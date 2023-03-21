Hong Kong Winnie the Pooh

An image from the film "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey." Public screenings in Hong Kong of a slasher film that features Winnie the Pooh have been scrapped, sparking discussions over increasing censorship in the city. Film distributor VII Pillars Entertainment announced on Facebook that the release of “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” on Thursday had been canceled with “great regret” in Hong Kong and neighboring Macao.

 Jagged Edge Productions via AP

