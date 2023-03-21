Oklahoma court OK's abortion to preserve mother's life
OKLAHOMA CITY — A divided Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a portion of the state's near total ban on abortion, ruling women have a right to abortion when pregnancy risks their health, not just in a medical emergency.
It was a narrow win for abortion rights advocates since the U.S. Supreme Court s truck down Roe v. Wade.
The court ruled that a woman has the right under the state Constitution to receive an abortion to preserve her life if her doctor determines that continuing the pregnancy would endanger it due to a condition she has or is likely to develop during the pregnancy. Previously, the right to an abortion could only take place in the case of medical emergency.
"Requiring one to wait until there is a medical emergency would further endanger the life of the pregnant woman and does not serve a compelling state interest," the ruling states.
In the 5-4 ruling, the court said the state law uses both the words "preserve" and "save" the mother's life as an exception to the abortion ban.
"The language 'except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency' is much different from 'preserve her life,'" according to the ruling.
"Absolute certainty," by the physician that the mother's life could be endangered, "is not required, however, mere possibility or speculation is insufficient" to determine that an abortion is needed to preserve the woman's life, according to the ruling.
The court, however, declined to rule on whether the state Constitution grants the right to an abortion for other reasons.
The court ruled in the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood, Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic and others challenging the state laws passed after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
"People's lives have been endangered by Oklahoma's cruel abortion bans, and now doctors will be able to help pregnant people whose lives they believe are at risk," Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement after the ruling.
"We are disappointed that the Court declined to rule whether the state Constitution also protects the right to abortion outside of these circumstances," Northrup said.
"This ruling leaves out too many Oklahomans. Oklahomans shouldn't have to travel across state lines just to reach an abortion clinic, and it is heartbreaking that many will not be able to do so," said Dr. Alan Braid, an abortion provider and plaintiff in the case said in a statement.
Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Great Plains called the ruling a small step toward restoring the right to abortion.
"The Oklahoma Supreme Court recognized one fundamental truth: patients must be permitted to access critical care to save their lives," she said. "But the right recognized today is so limited that most people who need abortion will not be able to access it."
'Winnie the Pooh' film pulled from Hong Kong cinemas
HONG KONG — Public screenings of a slasher film that features Winnie the Pooh were scrapped abruptly in Hong Kong on Tuesday, sparking discussions over increasing censorship in the city.
Film distributor VII Pillars Entertainment announced on Facebook that the release of "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" on Thursday had been canceled with "great regret" in Hong Kong and neighboring Macao.
In an email reply to The Associated Press, the distributor said it was notified by cinemas that they could not show the film as scheduled, but it didn't know why. The cinema chains involved did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
For many residents, the Winnie the Pooh character is a playful taunt of China's President Xi Jinping and Chinese censors in the past had briefly banned social media searches for the bear in the country. In 2018, the film "Christopher Robin," also featuring Winnie the Pooh, was reportedly denied a release in China.
The film being pulled in Hong Kong has prompted concern on social media over the territory's shrinking freedoms.
The movie was initially set to be shown in about 30 cinemas in Hong Kong, VII Pillars Entertainment wrote last week.
The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration said it had approved the film and arrangements by local cinemas to screen approved films "are the commercial decisions of the cinemas concerned." It refused to comment on such arrangements.
A screening initially scheduled for Tuesday night in one cinema was canceled due to "technical reasons," the organizer said on Instagram.
Kenny Ng, a professor at Hong Kong Baptist University's academy of film, refused to speculate on the reason behind the cancellation, but suggested the mechanism of silencing criticism appeared to be resorting to commercial decisions.
Hong Kong is a former British colony that returned to China's rule in 1997, promising to retain its Western-style freedoms. But China imposed a national security law following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, silencing or jailing many dissidents.
In 2021, the government tightened guidelines and authorized censors to ban films believed to have breached the sweeping law.
Ng said the city saw more cases of censorship over the last two years, mostly targeting non-commercial movies, such as independent short films.
"When there is a red line, then there are more taboos," he said.
Fox, Dominion face off over airing of false election claims
WILMINGTON, Del. — Fox News and a voting machine company that claims the conservative network defamed it by amplifying baseless allegations of fraud following the 2020 presidential election faced off in a courtroom Tuesday during a key hearing over whether journalists have a responsibility to be cautious with explosive and implausible allegations.
Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems argued that Fox recklessly repeated false accusations from supporters of former President Donald Trump that its machines and the software used were responsible for Trump's 2020 election loss. Documents released during the lawsuit have shown that top Fox executives and personalities didn't believe the claims but aired them anyway.
"There was a deliberate decision by those responsible for the broadcasts … to let the story be out there," Dominion attorney Rodney Smolla said, adding that Fox News was desperate to win back viewers infuriated that the network had correctly called Arizona, a key battleground state, on election night for Joe Biden. "What they did to get viewers back was start this new narrative that the election had been stolen and that Dominion was the thief."
But Fox contended it was simply reporting on newsworthy allegations — a sitting president's claim that the election was being stolen from him.
"We never reported those to be true," Fox lawyer Erin Murphy said. "All we ever did was provide viewers the true fact that these were allegations that were being made."
The arguments, which are scheduled to continue Wednesday, came during a summary judgment hearing as both sides in the case asked Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis to find in their favor ahead of an April 17 trial date. It's unclear when Davis might issue a ruling.
Davis told lawyers for both sides he hasn't made up his mind.
"I need to be educated," the judge said as the hearing began. "I haven't pre-decided this."
The hearing followed the filing of a separate lawsuit Monday by Fox News producer Abby Grossberg claiming that the network pressured her to give misleading testimony during her deposition in the Dominion case.
A producer on Fox's Tucker Carlson Tonight show who previously worked for Maria Bartiromo's show, Grossberg contends that Fox attorneys advised her against hiring a personal attorney for the case and implied that she should not be "too candid" in her depositions.
"Ms. Grossberg convinced herself that discretion would be the better part of valor in this instance, and decided she would follow the directions of the attorneys who claimed they represented her best interests in connection with her deposition and kept her truth to herself," Grossberg's lawsuit contends.
Fox countered with its own lawsuit, trying to bar Grossberg from disclosing confidential discussions with Fox attorneys.
"Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless, and we will vigorously defend Fox against all of her claims," the network said in a statement about Grossberg's case.
Tuesday's hearing was perhaps the most significant court action to date in a lawsuit that already has embarrassed Fox by revealing its personalities' private disdain for former President Donald Trump and illustrating how political pressures can inform its coverage. The case also holds the potential for redefining libel law in the U.S.
Dominion, which sells electronic voting hardware and software, contends that some Fox News employees deliberately amplified false claims by Trump allies that Dominion machines had changed votes in the 2020 election and that Fox provided a platform for guests to make false and defamatory statements about the company.
Dominion's attorney began Tuesday's arguments by rejecting Fox's claim that it should not be held liable for reporting what Trump supporters were saying.
"If you repeat or publish a defamatory statement from someone else, you adopt it as your own," Smolla said.
He added that Fox's reputation gave statements being made by Trump allies Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell "gravitas." Smolla said Fox employees did not engage in neutral reporting, but instead "espoused and endorsed" false statements made by program guests.
Dominion attorneys argued that Fox employees allowed guests to falsely claim that the company had rigged the election, flipped large numbers of votes to Biden through a secret algorithm, was owned by a company founded in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chavez, and bribed government officials.
They pointed to deposition testimony and internal communications — including fact checks from a Fox "brain room," indicating that, within days of the election, many Fox employees harbored serious doubts about those claims: "There's no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election," according to one fact check from Nov. 13, 2020.
But Fox's attorney argued that the accuracy of the allegations isn't the main issue.
"What matters is whether the press accurately reports the allegations, not whether the underlying allegations are true or false," said Murphy, adding that the distinction between a factual statement and an opinion is also important.
She also contended there's no evidence that Fox Corp. showed any malice — a key legal standard in libel cases — toward Dominion, because there is no evidence that any corporate executives were directly responsible in deciding to air the alleged defamatory statements.
However, as Murphy led the judge through a list of Fox broadcasts, it became clear that programs of former Fox host Lou Dobbs, aired shortly after the 2020 election, could be an issue for the network.
"There seems to be a Dobbs problem," Davis said.
Murphy countered that Dobbs was "an opinion host" who cited Dominion's denials, but also acknowledged: "It's abundantly clear that he believes all of these things."
Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.
Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Police arrested a 19-year-old man, but said they don't have a motive for the attack. They did not identify either the suspect, or Allen, in the police report.
But in a social media post, Allen, 59, said he's thankful for all the support he has received from this fans. He said he's also relieved that his wife, Lauren, wasn't with him when the incident occurred, and that they are now "working on recovering in a safe space."
Police said the assailant was hiding behind a pillar outside the hotel while Allen was smoking a cigarette. The man ran at Allen, knocking him to the ground.
According to the police report, a woman saw Allen fall and ran to help him, and the man then attacked her.
The man then ran to another hotel and started breaking car windows until he was stopped by witnesses and police arrived. He was arrested and charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.
Allen lost his left arm in an accident in 1984.
In a photo posted on Instagram, Allen was wearing a blue Fort Lauderdale police T-shirt.
