Adrift for months, Australian and his dog finally rescued
MANZANILLO, Mexico — Lost at sea for months on a disabled catamaran, with no way to cook and no source of fresh water but the rain, Australian Timothy Shaddock said he expected to die.
There was a lot to like about the experience, he said. Like when he would plunge into the sea for a swim, or when his dog, Bella, would stir him to keep going. "I did enjoy being at sea, I enjoy being out there," he said. He recalled the full moon in early May that illuminated his turn away from the Baja Peninsula, his last sight of land until he came ashore Tuesday.
Shaddock, 54, smiling and good humored, was the living image of a castaway, with a long blonde beard and emaciated appearance, as he joked with a group of reporters Tuesday, standing in front of the fishing boat that rescued him at a port on Mexico's Pacific coast.
He granted that there were "many, many, many bad days," but declined to elaborate.
Shaddock and his dog left northwest Mexico in a catamaran in late April, he said, planning to sail to French Polynesia. A few weeks into his voyage, he was struck by a storm, which disabled his catamaran and left him with no electronics and no way to cook. He declined to describe the storm or the damage in detail, but images of the boat taken during the rescue showed it with no sail.
He and Bella survived by fishing and eating their catch raw. Rain provided their drinking water.
Sailors, especially those travelling alone, get used to living — and sleeping — in the midst of constant work and whatever challenges the sea throws their way, and Shaddock said he spent most of his time fixing things on the boat. "The fatigue is the hardest part," he said.
"I would try and find the happiness inside myself, and I found a lot of that alone at sea," Shaddock said.
The tuna boat María Delia's helicopter was the first sign of humans he had seen in three months. He was 1,200 miles from the nearest land when suddenly a helicopter appeared. The pilot tossed him a drink before flying off, and a short while later, the crew reached him in a speed boat.
"It made me feel like I was going to live," he said.
Part of that encounter with sailors from the María Delia was captured on video. They circle Shaddock's bobbing catamaran, a flock of white seabirds perched on its double hulls as Shaddock scrambles to his feet in the stern. Bella wags her tail.
A crew member asks Shaddock if he speaks English, if he's okay, and if he has any drugs or weapons on board. Shaddock initially just hoarsely repeats, "Thank you, thank you."
But he's coherent, welcomes them to inspect the boat, and hands over the knife dangling from his neck.
Grupomar, the company that owns the tuna boat, said its crew gave Shaddock and Bella food and medical attention.
Shaddock said the María Delia became his "land" and the crew his family.
He said a lesson he took from the experience was a feeling that "your family is everyone, and your family is all of nature."
Bella was an immediate hit with the crew. Shaddock said he met the dog in Mexico, and even though he tried to find her a home on land she kept following him back to sea. "She's a lot braver than I am, that's for sure," he said.
Maybe that was why Bella wasn't allowed to disembark Tuesday until Shaddock had driven away. The Australian had chosen Genaro Rosales, a fisherman from Mazatlan on the María Delia's crew, to adopt Bella on condition that he took good care of her.
Shaddock planned to return to Australia to spend time with family and friends, but said that he enjoyed solitude. Still, he said, it might be a while before he goes back to sea.
Voting fraud claims spread ahead of Spain's pivotal election
WASHINGTON — Days before Spain holds a pivotal election, misleading claims about mail ballots and election fraud are spreading on social media and casting doubts about the results even before the votes have been counted.
The allegations, amplified by supporters of the center-right Popular Party and the far-right Vox Party, bear striking similarities to the baseless claims spread by then-President Donald Trump ahead of his 2020 U.S. election defeat and offer a reminder that the distrust of elections that has marred U.S. politics has taken root in Europe, too.
Sunday's general election could tilt Spain in favor of the populist right, as the Popular Party looks to take power away from the Spanish Socialist Worker's Party and its far-left coalition partner, Unidas Podemos (United We Can).
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his left-leaning coalition lost big in this year's local and regional elections that were also marked by online misinformation about voting, as well as a surge in hateful content about Muslims and immigrants.
Most polls favor the Popular Party, but it will likely need the support of the Vox to form a governing majority.
In recent weeks, debunked videos claiming to show election workers stuffing the ballot box have circulated widely on Facebook and Twitter; Facebook labeled the videos as false while Twitter has taken no action. Other videos spreading on Facebook and TikTok allege Sanchez's party will steal the election to prevent a defeat. Many bear the hashtag #pucherazo, a Spanish term for electoral fraud.
As in the United States, the use of mail ballots is a particular focus of election conspiracy theories, with some far-right voters suggesting the post office would be used to throw the election to Sanchez. It's a narrative that Alberto Feijoo, the Popular Party leader, has helped to amplify. At a rally last week, he urged Spain's postal employees to remain independent.
"I ask the postmen in Spain to work to the maximum, morning, afternoon and night," Feijóo said during a campaign rally in Murcia on Wednesday. "Regardless of your bosses, I urge you to distribute all the mail-in ballots on time."
Feijoo later said he was not trying to suggest the postal service would try to steal the election but was instead referring to the challenges of handling so many mail ballots.
"Nobody here is talking about pucherazo," Feijoo said.
Social media researchers at the nonprofit Reset identified numerous examples of election-related misinformation spreading on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. While the specific kinds of content varies by platform — anti-Muslim hate is particularly prevalant on Twitter, for instance — election denialism was found wherever the researchers looked.
Some of the accounts spreading disinformation about the Spanish election have enormous and growing reach. Analysts at Reset identified 88 social media accounts that have repeatedly spread extremist content in Spain that have more than 14 million followers, including about a million recent ones. Posts flagged by Reset for containing hate or election conspiracy theories have been seen nearly 100 million times since January.
"Election fraud narratives that undermine trust in democratic processes – and which also dominated the regional elections in Spain – are spread across platforms," concluded the researchers at Reset, who shared their findings with The Associated Press. Reset is based in London and studies the ways social media affects democracies around the globe.
Spain's contentious election comes amid a recent uptick in online hate speech directed at the country's immigrants and Muslim residents. Some election ads run by the far-right Vox Party strike a similarly anti-immigrant chord, highlighting a conspiracy theory known as the Great Replacement, which suggests that democratic leaders in nations including Spain and the U.S. are trying to replace white residents with non-white immigrants.
"In 2070, there will be no Spanish families," claims one online ad from Vox.
Like in the U.S., Spain has laws, audits and independent checks-and-balances designed to ferret out electoral fraud. And just as in the U.S., the cases of actual fraud that are identified and exposed are often exaggerated and taken out of context to suggest far wider problems.
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
MAYFIELD, Ky. — High-water rescue crews pulled people from flooded homes and vehicles Wednesday in Kentucky, where waves of thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings and watches. A search continued for two children swept away after torrential rains in the northeastern United States.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood watches and warnings, estimating that as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain could fall in the area where Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri meet at the convergence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. The weather system will then move Thursday and Friday over New England, where the ground remains saturated after recent floods.
Atmospheric scientists say the global warming responsible for unrelenting heat in the Southwest also is making this kind of extreme rainfall a more frequent reality, because clouds hold more moisture as the temperature rises, resulting in more destructive storms.
With so much rain falling so quickly, it was a "life-threatening situation" in the Mayfield and Wingo areas early Wednesday, according to Keith Cooley, a senior forecaster with the weather service in Paducah, Kentucky.
In Mayfield, a city of 10,000 that was especially hard hit by storms that produced deadly tornadoes in December 2021, the flooding appeared concentrated in older neighborhoods, where the overflowing Red Duck Creek usually meanders toward Mayfield Creek, which feeds the Mississippi.
"I know we're weary of this, but also so hopeful for the future," Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan said. "I don't think this is going to set us back any, but we all feel that enough is enough."
In Connecticut, a woman died after being swept down a swollen river Tuesday with her 5-year-old daughter. State Fire officials say the pair were swimming in the Shetucket River in Sprague when they were swept away by currents that have been running high because of the recent heavy rains in New England. They were found unconscious downstream and taken to a local hospital, where the mother, a woman in her 30s, died. Fire officials say the daughter was stabilized at a local hospital and is expected to survive.
And in Pennsylvania, searchers are still trying to find two children visiting from South Carolina who were swept away in what one fire chief called "a wall of water" that hit their family and killed their mother Saturday. Four other people also died in those flash floods.
Emergency officials described the flash flooding as a catastrophic threat in Kentucky's Graves County, where Mayfield is the county seat. With major flooding already occurring and more rain on the way, Sheriff Jon Hayden urged drivers Wednesday to stay off the roads.
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. on a day when floods deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami.
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer confirmed that the large manufacturing complex was damaged by a twister that touched down near Rocky Mount, but said via email that it had no reports of serious injuries there. It said in a later email, without giving workforce numbers, that the plant employees followed safety procedures and evacuated and all "are safe and accounted for."
Parts of roofs were ripped open atop its massive buildings. The Pfizer plant stores large quantities of medicine that were tossed about by the storm, said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone, adding, "I've got reports of 50,000 pallets of medicine that are strewn across the facility and damaged through the rain and the wind."
The plant produces anesthesia and other drugs as well as nearly 25% of all sterile injectable medications used in U.S. hospitals, Pfizer said on its website. Erin Fox, senior pharmacy director at University of Utah Health, said the damage "will likely lead to long-term shortages while Pfizer works to either move production to other sites or rebuilds."
The National Weather Service said in a tweet that the damage was consistent with an EF3 tornado with wind speeds up to 150 mph. The storm temporarily closed a stretch of Interstate 95 in both directions in North Carolina, causing miles of congestion.
Elsewhere, an onslaught of searing temperatures and rising floodwaters continued to lash out at other parts of the U.S., with Phoenix breaking an all-time temperature record and rescuers pulling people from rain-swamped homes and vehicles in Kentucky. Forecasters said little relief appears in sight after days of extreme weather.
For example, Miami has endured a heat index of at 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) or more for weeks, with temperatures expected to rise this weekend.
In Kentucky, meteorologists warned of a "life-threatening situation" in the communities of Mayfield and Wingo, inundated by flash flooding from waves of thunderstorms. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday in those areas as more storms threatened.
