Police: 4 dead in plane crash off Florida's Gulf Coast
VENICE, Fla. — The bodies of two men and two women have been recovered following a small plane crash just off Florida's Gulf Coast, police said Thursday.
The plane had just taken off from Venice Airport when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico west of the city's fishing pier just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Venice police said in a news conference.
Several people on the pier saw the plane crash and called 911, Venice police Capt. Andy Leisenring said. In addition, video footage from the airport and the pier will be reviewed and turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is conducting an investigation, he said.
Leisenring said police "were unable to deploy a dive team until we had daylight." The plane — a Piper PA-32R — was spotted just before noon under about 23 feet of water, he said. Crews also found the bodies of the two female passengers.
Authorities identified the victims as William Jeffrey Lumpkin, 64, who was piloting the plane, Patricia Lumpkin, 68, Ricky Joe Beaver, 60, and Elizabeth Anne Beaver, 57. The Lumpkins were from Fishers, Indiana, and the Beavers were from Noblesville, Indiana. The four were the only passengers of the plane, police said.
Leisenring said the two couples left St. Petersburg and flew to Venice around 5 p.m. Wednesday. They parked the plane at the airport and had dinner with friends at a restaurant on the pier. They returned to the airport after 9 p.m. and crashed shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Sarasota Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard were continuing to search the debris field Thursday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
Venice is about 58 miles south of St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf Coast.
A family of three — a couple and their daughter — died in a similar crash off Venice in December.
Leisenring called it "unusual" to have two plane crashes occur in that short period of time but said it was too early to conclude whether or not there was a connection between them.
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms, ProPublica reports.
In a lengthy story published Thursday the nonprofit investigative journalism organization catalogs various trips Thomas has taken aboard Crow's yacht and private jet as well as to Crow's private resort in the Adirondacks. A 2019 trip to Indonesia the story detailed could have cost more than $500,000 had Thomas chartered the plane and yacht himself, ProPublica reported.
Supreme Court justices, like other federal judges, are required to file an annual financial disclosure report which asks them to list gifts they have received. It was not clear why Thomas omitted the trips, but under a judiciary policy guide consulted by The Associated Press, food, lodging or entertainment received as "personal hospitality of any individual" does not need to be reported if it is at the personal residence of that individual or their family. That said, the exception to reporting is not supposed to cover "transportation that substitutes for commercial transportation" and properties owned by an entity.
A Supreme Court spokeswoman acknowledged an email from the AP seeking comment from Thomas but did not provide any additional information. ProPublica wrote that Thomas did not respond to a detailed list of questions from the organization.
Last month, the federal judiciary beefed up disclosure requirements for all judges, including the high court justices, although overnight stays at personal vacation homes owned by friends remain exempt from disclosure.
Last year, questions about Thomas' ethics arose when it was disclosed that he did not step away from election cases following the 2020 election despite the fact that his wife, conservative activist Virginia Thomas, reached out to lawmakers and the White House to urge defiance of the election results. The latest story will likely increase calls for the justices to adopt an ethics code and enhance disclosure of travel and other gifts.
In a statement, Crow told ProPublica that he and his wife have been friends of Thomas and his wife since 1996, five years after Thomas joined the high court. Crow said that the "hospitality we have extended to the Thomas's over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends" and that the couple "never asked for any of this hospitality."
He said they have "never asked about a pending or lower court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue."
ProPublica's story says that Thomas has been vacationing at Crow's lavish Topridge resort virtually every summer for more than two decades. During one trip in 2017, other guests included executives at "Verizon and PricewaterhouseCoopers, major Republican donors and one of the leaders of the American Enterprise Institute, a pro-business conservative think tank," ProPublica reported.
Crow wrote that he is "unaware of any of our friends ever lobbying or seeking to influence Justice Thomas on any case, and I would never invite anyone who I believe had any intention of doing that."
The disclosure of the lavish trips stands in contrast to what Thomas has said about his preferred methods of travel. Thomas, who grew up poor in Georgia, has talked about enjoying traveling in his motorcoach and preferring "Walmart parking lots to the beaches."
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO — Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday, according to the cryptocurrency platform and police.
The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the city's Embarcadero waterfront at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. They found Robert Lee, 43, suffering from apparent stab wounds.
"Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene" but Lee died at a hospital, police said.
"This investigation is still in the early stages. Because of this we are not commenting on evidence, nor will we speculate on the circumstances surrounding this horrific crime," Police Chief Bill Scott said in the statement.
MobileCoin confirmed Lee's death Wednesday in response to an email from The Associated Press.
"Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators," MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard said in a statement.
Lee was fatally stabbed in the densely populated Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, near Google's office and Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants. The neighborhood is a mix of offices and modern condo buildings.
His death further enflamed debate over public safety in San Francisco and its moribund downtown, which has not yet bounced back from the pandemic. Twitter's owner Elon Musk took to the social media site to post that "violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately" and tagged the city's district attorney.
San Francisco suffers from property crime more than violent crime such as murder, rape, robbery and assault.
In a statement, San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the homicide "a horrible tragedy" and said that the city is prioritizing public safety.
"I'm confident that when the police make an arrest in cases like this, our district attorney will do what's necessary to hold any individuals accountable for their actions," she said.
Goldbard said Lee was "made for the new world."
"From large contributions to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating Cash App, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth," Goldbard said.
Lee came to MobileCoin as an early-stage investor and advisor, then became chief product officer and helped launch the Moby app, Goldbard said. Lee was the chief technology officer at digital payments company Square in 2013 when it launched a money transfer application now known as Cash App.
Among the tech leaders to share their devastation about Lee's death was venture capitalist Wesley Chan, co-founder of FPV Ventures. Chan said he befriended Lee more than a decade ago when they both worked at Google, at a time when software engineers like Lee were helping to build the Android smartphone operating system before its 2008 release.
"He was an incredibly iconic founder in the tech world," Chan said by phone Wednesday. "He wrote large parts of Android when he was at Google. He became the CTO of Square and helped build Cash App. His resume reads something like a Fortune cover article."
But Chan said Lee was also generous in helping to coach and champion other engineers and tech entrepreneurs who'd call on him for advice. And he was modest about his key role in developing successful products, such as the widely used Cash App.
The police statement did not provide any details on the circumstances of the stabbing.
NPR protests as Twitter calls it 'state-affiliated media'
NEW YORK — Twitter has labeled National Public Radio as "state-affiliated media" on the social media site, a move some worried Wednesday could undermine public confidence in the news organization.
NPR said it was disturbed to see the description added to all of the tweets that it sends out, with John Lansing, its president and CEO, calling it "unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way."
It was unclear why Twitter made the move. Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, quoted a definition of state-affiliated media in the company's guidelines as "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution."
"Seems accurate," Musk tweeted in a reply to NPR.
NPR does receive U.S. government funding through grants from federal agencies and departments, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The company said it accounts for less than 1% of NPR's annual operating budget. But until Wednesday, the same Twitter guidelines said that "state-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the United States, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy."
NPR has now been removed from that sentence on Twitter's website.
Asked for comment, Twitter's press office responded with an automated poop emoji.
The move came just days after Twitter stripped The New York Times of its verification check mark.
"NPR and our member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-based journalism we provide," Lansing said. "NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding the powerful accountable."
The literary organization PEN America, in calling for Twitter to reverse the move, underlined that NPR "assiduously maintains editorial independence."
Liz Woolery, PEN America's digital policy leader, said Twitter's decision was "a dangerous move that could further undermine public confidence in reliable news sources."
