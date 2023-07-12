Tuberville blockade leaves Army Chief confirmation uncertain
WASHINGTON — The Army officer tapped to be the service's next chief of staff outlined for senators on Wednesday his plan to fix what he described as the service's top challenge — rebuilding recruiting — as it becomes clear the Army will again fall short of its enlistment goal.
Gen. Randy George, the current vice chief of staff of the Army, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the service is looking at short- and long-term ways to improve how recruiters are chosen and deployed around the country, and to better tailor marketing to attract young people.
Gen. James McConville, the Army chief of staff, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that preliminary estimates suggest the Army will recruit more than 50,000 soldiers this year, an increase over last year, but still short of it 65,000 goal. Last year the Army enlisted 45,000, missing its goal by 15,000. Recruiting this year, said McConville, could go up by 10%-20%.
McConville will step down Aug. 4, but George's confirmation is uncertain at best, due to a Senate dispute over military nominations. More than 260 are being stalled by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who is blocking confirmation of all senior military officers to protest a Defense Department policy that pays for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.
While senators spent a significant amount of time sharply debating the confirmation issue, they also asked pointed questions about how George would solve the recruiting shortfall.
"It's the No. 1 challenge that we face, and the one thing that we have to be focused on," George said, adding that young people fear that enlisting will put their lives on hold. "I can remember that I was basically told, hey, it's going to accelerate your life. And I still use that because it was, because it has, and I think we need to get that word out."
George said he believes the Army must better tailor its messaging and marketing based on local areas, since national ads don't always resonate in cities or towns.
George is a highly decorated Army infantry solider, who commanded at all levels and did multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was commissioned at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1988 and more recently served as commander of I Corps at Joint Base Lewis McChord.
He also was the senior military assistant to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He became vice chief of the Army last August. His awards including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with three oak clusters.
For the second day in a row, a Senate hearing on a new military leader devolved into a series of heated exchanges between the lawmakers over Tuberville's block on all Pentagon nominations.
"I can't help but comment on the futility of this hearing," said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine. "Since we know that General George will not be confirmed any time in the foreseeable future, not because of his qualifications or his experience or his vast knowledge that he would bring to the job. But because of a hold."
Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the committee, countered that the Democratic leader can seek a vote on George using the normal legislative process. Tuberville earlier this week blocked an effort to get a Senate vote on the confirmation of Marine Gen. Eric Smith as the next commandant.
3 dead, 14 hurt after Greyhound bus strikes semis in Illinois
HIGHLAND, Ill. — A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway rest area exit early Wednesday in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously, state police said.
The St. Louis-bound bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County when it crashed into the three semis just before 2 a.m., Illinois State Police said, citing an initial investigation.
Four people were taken to the hospital by helicopter and at least 10 others were taken by ambulance, state police said in a news release. Police did not immediately release details about those who were injured and killed.
No one in the three trucks was hurt in the crash near the city of Highland, about 25 miles east of St. Louis, police said.
State Police spokesperson Melaney Arnold said those killed and injured were all on the bus.
Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents Greyhound drivers, said in a Facebook post that the driver was in serious condition at a hospital.
The crash closed westbound traffic on I-70.
A team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the scene Wednesday. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, an Illinois Republican, said an NTSB official told him the bus was equipped with monitoring cameras "so they'll be able to do a full check to see how the accident occurred."
Photos and video from the scene showed the side of the bus peeled open and its roof crumpled. A second tractor-trailer appears to have made contact with the right rear of the bus while a third tractor-trailer appears to have crashed into the rear of that second semi.
Edwin Brown, 22, of Friars Point, Mississippi, told the Post-Dispatch that he felt the bus shake as it passed over rumble strips before the side of the vehicle "opened up like a can opener." The driver was in and out of consciousness as Brown turned the ignition off with the help of a trucker, he said.
It is illegal in Illinois for trucks to park on exit ramps. But trucking industry experts say semis often stop there for the night because overnight parking is hard to find at rest areas and other places such as truck stops.
Tom Chapman, an NTSB board member, declined to discuss specifics of the crash during a briefing Wednesday, including the reports that the rigs were stopped along the ramp.
"Rest area safety is one of the issues that will be a part of this investigation," he said. "Again, we don't know enough to be able to say with certainty that that's what occurred, but that's certainly one of the issues that we'll be looking at as part of our investigation."
FBI Director defends the 'real FBI' against criticism
WASHINGTON — FBI Director Chris Wray defended the "real FBI" during a contentious congressional hearing Wednesday, rejecting a litany of grievances from angry Republicans who are harshly critical of the bureau, threatening to defund some operations and claiming the Justice Department is unfair to political conservatives, including Donald Trump.
Wray refused to engage in specific questions about ongoing federal investigations, including those involving former President Trump and Hunter Biden. The son of President Joe Biden recently reached an agreement to plead guilty to misdemeanor federal tax charges; Republicans have derided that as a sweetheart deal.
In testy exchanges with Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, Wray rejected the GOP assertion that the bureau was favoring the Biden family and said the notion that the bureau was involved the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was "ludicrous." Referring to his own background, he said the idea that he harbors bias against conservatives is "insane."
"The work the men and women of the FBI do to protect the American people goes way beyond one or two investigations that seem to capture all the headlines," said Wray, a registered Republican whom Trump nominated to lead the FBI after firing James Comey in 2017.
The director spelled out the bureau's crime-fighting work breaking up drug cartels, taking some 60 suspected criminals off the streets each day and protecting Americans from "a staggering array of threats."
He said, "That is the real FBI."
It's the latest display of the new normal on Capitol Hill, where Republicans who have long billed themselves as the champions of police and "law and order" are deeply at odds with federal law enforcement and the FBI, accusing the bureau of bias dating to investigations of Trump when he was president.
This new dynamic has forced Democrats into a position of defending law enforcement agencies they have long criticized. Wray testified for nearly six hours.
Wray generally steered clear of answering questions about the Justice Department's prosecution of Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts over his mishandling of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago club and residence.
A separate Justice Department investigation is probing efforts by Trump and his allies to undo Biden's election in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021.
Republicans have held hearings with former FBI agents, Twitter executives and federal officials to make the case that the FBI has been corruptly using its powers against Trump and the right. The GOP has formed a special committee on "weaponization" of government, also led by Rep. Jim Jordan-R, to investigate abusee. Three panels opened a joint investigation into the Hunter Biden case, and one announced Wednesday that the two IRS whistleblowers who claimed Justice improperly interfered in the case will appear before Congress next week.
Republican criticisms of the FBI stretch back years, but became more prominent during the Trump-Russia investigation, when the Justice Department probed interference in the 2016 election.
Poll: GOP confidence in 2024 vote count low
Few Republicans have high confidence that votes will be tallied accurately in next year's presidential contest, suggesting years of sustained attacks against elections by former President Donald Trump and his allies have taken a toll, according to a new poll.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds that only 22% of Republicans have high confidence that votes in the upcoming presidential election will be counted accurately compared to 71% of Democrats, underscoring a partisan divide fueled by a relentless campaign of lies related to the 2020 presidential election. Even as he runs for the White House a third time, Trump continues to promote the false claim that the election was stolen.
Overall, the survey finds that fewer than half of Americans – 44% — have "a great deal" or "quite a bit" of confidence that the votes in the next presidential election will be counted accurately.
While Democrats' confidence in elections has risen in recent years, the opposite is true for Republicans. Ahead of the 2016 election, 32% of Republicans were highly confident votes would be counted accurately — a figure that jumped to 54% two years later after Trump won the presidency.
That confidence level dropped to 28% a month before the 2020 election, as Trump signaled to voters that the voting would be rigged, and now sits at 22% less than 16 months before the next presidential election.
"I just didn't like the way the last election went," said Lynn Jackson, a registered nurse from El Sobrante, California, who is a registered Republican. "I have questions about it. I can't actually say it was stolen -- only God knows that."
Trump's claims were rejected by dozens of judges, including several he appointed. His own attorney general and an exhaustive review by The Associated Press found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed the results. Multiple reviews, audits and recounts in the battleground states where Trump disputed his loss confirmed Democrat Joe Biden's victory, including several overseen by Republican lawmakers.
Even so, Trump's attempts to explain his loss led to a wave of new laws in GOP-dominated states that added new voting restrictions, primarily by restricting mail voting and limiting or banning ballot drop boxes. Across the country, conspiracy theories related to voting machines have prompted many Republican-controlled local governments to explore banning machines from tallying votes in favor of hand counts.
The AP-NORC poll suggests that the persistent messaging has sunk in among a wide swath of the American public.
The survey found that independents — a group that has consistently had low confidence in elections — were also largely skeptical about the integrity of the 2024 elections. Just 24% have the highest levels of confidence that the votes will be counted accurately.
At NATO summit, Biden declares 'our unity will not falter' on Ukraine
VILNIUS, Lithuania — President Joe Biden pledged Wednesday that western allies "will not waver" in defense of Ukraine, casting the struggle against Russian aggression as one of the world's central challenges requiring a broad coalition of countries to stand in defense of freedom.
"Our unity will not falter," Biden declared. "I promise you."
He made the promise at the NATO summit in the capital of Lithuania, a country that he said knows the "transformational power of freedom" after spending decades under Moscow's thumb. He drew parallels between Lithuania's struggle to escape Soviet rule and Ukraine's ongoing fight to repel Russia's deadly invasion, highlighting the importance of rallying allies to take on the challenge.
"America never recognized the Soviet occupation of the Baltic," he said to an outpouring of cheers from a crowd of thousands in a courtyard at Vilnius University draped with American and Lithuanian flags. "Never, never." More spectators gathered in an overflow area, where a big screen was set up.
Biden spent two days in Vilnius for the annual NATO summit, where members of the western military alliance pledged more support for Ukraine but stopped short of extending an invitation for the besieged country to join the alliance. After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who entered the summit demanding a clear path for his country toward joining the alliance, something that was initially promised back in 2008, Biden said that other security guarantees agreed to at the summit will be even more significant.
"One thing Zelenskyy understands now is that whether or not he's in NATO now, it's not relevant as long as he has commitments," Biden said, comparing the situation to how the U.S. ensures Israel's security edge over its neighbors.
The president pointed to the U.S. and allied response to Moscow's invasion as a model for how to respond to other global challenges, from climate change to the rise of China, saying nations' positions are stronger when they "build the broadest and deepest coalition."
"Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken," he said. "We will stand for freedom today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes."
The president was headed next to Finland, the newest member of NATO, for a meeting of Nordic leaders. During his speech, Biden hailed an agreement to advance Sweden's membership in NATO after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to drop his objections.
