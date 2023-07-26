Trump, Republicans join calls to impeach Biden
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump wants to see President Joe Biden impeached, and the former president's allies in Congress and his 2024 GOP presidential rivals are eager to join that fight as his own legal challenges mount.
Trump's chief opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, this week said the House Republicans "are absolutely within their rights" to consider an impeachment inquiry against Biden. Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, also running for president, also said Republicans would be "justified to do it." And House GOP leaders aligned with Trump are foreshadowing what's ahead.
"House Republicans will leave no stone unturned," said Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the fourth-ranking House GOP leader and a top Trump ally, who is sometimes mentioned as a potential vice presidential pick.
This week, the prospect of impeaching Biden over the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, emerged from the far corners of the GOP's right flank to the mainstream in the Republican Party.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Fox News that the House may open an impeachment inquiry into Biden, and expanded on his plans at a Tuesday press event at the Capitol.
Behind closed doors Wednesday, however, the Republican speaker told GOP colleagues it's early in the impeachment process, and McCarthy acknowledged there's still much that is unknown about Joe Biden and whether he had any awareness or involvement in his son's business deals that would arise to an impeachable offense.
"The speaker went through what we know and what we don't know," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., a seasoned lawmaker and committee chairman.
"There's a lot we don't know — we don't know if any money went directly to President Biden or not," Cole said, explaining the message to the House GOP. "That's what they do the investigations about."
By putting Biden on notice that the House is considering an inquiry, the Republicans are elevating a once rare congressional check on executive power — the formal impeachment charges over high crimes and misdemeanors — into yet another tool being wielded in party politics.
It's a political escalation, urged on by Trump, after his own two impeachments. The prospect of a Biden impeachment inquiry also comes as Trump faces mounting legal cases, including a potential federal indictment in the investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith over his efforts to overturn the election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Trump is the only president in U.S. history that has been twice impeached — first in 2019 over his phone call urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on the Bidens or risk losing U.S. military aid, and again in 2021 in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters trying to overturn Biden's election.
Now, as the Republican party's frontrunner for the nomination to take on Biden in 2024, Trump has long seethed over his impeachments at the hands of House Democrats. McCarthy has suggested the Trump impeachments could be expunged, as proposed by Stefanik and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. But Trump wants Biden to face similar impeachment charges.
Student who sat in Pence's chair during Capitol riot sentenced to 1 year
WASHINGTON — A high school student who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison.
Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, making him one of the youngest people charged in the riot.
Before learning his sentence, Cua apologized for his actions and told U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss that he is ashamed of his role in a mob's "attack on democracy."
"Everything that day was just one terrible decision after another," said Cua, now 21.
Moss sentenced Cua to a prison term of one year and one day followed by three years of supervised release. The judge convicted Cua of felony charges after a trial earlier this year.
Moss told Cua that he was prepared to give him a longer prison sentence before he heard his statement in court on Wednesday. The judge said he believes Cua is truly remorseful.
"It's a tragic case for the country. It's a tragic case for you and your family," the judge told him. "There are no winners in any of this."
More than 1,000 people have been charged with Jan. 6-related crimes. Cua is one of at least six Capitol riot defendants born in 2002, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia.
Senate GOP leade briefly leaves news conference after freezing
WASHINGTON — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his own press conference Wednesday after stopping his remarks mid-sentence and staring off into space for several seconds.
McConnell approached the podium for his weekly press conference and began speaking about the annual defense bill on the floor, which he said was proceeding with "good bipartisan cooperation." But he then appeared to lose his train of thought, trailing off with a drawn-out "uh."
The Kentucky senator then appeared to freeze up and stared vacantly for around 20 seconds before his colleagues in Republican leadership, who were standing behind him and could not see his face, grabbed his elbows and asked if he wanted to go back to his office.
He did not answer, but slowly walked back to his office with an aide and Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, a former orthopedic surgeon who is the No. 3 Republican in the Senate. After sitting down in his office for several minutes, McConnell later returned to the press conference and answered questions from the press.
Asked about what happened, McConnell said he was "fine." Asked if he is still able to do his job, he said, "Yeah."
A McConnell aide said he felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment. The aide requested anonymity to speak about the senator's health.
McConnell, 81, was out of the Senate for almost six weeks earlier this year after falling and hitting his head. His office later said he suffered a concussion and fractured a rib. His speech has recently sounded more halting, prompting questions among some of his colleagues about his health.
After the press conference, Barrasso told reporters he "wanted to make sure everything was fine" and walked McConnell down the hall to his office.
Barrasso said he has been concerned since McConnell was injured earlier this year, "and I continue to be concerned."
But asked about his particular concerns, Barrasso said: "I said I was concerned when he fell and hit his head a number of months ago and was hospitalized. And I think he's made a remarkable recovery, he's doing a great job leading our conference and was able to answer every question the press asked him today."
McConnell was reelected easily to another term to lead the conference last year, despite a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott. But several Republicans, including No. 2 Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota and Barrasso, are seen as waiting in the wings to someday replace McConnell as leader.
Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who is also seen as a potential candidate to succeed McConnell, told reporters after the episode, "I support Senator McConnell as long as he wants to serve as leader."
McConnell's fall in March was the second major injury for McConnell in recent years. Four years ago he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, causing a shoulder fracture that required surgery. McConnell had polio in his early childhood and he has long acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs.
First elected to the Senate in 1984, McConnell became the longest-serving Senate party leader in history in January.
The Republican leader is one of several senators who have been absent due to health issues this year. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, 90, was out of the Senate for more than two months after suffering from a bout of shingles. And Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53, took a weekslong leave to get treatment for clinical depression.
UK jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges
LONDON — A jury in London acquitted Kevin Spacey of sexual assault Wednesday after the Oscar winner's star turn as a witness in his own defense spared him a possible prison term and offered him hope of a career comeback after six years without a job.
Tears rolled down Spacey's cheeks as the final "not guilty" verdict was read. The Oscar winner looked at the jury, placed his hand over the lapel of his blue suit and pink shirt, and mouthed "thank you." It was his 64th birthday.
"I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what has just happened today," a humbled Spacey said outside Southwark Crown Court after thanking a handful of jurors in the lobby. "I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision."
Three men accused Spacey of aggressively grabbing their crotches, describing him as "vile" and a "slippery, snaky" predator. A fourth, an aspiring actor, said he awoke to the actor performing oral sex on him after falling asleep or passing out in Spacey's London apartment where he had gone for career advice and a beer.
Spacey said he was a "big flirt" who had consensual flings with men and whose only misstep was touching a man's groin while making a "clumsy pass."
Spacey had faced nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Jurors deliberated for 12.5 hours over three days before reaching their verdict.
The accusations dated from 2001 to 2013 and included a period when Spacey — after winning Academy Awards for "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty" — had returned to the theater. He served as artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London for most of that time.
The men came forward after an American actor accused Spacey of sexual misconduct as the #MeToo movement heated up in 2017.
Spacey was booted from the runaway Netflix success, "House of Cards," and his scenes in "All the Money in the World," were scrubbed and he was replaced by Christopher Plummer. Aside from some small projects, he has barely worked as an actor in six years.
The court victory is his second since he beat a $40 million lawsuit last fall in New York brought by "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp.
Sinéad O'Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
LONDON — Sinéad O'Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s and was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," the singer's family said in a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. No cause was disclosed.
She was public about her mental illness, saying that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. O'Connor posted a Facebook video in 2017 from a New Jersey motel where she had been living, saying that she was staying alive for the sake of others and that if it were up to her, she'd be "gone."
When her teenage son Shane died by suicide last year, O'Connor tweeted there was "no point living without him" and she was soon hospitalized. Her final tweet, sent July 17, read: "For all mothers of Suicided children," and linked to a Tibetan compassion mantra.
Recognizable by her shaved head and with a multi-octave mezzo soprano of extraordinary emotional range, O'Connor began her career singing on the streets of Dublin and soon rose to international fame.
She was a star from her 1987 debut album, "The Lion and the Cobra," and became a sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince's ballad "Nothing Compares 2 U," a seething, shattering performance that topped charts from Europe to Australia and was heightened by a promotional video featuring the gray-eyed O'Connor in intense close-up.
She was a lifelong non-conformist — she said she shaved her head in response to record executives pressuring her to be conventionally glamorous — but her political and cultural stances and troubled private life often overshadowed her music.
A critic of the Roman Catholic Church well before allegations of sexual abuse were widely reported, O'Connor made headlines in October 1992 when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II while appearing on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and denounced the church as the enemy.
The next week, Joe Pesci hosted "Saturday Night Live," held up a repaired photo of the Pope and said if he had been on the show with O'Connor he "would have gave her such a smack." Days later, she appeared at an all-star tribute for Bob Dylan at Madison Square Garden and was immediately booed. She was supposed to sing Dylan's "I Believe in You," but switched to an a cappella version of Bob Marley's "War," which she had sung on "Saturday Night Live."
O'Connor announced she was retiring from music in 2003, but continued to record new material. Her most recent album was " I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss," released in 2014 and she sang the theme song for Season 7 of "Outlander."
Singer Tori Amos was among the many musicians who paid tribute to O'Connor on Wednesday, calling her "a force of nature."
"Such passion, such intense presence and a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons courageously," Amos said. "Be at peace dear Sinead, you will forever be in our hearts."
Hunter Biden plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over terms
WILMINGTON, Del. — The plea deal in Hunter Biden's criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president's son is getting preferential treatment.
Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018 and had been expected to plead guilty Wednesday after he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation. Prosecutors said Wednesday Hunter Biden remains under active investigation but would not reveal details.
U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics of the deal and her role in the proceedings. The plan also included an agreement on a separate gun charge — Biden has been accused of possessing a firearm in 2018 as a drug user. As long as he adhered to the terms of his agreement, the gun case was to be wiped from his record. Otherwise, the felony charge carries 10 years in prison.
The overlapping agreements created confusion for the judge, who said the lawyers needed to untangle technical issues — including over her role in enforcing the gun agreement — before moving forward.
"It seems to me like you are saying 'just rubber stamp the agreement, Your Honor.' … This seems to me to be form over substance," she said. She asked defense lawyers and prosecutors to explain why she should accept the deal. In the meantime, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the tax charges.
The collapsed proceedings were a surprising development in the yearslong investigation, and a resolution that had been carefully negotiated over several weeks and included a lengthy back-and-forth between Justice Department prosecutors and Biden's attorneys.
