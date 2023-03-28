AP sources: Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury
WASHINGTON — A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence will have to testify before a grand jury in the Justice Department's investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
That's according to two people familiar with the decision, who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because it remains under seal.
The people said, however, that Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building as Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory. But he would have to testify about any potential illegal acts committed by the former president, one of the people said.
Pence and his attorneys had cited constitutional grounds in challenging the grand jury's subpoena. They argued that, because he was serving in his capacity as president of the Senate that day, he was protected from being forced to testify under the Constitution's "speech or debate" clause, which is intended to protect members of Congress from questioning about official legislative acts.
Trump's lawyers had also objected to Pence complying, citing executive privilege.
A Trump spokesman criticized the decision in a statement, accusing the Justice Department of "continuously stepping far outside the standard norms in attempting to destroy the long accepted, long held, constitutionally based standards of attorney-client privilege and executive privilege."
"There is no factual or legal basis or substance to any case against President Trump," they added, but did not respond to questions about how Trump's legal team might respond.
Pence's team is evaluating whether it will appeal.
The sealed ruling from U.S. District Judge James "Jeb" Boasberg sets up the unprecedented scenario of a former vice president being compelled to give potentially damaging testimony against the president he once served. And it comes as Pence has been inching closer to announcing a run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — a decision that would put him in direct competition with his former boss.
Pence was subpoenaed earlier this year to appear before the grand jury in Washington investigating election interference. In public appearances, he has cast the that action as unconstitutional and unprecedented and said he would pursue the matter as far as the Supreme Court.
Still, he told ABC's "This Week" that he might be open to testifying about matters not directly related to his congressional role.
"I've actually never asserted that other matters unrelated to January 6 would otherwise be protected by speech and debate," he told the network. "We're gonna make that case, but I promise you we'll respect the decisions of the court."
Police: Nashville shooter bought 7 guns before school attack
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The shooter who killed three students and three staff members at a Christian school in Nashville legally bought seven weapons in recent years and hid the guns from their parents before carrying out the attack by firing indiscriminately at victims and spraying gunfire through doors and windows, police said Tuesday.
The violence Monday at The Covenant School was the latest school shooting to roil the nation and was planned carefully. The shooter had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre, authorities said.
The suspect, Audrey Hale, 28, was a former student at the school. Hale did not target specific victims — among them three 9-year-olds and the head of the school — but did target "this school, this church building," police spokesperson Don Aaron said at a news conference Tuesday.
Hale was under a doctor's care for an undisclosed emotional disorder and was not known to police before the attack, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at the news conference.
If police had been told that Hale was suicidal or homicidal, "then we would have tried to get those weapons," Drake said. "But as it stands, we had absolutely no idea who this person was or if (Hale) even existed."
Hale legally bought seven firearms from five local gun stores, Drake said. Three of them were used in Monday's shooting.
Hale's parents believed their child had sold one gun and did not own any others, Drake said, adding that Hale "had been hiding several weapons within the house."
Hale's motive is unknown, Drake said. In an interview with NBC News on Monday, Drake said investigators don't know what drove Hale but believe the shooter had "some resentment for having to go to that school."
Drake, at Tuesday's news conference, described "several different writings by Hale" that mention other locations and The Covenant School. There also was a map of the school and a drawing about how Hale would potentially enter the school.
"There's quite a bit of writing to it," he said.
Police have released videos of the shooting, including edited surveillance footage that shows the shooter's car driving up to the school, glass doors being shot out and the shooter ducking through one of them.
Additional video, from Officer Rex Engelbert's bodycam, shows a woman greeting police outside as they arrive at The Covenant School on Monday and telling them that all the children were locked down, "but we have two kids that we don't know where they are."
The woman then directs officers to Fellowship Hall and says people inside had just heard gunshots. Three officers, including Engelbert, search rooms one by one, holding rifles and announcing themselves as police.
The video shows officers climbing stairs to the second floor and entering a lobby area, followed by a barrage of gunfire and an officer yelling twice: "Get your hands away from the gun." Then the shooter is shown motionless on the floor.
Police identified Engelbert, a four-year member of the force, and Michael Collazo, a nine-year member, as the officers who fatally shot Hale.
Aaron said there were no police officers present or assigned to the school at the time of the shooting because it is a church-run school.
Police response times to school shootings have come under greater scrutiny after the attack in Uvalde, Texas, in which 70 minutes passed before law enforcement stormed the classroom. In Nashville, police have said 14 minutes passed from the initial call to when the suspect was killed, but they have not said how long it took them to arrive.
Surveillance video shows a time stamp of just before 10:11 a.m., when the attacker shot out the doors. Police said they got the call about a shooter at 10:13 a.m. but have not said precisely what time they arrived, and the edited bodycam footage didn't include time stamps. A police spokesperson didn't respond to an email Tuesday asking when they arrived or whether any version of the video includes time stamps.
During the news conference, Drake did not answer a question directly about how many minutes it took police to arrive. At about 10:24 a.m., 11 minutes after the call was received, officers engaged the suspect, he said.
"There were police cars that had been hit by gunfire. As officers were approaching the building, there was gunfire going off," Drake said.
"We feel, our response right now, from what I've seen, I don't have a particular problem with it. But we always want to get better. We always want to get there in two or three minutes," he said, adding that traffic was "locked down" at the time.
Traffic was indeed stopped along a nearby two-lane road with a turning lane as police tried to weave their way to the school.
Police have given unclear information on Hale's gender. For hours Monday, police identified the shooter as a woman. Later in the day, the police chief said Hale was transgender. After the news conference, Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale identified.
In an email Tuesday, police spokesperson Kristin Mumford said Hale "was assigned female at birth. Hale did use male pronouns on a social media profile." Later Tuesday, at the news conference, Drake referred to Hale with female pronouns.
Authorities identified the dead children as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. The adults were Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.
The website of The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school founded in 2001, lists a Katherine Koonce as the head of the school. Her LinkedIn profile says she has led the school since July 2016. Peak was a substitute teacher, and Hill was a custodian, according to investigators.
The Covenant School, founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church, is in the affluent Green Hills neighborhood just south of downtown Nashville. The school has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, as well as roughly 50 staff members.
Before Monday's violence in Nashville, there had been seven mass killings at K-12 schools since 2006 in which four or more people were killed within a 24-hour period, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. In all of them, the shooters were males.
The database does not include school shootings in which fewer than four people were killed, which have become far more common in recent years. Just last week alone, for example, school shootings happened in Denver and the Dallas area within two days of each other.
Feel the Force: Hamill carries 'Star Wars' voice to Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — "Attention. Air raid alert," the voice says with a Jedi knight's gravitas. "Proceed to the nearest shelter."
It's a surreal moment in an already surreal war: the grave but calming baritone of actor Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker of "Star Wars," urging people to take cover whenever Russia unleashes another aerial bombardment on Ukraine.
The intrusion of Hollywood science-fiction fantasy into the grim daily realities of war in Ukraine is a consequence of Hamill's decision to lend his famous voice to "Air Alert" — a downloadable app linked to Ukraine's air defense system. When air raid sirens start howling, the app also warns Ukrainians that Russian missiles, bombs and deadly exploding drones may be incoming.
"Don't be careless," Hamill's voice advises. "Your overconfidence is your weakness."
The actor says he's admired — from afar, in California — how Ukraine has "shown such resilience ... under such terrible circumstances." Its fight against the Russian invasion, now in its second year, reminds him of the "Star Wars" saga, he says — of plucky rebels battling and ultimately defeating a vast, murderous empire. Voicing over the English-language version of the air-raid app and giving it his "Star Wars" touch was his way of helping out.
"A fairy tale about good versus evil is resonant with what's going on in Ukraine," Hamill said in an interview with The Associated Press. "The Ukrainian people rallying to the cause and responding so heroically ... It's impossible not to be inspired by how they've weathered this storm."
When the dangers from the skies pass, Hamill announces via the app that "the air alert is over." He then signs off with an uplifting: "May the Force be with you."
Hamill is also raising funds to buy reconnaissance drones for Ukrainian forces on the front lines. He autographed "Star Wars"-themed posters that are being raffled off.
"Here I sit in the comfort of my own home when in Ukraine there are power outages and food shortages and people are really suffering," he said. "It motivates me to do as much as I can."
Although the app also has a Ukrainian-language setting, voiced by a woman, some Ukrainians prefer to have Hamill breaking the bad news that yet another Russian bombardment might be imminent.
On the worst days, sirens and the app sound every few hours, day and night. Some turn out to be false alarms. But many others are real — and often deadly.
Bohdan Zvonyk, a 24-year-old app user who lives in the repeatedly struck western city of Lviv, says he chose Hamill's voiceover rather than the Ukrainian setting because he is trying to improve his English. He's a "Star Wars" fan, too.
"Besides," he said, "we could use a little bit of the power that Hamill wishes us."
After one alert, Zvonyk was riding a trolley bus when Hamill's voice rang out from his phone. He said the man in front "turned to me and said, smiling: 'Oh, those damn Sith,'" to describe Russian forces. The Sith are the malevolent enemies of the do-gooding Jedi.
Olena Yeremina, a 38-year-old business manager in the capital, Kyiv, said Hamill's "May the Force be with you" signoff at first made her laugh. Now its enduring humor gives her strength.
"It's a very cool phrase for this situation," she said. "I wouldn't say that I feel like a Ukrainian Jedi, but sometimes this phrase reminds me to straighten my shoulders and keep working."
Sometimes it can be wise to shut Hamill off. Yeremina forgot to do that on a trip outside Ukraine — to Berlin — and paid for the error when the alarm started shrieking at 6 a.m. and, again, when she rode the subway in the German capital. She wasn't alone. Another person in the subway car also had the app and it erupted, too. The two of them first cursed, but then "it made both me and that person smile," Yeremina recalled.
Ajax Systems, a Ukrainian security systems manufacturer that co-developed the app, hopes Hamill's star power will encourage people outside Ukraine to download it — so they get a taste of the angst heaped on Ukrainians by nerve-shredding alarms and airborne death and destruction.
"With Mark's approach, it won't be so terrifying," said Valentine Hrytsenko, the chief marketing officer at Ajax. "But they will understand somehow the context."
In the invasion's first year, air-raid alarms sounded more than 19,000 times across the country, so "of course people are getting tired," he said. The app has been downloaded more than 14 million times. Hrytsenko is among those who use its English-language setting to hear Hamill's voice.
"For Star Wars fans, it sounds really fantastic," he said. "It's kind of a Ukrainian mentality to find some humor even in the bad situation or to try to be positive."
Hamill is pleased that the sci-fi saga is again transporting people, even if just temporarily, to its galaxy far, far away.
"It does inspire people," he said. "Everyone flashes back to being 6 years old again. And if the movie can help people get through hard times, so much the better."
