least 6 people dead in Illinois highway windstorm

