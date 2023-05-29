Third nuclear reactor reaches 100% power output at Georgia's Plant Vogtle
ATLANTA — A new reactor at a nuclear power plant in Georgia has reached its full power output for the first time and is scheduled to enter commercial operation within the next month.
Georgia Power Co. announced Monday that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has reached its full output of 1,100 megawatts of electricity. That's enough to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses. The power will be sent to Georgia and other states.
Operators are conducting further testing to prove they can run the reactor in ways required for regular operations, Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene in a statement, calling the achievement "an exciting milestone."
"It tells us we're close to finishing the unit safely and bringing it online to power Georgia homes and businesses with reliable, emissions-free energy for decades to come," she said.
The fourth reactor has finished a key testing phase and operators expect to start loading radioactive fuel between July and October, aiming for the reactor to reach commercial operation between December and March 2024.
Units 3 and 4 at Plant Vogtle are the first new reactors built from scratch in decades in the United States.
The first two reactors have been generating electricity at Vogtle for decades. A third and a fourth reactor were approved for construction at Vogtle by the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2009, and the third reactor was supposed to start generating power in 2016.
The cost of the third and fourth reactors was originally supposed to be $14 billion, but are now on track to cost the owners $31 billion. That doesn't include $3.7 billion that original contractor Westinghouse paid to the owners after going bankrupt, which brings total spending to almost $35 billion.
In Georgia, almost every electric customer will pay for Vogtle. Georgia Power, the largest unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co., currently owns 45.7% of the reactors. Smaller shares are owned by Oglethorpe Power Corp., which provides electricity to member-owned cooperatives, the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and the city of Dalton. Oglethorpe and MEAG plan to sell power to cooperatives and municipal utilities across Georgia, as well in Jacksonville, Florida, and parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
Georgia Power's 2.7 million customers are already paying part of the financing cost and elected public service commissioners have approved a monthly rate increase of $3.78 a month for residential customers as soon as the third unit begins generating power. That could hit bills in July, a month after residential customers see a $16-a-month increase to pay for higher fuel costs. Georgia Power also raised rates by 2.5% in January after commissioners approved a separate three-year rate plan. Increases of 4.5% will follow in 2024 and 2025 under that plan.
Commissioners will decide later who pays for the remainder of the costs of Vogtle, including the fourth reactor.
No fatalities reported in Iowa, officials to demolish collapsing building
Officials in Iowa are making plans to demolish a six-story apartment building a day after it partially collapsed, injuring at least one person and displacing countless residents and business owners. No fatalities have been reported.
City officials in Davenport, a city in eastern Iowa, said in a news release that the property owner was served Monday with an order for demolition of the building that was once the Davenport Hotel. Residents were not being allowed back inside to remove their belongings due to the building's unstable condition.
"The property is currently being secured by a contractor on site this afternoon and demolition is expected to commence in the morning," the statement said.
News of the collapse doesn't surprise Schlaan Murray, a former resident, who told The Associated Press that his one-year stay there was "a nightmare."
Murray, 46, moved into his apartment in February 2022 and almost immediately began having issues. The heat and air conditioner didn't work, and there were plumbing problems in the bathroom.
He made multiple calls to the management company, and rarely got a response. Occasionally, he said, a maintenance person would stop by but never completely fix the problem.
"They would come in and put some caulk on it," he said. "But it needed more than that. They didn't fix stuff, they just patched it up."
He questions how the building passed inspections.
"It was horrible," Murray said, adding that he felt the conditions were so bad that he didn't want to bring his children to his apartment.
Murray said he moved out a month before his lease was up in March, and still hasn't received his security deposit. He said that while the building's conditions were deplorable, many residents were like him and had a difficult time coming up with first and last month's rent, plus a security deposit, to move to another apartment.
Meanwhile, firefighters and other first responders are being credited with saving lives — at great risk to their own personal safety, officials said during a Monday morning news conference.
"When something like this happens here, and tragedy strikes, our responders immediately do their work and their job and I can't thank them enough," Mayor Mike Matson said.
Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said workers searched for survivors throughout the night and rescued one person from the building — bringing the total number of people rescued by fire officials to eight. An additional 12 people were escorted out by fire crews when they first responded to the collapse on Sunday evening.
"No known individuals are trapped in that facility," Carlsten said. Authorities have not released how many people were injured or provided details on the nature of their injuries. Carlsten did say that the person who was rescued overnight was in the hospital.
Rescue teams, including K-9 units, were inside the building all night.
The building collapsed just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Carlsten said the back of the complex collapsed and had separated from the building, which houses apartments on the upper floors and businesses on the ground level.
Authorities found a gas leak after the collapse, Carlsten said, while water also had leaked throughout the floors of the structure.
Later on Monday morning, officials switched from a search and rescue mission to a recovery mission.
The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
Rich Oswald, City of Davenport director of development and neighborhood services, said at a news conference on Sunday that work was being done on the building's exterior at the time of the collapse.
Reports of bricks falling from the building earlier this week were part of that work and the building's owner had a permit for the project, Oswald said.
Some people in the area said the building has had problems. City officials said Sunday that they had several complaints from residents about needed repairs.
Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after hitting Ukraine's capital
KYIV, Ukraine — Explosions rattled Kyiv during daylight Monday as Russian ballistic missiles took aim at the Ukrainian capital, hours after a more common nighttime barrage of the city by drones and cruise missiles.
Russian forces fired 11 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv at about 11:30 a.m. (0830 GMT; 4:30 a.m. EDT), according to Ukraine's chief of staff, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. All of them were shot down, he said, and puffs of white smoke could be seen in the blue sky over the city from street level.
Debris from the intercepted missiles fell in Kyiv's central and northern districts during the morning, landing in the middle of traffic on a city road and also starting a fire on the roof of a building, the Kyiv military administration said. At least one civilian was reported hurt.
The blasts unnerved some locals, already under strain after being awakened by the night attack.
"After what happened last night, I react sharply to every siren now. I was terrified, and I'm still trembling," shared Alina Ksenofontova, a 50-year-old woman who took refuge in the Kyiv subway with her dog Bublik.
The central station, Teatralna, was crowded with sheltering locals.
Artem Zhyla, a 24-year-old who provides legal services abroad, took his laptop with him and kept working underground.
"I heard two or three explosions, went to the bathroom, and then I heard five or seven more explosions. That's when I realized something terrible was happening," he said.
Like many others in the capital, he feels exhausted and stressed. However, he has no intention of giving up and plans to attend his yoga class to recharge.
"This is certainly not enough to break us," he said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska both posted a video of what they said were frightened schoolchildren running and screaming down a Kyiv street toward a bomb shelter as sirens wailed.
"This is what an ordinary weekday looks like," the president wrote on Telegram.
Russia used Iskander short-range missiles in the morning attack, the spokesman for Ukraine's air force said on local television.
The missiles were fired from north of Kyiv, Yurii Ihnat said, without clarifying if he meant Russian territory. Kyiv lies around 380 kilometers (236 miles) from the Russian border.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it launched a series of strikes early Monday targeting Ukrainian air bases with precision long-range air-launched missiles. The strikes destroyed command posts, radars, aircraft and ammunition stockpiles, it claimed. It didn't say anything about hitting cities or other civilian areas.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned against indifference, saying the repeated strikes on civilian areas amounted to "war crimes."
"Russia's drone and missile attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities cannot be seen as usual, no matter how frequent they grow," he tweeted in English.
