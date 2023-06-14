Fox News says it 'addressed' onscreen message that called Biden a 'wannabe dictator'
NEW YORK — Fox News appeared to express regret Wednesday for showing an onscreen message that called President Joe Biden a "wannabe dictator" who had his political rival arrested.
On the day he was arraigned on federal charges for hoarding classified documents, former President Donald Trump illustrated his continued role as a lightning rod for the media. PBS second-guessed one of its own messages about Trump, and his primetime speech showed a policy change at CNN following the ouster of its former leader.
The Fox News Channel chyron appeared beneath split-screen video boxes that showed Trump addressing supporters live in New Jersey, and Biden speaking at the White House earlier in the day.
The message read, "Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested."
Fox said in a statement Wednesday that "the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed." The website Mediaite reported that the message was onscreen for 27 seconds. It was also not removed when the telecast was rerun late at night.
Fox did not explain how the message made it onto the screen and how the matter was addressed.
The White House has said Biden has had no contact with Attorney General Merrick Garland about the indictment by special counsel Jack Smith, which accuses Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents. Biden has not commented on the case.
Two months ago, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the news organization of telling lies about the 2020 presidential election.
"There are probably about 787 million things that I can say about this," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked Wednesday about the chyron. "That was wrong — about what we saw last night — but I don't think I'm going to get into it."
It's not hard to find Republican politicians or commentators on Fox to suggest the indictment was politically motivated — Trump attorney Joe Tacopina made the same charges on Sean Hannity's show within a half-hour after Trump's speech.
Yet some on Fox have spoken to the seriousness of the case against Trump, most notably his former attorney general, William Barr, during an appearance over the weekend, and legal analyst Jonathan Turley.
Fox has seen its primetime ratings tumble sharply since it fired Tucker Carlson shortly after the Dominion case was settled. Carlson posted another video commentary on Twitter Tuesday night, despite Fox's lawyers demanding that he stop doing that because it violated the terms of a contract that runs until early 2025.
Meanwhile, PBS used the lower third of its screen to post fact-checks when it streamed Trump's New Jersey speech on its YouTube channel Tuesday night.
The final one was eye-catching: "Experts warn that inflammatory rhetoric from elected officials or people in power can prompt individual actors to commit acts of violence."
While the statement is true, PBS officials are questioning whether or not that was the right forum, said Sara Just, senior executive producer at "NewsHour." Other messages PBS used onscreen mentioned how federal officials have attested to the security of the 2020 presidential election, and how prosecutors say that some documents discovered at Trump's home pertained to U.S. nuclear programs and defense capabilities.
"We are discussing whether or not we might phrase that better," Just said.
While Fox News aired Trump's speech live, MSNBC did not. Neither did CNN. That's in contrast to when Trump was indicted on separate charges in New York in April, when CNN aired most of a similar Trump address the night of his arraignment. That was before former CNN chief executive Chris Licht, who had been making efforts to appeal to GOP viewers, was ousted.
"We're not carrying his remarks live because, frankly, he says a lot of things that are untrue and, frankly, potentially dangerous," CNN's Jake Tapper said.
After the speech was over, CNN aired a nearly two-minute clip of Trump that Tapper followed with several fact-checks.
"In terms of trying to destroy American democracy, we all know who tried to actually undo an election," he said. "It's not Joe Biden. It's Mr. Trump."
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow made a similar pronouncement before that network chose not to air Trump's speech live. Clips from the remarks were shown later.
"There is a cost to us as a news organization to knowingly broadcast untrue things," Maddow said.
House rejects effort to censure and fine Democrat Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
WASHINGTON — The House has rejected an effort to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff, turning aside a Republican attempt to fine the Democrat over his comments about former President Donald Trump and investigations into his ties to Russia.
Schiff, the former Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the lead prosecutor in Trump's first impeachment trial, has long been a top Republican political target. Soon after taking back the majority this year, Republicans blocked him from sitting on the intelligence panel.
But Schiff was helped Wednesday by more than 20 Republicans who voted with Democrats to stop the censure resolution or voted "present," giving Democrats enough votes to block the measure.
The vote was a rare victory for Democrats in the Republican-led House, and they cheered and patted Schiff on the back after the vote was gaveled down.
"I'm flattered they think I'm so effective they have to go after me in this way," Schiff, who is running for Senate in his liberal state, told reporters afterward. "It's not going to deter me."
Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a newly elected Republican who sponsored the measure, passed Schiff in the hallway after the vote and told him she would try again.
Luna later tweeted that she would remove a portion of the resolution that suggested a $16 million fine if the House Ethics Committee determined that Schiff "lied, made misrepresentations and abused sensitive information." Some Republicans, including Kentucky Sen. Thomas Massie, had argued that the fine — which Luna had said was half the cost of the Mueller probe — was unconstitutional.
"Next week, we will be filing a motion to censure and investigate Schiff," Luna tweeted. "We are removing fine as that seems to be what made these Republicans uneasy."
She tweeted: "See you next week, Adam."
The resolution says that Schiff held positions of power during Trump's presidency and "abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia." Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump's ties to Russia in 2017.
"By repeatedly telling these falsehoods, Representative Schiff purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people," the resolution said.
Special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the two-year Justice Department investigation, determined that Russia intervened on the campaign's behalf and that Trump's campaign welcomed the help. But Mueller's team did not find that the campaign conspired to sway the election, and the Justice Department did not recommend any charges.
The congressional probe, launched by Republicans who were then in the majority, similarly found that Russia intervened in the election but that there was no evidence of a conspiracy. Schiff was the top Democrat on the panel at the time.
If the House had voted to censure him, Schiff would have stood in the front of the chamber while the text of the resolution was read.
On Tuesday, Schiff told reporters that the censure resolution was "red meat" that Speaker Kevin McCarthy is throwing to his conference amid squabbles over government spending. Republicans are trying to show their fealty to Trump, Schiff said.
Fed Chair Powell sees progress on inflation, though not quickly enough
WASHINGTON — Inflation may be cooling — just not yet fast enough for the Federal Reserve.
Chair Jerome Powell offered a nuanced view Wednesday of how the Fed intends to address its core challenge at a time when inflation is both way below its peak but still well above the central bank's 2% target: Give it more time, and maybe some help from additional interest rate hikes.
Yet on a hopeful note, Powell also suggested that the trends that are needed to further slow inflation, from lower rents to slower-growing wages, are starting to click into place.
As a result, the Fed decided Wednesday to forgo another increase in its benchmark interest rate, leaving it at about 5.1%. The pause followed 10 straight hikes in 15 months — the fastest series of increases in four decades.
By leaving rates alone, at least for now, Powell and other top Fed officials hope to use the extra time to more fully assess how higher borrowing rates have affected inflation and the economy. They also want to see whether the collapse of three large banks this spring will weigh on lending and growth.
In a surprisingly hawkish signal, the Fed officials issued projections Wednesday showing they envision as many as two additional quarter-point rate hikes before the year ends. (Hawks generally favor higher rates to quell inflation, while doves typically advocate lower rates to aid a healthy job market.) Before this week's policy meeting, Fed watchers had expected the officials to signal just one more rate increase this year.
In their new projections, the members of the Fed's interest-rate committee were less divided than many economists had expected, with 12 of the 18 policymakers foreseeing at least two more quarter-point rate increases. Four favored one quarter-point hike. Only two envisioned keeping rates unchanged. The policymakers also predicted that their benchmark rate will stay higher for longer than they had envisioned three months ago.
Powell noted that many economists expect rental costs, a key driver of current inflation, to steadily decline in the coming months. He also said wage growth has slowed and noted some signs that the job market is cooling. Those factors, he added, should reduce inflationary pressures.
"I would almost say that the conditions that we need to see in place to get inflation down are coming into place," Powell said. "But the process of that actually working on inflation is going to take some time."
Inflation dropped to 4% in May compared with a year ago, down sharply from a 9.1% peak last June. And many economists expect it to decline further. Rental costs are falling, and used car prices, which spiked in April and May, are also likely to drop.
Yet Powell underscored that the Fed will need to feel confident that inflation is moving steadily closer to its 2% target.
"We're two and a quarter years into this, and forecasters, including Fed forecasters, have consistently thought that inflation was about to turn down ... and been wrong," he said. "We want to get inflation down to 2%, and we just don't see that yet."
Still, Powell stopped short of saying the Fed's policymakers have committed to resuming their hikes when they next meet in late July. At one point in the news conference, he referred to Wednesday's decision as a "skip," which would imply that the Fed planned to raise rates at the July meeting.
He then corrected himself: "I shouldn't call it a skip," he said.
But Powell emphasized that the Fed wants to move more slowly after its breakneck pace last year, when it carried out four straight three-quarter-point hikes, followed by a half-point increase and then three quarter-point hikes this year.
The Fed's aggressive streak of rate hikes, which have made mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing costlier, have been intended to slow spending and defeat the worst bout of inflation in four decades. Average credit card rates have surpassed 20% to a record high.
"Given how far we have come, it may make sense for rates to move higher but at a more moderate pace," he said. "It's just the idea that we're trying to get this right."
Should inflation come down further, some economists think the Fed may not actually have to raise rates again.
"With inflation set to moderate noticeably, we are skeptical that the Fed will resume hiking interest rates," Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist of Oxford Economics, wrote in a note. "Our baseline forecast is for the Fed to remain on hold through the remainder of this year before gradually easing in early 2024."
One reason why Fed officials may be predicting additional rate hikes is that the economy has remained surprisingly resilient this year, with more persistent inflation that might require higher rates to cool. Their updated forecasts show them predicting economic growth of 1% for 2023, an upgrade from a meager 0.4% forecast in March. And they expect "core" inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, of 3.9% by year's end, higher than they expected three months ago.
Powell and other top policymakers have also indicated that they want to assess how much a pullback in bank lending might be weakening the economy. Banks have been slowing their lending — and demand for loans has fallen — as interest rates have risen. Some analysts have expressed concern that the collapse of three large banks last spring could cause nervous lenders to sharply tighten their loan qualifications.
The economy has so far fared better than the central bank and most economists had expected at the beginning of the year. Companies are still hiring at a robust pace, which has helped encourage many people to keep spending, particularly on travel, dining out and entertainment.
Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95
Pennsylvania will truck in 2,000 tons of lightweight glass nuggets to help quickly rebuild a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and crews will work 24 hours a day until they can reopen the critical commercial artery, officials said Wednesday.
Instead of rebuilding the overpass right away, crews will use the recycled glass to fill in the collapsed area to avoid supply-chain delays for other materials, Gov. Josh Shapiro said.
But Shapiro repeatedly declined to estimate how long it will take to get traffic flowing again on the busy East Coast highway.
"We're going to get this job done as quickly as possible," Shapiro said at a news conference near the site, over the sounds of heavy machinery working to clear wreckage. He said the work would be done with union labor.
Investigators continued to look into why a truck hauling gasoline went out of control on an off-ramp and flipped on its side, igniting a fire early Sunday that caused the collapse of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 and severely damaged the southbound lanes.
Workers will fill the gap — which is roughly 100 feet (30 meters) long and 150 feet wide — by piling recycled foam glass aggregate into the underpass area, bringing it up to surface level and then paving it over so that three lanes of traffic can reopen each way, Shapiro said.
"This approach will allow us to avoid delays due to shipping and supply chain issues and pursue a simple, quicker path," Shapiro said.
After that, a replacement bridge will be built next to it to reroute traffic while crews excavate the fill to restore the exit ramp, officials said.
The Biden administration is pledging its aid as the collapse snarls traffic in Philadelphia while the summer travel season starts. It has upended hundreds of thousands of morning commutes, disrupted countless businesses and forced trucking companies to find different routes.
Demolition of both the northbound and southbound lanes in the overpass was expected to finish Thursday. Trucks hauling glass aggregate could start arriving the same day and will have a state police escort, officials said.
The company supplying the glass aggregate, AeroAggregates of North America, has a production site just south of Philadelphia along the Delaware River. There, it mills glass bottles and jars diverted from landfills into a powder and heats it into a foam to produce small, lightweight nuggets that are gray and look like rocks — but are as light as Styrofoam, said CEO Archie Filshill.
Each one is about an inch or inch-and-a-half wide.
Filshill estimated that it will take about 100 box-truck loads to haul about 10,000 cubic yards (7,600 cubic meters) of the glass nuggets required for the I-95 project. The total weight is around 2,000 tons, a fraction of the weight of regular sand or dirt, meaning that it will take many fewer trucks to bring it to the site, Filshill said.
PennDOT was the first to use his company's product after he began making it in 2017, and it is now approved for use by 23 state transportation departments around the country, Filshill said. AeroAggregates will divert material bound for other, less urgent projects to the I-95 project, he said.
The disruption is likely raise the cost of consumer goods because truckers must now travel longer routes, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.
Of the 160,000 vehicles a day that travel that section, 8% are trucks, Buttigieg said.
Police say the driver died in the accident. The Philadelphia medical examiner identified him as Nathan Moody, 53.
Authorities say Moody was headed northbound on his way to deliver fuel to a convenience store when the truck lost control on a curving off-ramp, landing on its side and rupturing the tank.
State police officials said the trucking company had contacted them and has been cooperating. On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the accident, said federal records showed that the trucking company was "in good operating status and has valid authority" to haul gasoline.
